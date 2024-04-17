FBCG: A Large-Cap Play That Got It Right With Nvidia

BING-JHEN HONG

Generating alpha is not easy, especially in the large-cap space, given market efficiency for well-covered stocks. Still - there are ETFs that try to play in that space by being more thoughtful about weighting and allocating in the hopes of outperforming more traditional market benchmarks like the S&P 500. That's precisely what the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETFF (BATS:FBCG) attempts to do.

FBCG is an actively managed exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that focuses on large-capitalization growth stocks. Launched by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC in February 2020, FBCG aims to identify and invest in companies that exhibit promising growth potential. The primary targets for this fund are companies that are underestimated by the market, but demonstrate solid earnings potential and a catalyst that could reveal their real value.

FBCG currently has $1.4 billion in assets under management. The fund's expense ratio, at 0.59%, is higher than some of its peers. However, it's worth noting that actively managed funds often carry higher expense ratios due to the additional resources required for active management.

Digging into FBCG's Top Holdings

The top 10 FBCG holdings include all the familiar ones you see in the S&P 500 (SP500), but with a different weighting. In the case of FBCG, Nvidia (NVDA) holds the top position at 12.28%, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) at 10.10%. When looking at passive market-cap weighted averaged, Microsoft is always number one, and Nvidia is further down the list. Clearly the active allocation has worked, given Nvidia momentum overall.

ycharts.com

These companies, all leaders in their respective industries, form the backbone of FBCG's investment strategy, demonstrating a focus on high-growth, large-cap stocks.

FBCG's Sector Composition

No surprises on the allocation front, with Technology constituting a whopping 45% of the fund. This I do find to be a negative, only because I worry about just how much the sector has outperformed others. I totally understand why it's that high, though, given momentum and the way many large-cap tech companies are printing cash.

ycharts.com

Comparing FBCG with Similar ETFs

When assessing the potential of an ETF like FBCG, it's helpful to compare it with other similar funds. For this analysis, we'll look at the T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP), and the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG). Over the last 2 years, FBCG has solidly outperformed the others, and it's clearly because of Nvidia being the top holding of the ETF. I only mention that because it has worked, but also at the same time this makes the fund vulnerable to underperformance should Nvidia pull back in any meaningful way.

stockcharts.com

The Advantages and Disadvantages of FBCG

Investing in FBCG comes with its pros and cons. On the upside, FBCG's focus on large-cap growth stocks offers investors the potential for significant capital appreciation. These companies, often industry leaders, have proven business models and are well-positioned to weather economic downturns.

Another advantage is FBCG's active management approach. This means the fund is not tied to a specific index and can adjust its holdings based on market conditions and investment opportunities. This flexibility could potentially result in higher returns compared to passively managed funds.

However, there are also risks associated with investing in FBCG. Its high expense ratio and low dividend yield make it less attractive compared to similar funds. Additionally, the fund's heavy concentration in the tech sector could expose investors to sector-specific risks. Lastly, some of FBCG's major holdings, such as Nvidia, have high valuations that could be overpriced relative to their growth and profitability.

Making the Investment Decision

While FBCG offers potential for significant capital appreciation, its high expense ratio and sector-specific risks can't be ignored. The active side has clearly worked, and I think it's interesting as a differentiator against other large-cap averages, but I do worry about the Nvidia position. Maybe it continues to work, but it's clear that is for now the reason why the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has diverged so much from other large-cap options.