Following Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) results for the fourth quarter of 2023, I have assigned a "Strong Buy" rating, arguing that the bank's stock could be poised for an aggressive share price re-rating toward $35 on the backdrop of positive momentum due to several key factors (emphasis newly added):

... Supported by strong commercial momentum, especially in DB's fee income business over the past few quarters, Deutsche Bank management finally felt comfortable to upgrade its strategic targets for the "Global Hausbank initiative": Specifically, Deutsche Bank now expects a revenue CAGR of approximately 5.5% and 6.5% through 2025, bringing total revenues for the bank to about €32 billion. Notably, the new revenue guidance is about €2 billion ahead of consensus. In addition, management now expects cost estimations for the FY 2025 steady state at around €20 billion, adding €1.3 billion worth of annual savings due to various already completed initiatives. The implication of these target adjustments may suggest about €10 billion of pre-tax profits by 2026, compared to a market capitalization of €26 billion currently.

And concluding:

Deutsche Bank continues to outpace expectations, setting an improved outlook for growth and capital distributions. On that note, I reiterate my thesis that Deutsche Bank has turned itself around, following a successful multi-year restructuring effort.

Since the thesis has been published, Deutsche Bank shares have outperformed the broad U.S. equity market by a factor of nearly 2x, returning about 16%. For additional context, over the same period, industry leader JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has appreciated 7.4%, also underperforming DB stock.

Now, looking toward Q2 2024 reporting, I am more confident than ever in my bullish thesis on Deutsche Bank. In fact, on the backdrop of better-than-expected fee momentum in DB's investment banking business, I now expect that Deutsche Bank will report around €8.1 billion of revenues in Q1, up 6-8% YoY, and likely about €200-300 million ahead of consensus. On a related note, I expect operating income to jump by ~40% YoY, to €2.6-2.8 billion, vs. consensus of €2.2 billion. Overall, I maintain a highly bullish stance on Deutsche Bank shares; In fact, I am convinced that the recent uptick in price is merely the beginning of an extended bull market that could potentially bring DB stock to a $35 per share valuation.

The Macro Backdrop Remains Very Bullish

From a big-picture view, I'm happy to note that my prediction from late 2023, about a dovish shift in monetary policy, is playing out as expected. In fact, the latest FOMC meeting revealed that Fed officials are continuing to project 0.75% worth of cuts throughout 2024. And while the latest news flow on rates projections has turned somewhat hawkish, following a hotter-than-expected March inflation print, the overall bias toward easing monetary conditions should persist. Meanwhile, the case for considering multiple rate cuts has also been strengthening for the BOE and the ECB. The dovish shift in monetary policy sets a bullish backdrop for a sharp pick-up in investment banking activities, specifically DCM/ ECM, M&A, as well as Trading, in my view. This expectation is shared by Morgan Stanley, which projects strong momentum in investment banking activity from 2024 through 2026 (Source: Morgan Stanley research note on large-cap banks, dated 20th March: Capital Markets Rebound to Drive Up Money Center SOTP Valuations; emphasis mine):

We're bullish on a rebound in capital markets activity, with M&A, ECM, and DCM as a percent of US nominal GDP running near 3-decade lows. We expect activity to inflect sharply this year and build through 2025 and 2026, as pipelines build across investment banking products. Our leading indicators for activity are flashing bright green, with stock markets higher y/y, volatility down, issuance up, credit spreads tighter and CEO confidence rising. In addition to higher investment banking fees, record high stock market levels should drive up market-based revenues in asset management, wealth management and trading.

Diving into DCM, I highlight that Morgan Stanley has estimated that global DCM volumes in Q1 2024 have likely jumped 24% YoY, while in Europe - where Deutsche Bank is strongest - volumes have surged 35% YoY. For Deutsche Bank, this is the perfect set-up: Investors should note that the DCM business is accounting for about two-thirds of DB's total IBD exposure, after the bank has exited its equities business. Credit trading - another core business for Deutsche - has also been a greenshot in Q1 2024, with JPMorgan estimating that volumes in the first three months of 2024 have likely increased 13-16% YoY compared to the same period in 2023. Overall, the values tracked by Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are well in line with the qualitative commentary provided by Deutsche Bank's CFO James von Moltke with the bank's Q4 reporting (emphasis mine):

[trading] momentum has carried through into 2024, so we've had a strong January. And we also think that the environment now, finally after two years of going backwards, should be much more conducive to corporate finance activities - financings, equity deals, M&A deals.

Q1 Preview: Expect A Strong Beat

As of April 10th, consensus estimates that Deutsche Bank's revenues for Q1 may come in at around €7.7 billion, according to data collected by Refinitiv. However, my own modelling projects that Deutsche Bank's revenue for the period could trend closer to €8.1. Reducing my assumptions to the core, I estimate that Deutsche Bank's revenues in Corporate Bank, Private Bank will remain broadly flat YoY, given the lack of specific management guidance, while Deutsche Bank's income from the investment bank should jump by €300-400 million compared to Q1 2023 to €2.9-3.1 billion. Revenue from Asset & Wealth Management may increase about 5-10% YoY, driven by higher equity balances on the backdrop of notably higher asset prices YoY.

Deutsche Bank Financial, Refinitiv, Cavenagh Research Estimates

To calculate Deutsche Bank's Q1 profits, I note that management has guided for an operating cost base of around €5 billion. This, paired with a projected €400 million cost of risk budgeting, should bring Deutsche Bank's operating profits to €2.6-2.8 billion, vs. consensus at €2.2 billion.

Deutsche Bank Financial, Refinitiv, Cavenagh Research Estimates

A Note On Risks

Investors should note that my bullish thesis for Deutsche Bank builds on strong commercial momentum and broad confidence in the achievement of management's revised strategic targets. In that context, I highlight that monitoring monetary policy stability is key: Specifically, I argue that unexpected shifts toward tighter monetary policy could negatively impact market conditions and Deutsche Bank's capital markets/investment banking revenue. Similarly, an excessively loose monetary policy may pressure net interest income. Moreover, although Deutsche Bank's growth, restructuring, and cost-saving initiatives appear promising, I point out that the bank's profitability could be hampered by unexpected regulatory changes or disruptions in the financial markets, which may necessitate higher operational costs or capital reserves.

Investor Takeaway

On a long-term perspective, I continue to view Deutsche Bank stock as deeply undervalued and a strong buying opportunity, with shares trading <0.4 book value. In my view, the bank has been effectively restructuring its operations, which is expected to lead to an improved cost-to-income ratio in 2024 and beyond. Additionally, growing expectations of rate cuts are fostering optimism for a better credit landscape, supporting potential loan growth as well as a sharp uptick in IBD activity. All this taken together strengthens Deutsche Bank's ability to accelerate the size and speed of capital distribution to shareholders. In fact, CEO Sewing hinted at a 2026 dividend forecast set at €1.00 per share, contingent upon a 50% payout ratio (compared to 45 cents projected for 2024). Modelling earnings and payouts through 2026, I highlight that investors may reasonably expect Deutsche Bank to distribute close to 50% of its market cap to shareholders. On a short-term perspective, I see Deutsche Bank's Q1 2024 reporting beating on both topline and earnings: my projections call for €7.8 and €8.1 billion of revenues in Q4, about €300-400 million ahead of consensus, while I expect profits to be up ~40% YoY, at €2.6-2.8 billion.