Synopsis

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) specializes in Portland cement and gypsum wallboard. These two products form the main share of its total revenue. Its past financials have shown strong year-over-year revenue growth in double-digit percentages. On top of that, its margins have remained robust over the same period. In 3Q24, it continues to report strong top-line growth as well as strong margins. Looking ahead, the anticipated growth in US new home sales by the National Association of Realtors and its insulation from cement imports are expected to strengthen its growth outlook and market position. With double-digit upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for EXP.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

Over the last three years, EXP’s revenue has been growing at double-digit rates. In 2021, revenue year-over-year growth was 15.57%. In 2022, it was 14.72%, and in 2023, it was 15.39%. For these three years, the growth was mainly attributed to an increase in price. In 2023, cement's average net sales price per ton continued to increase. It increased by 13% to $134.36 from 2022’s $119.13. In 2021, the average net sales price per ton was $111.19. For gypsum wallboard, 2023’s average net sales price per thousand square feet grew to $232.31, up from 2022’s $190.76. In 2021, it was only $149.62.

Author's Chart

In terms of margins, EXP has performed extremely well over the last three years. Its gross profit margin has been expanding annually. In 2021, it was 25.2%, 27.9% in 2022, and 29.7% in 2023. The expansion in gross profit margin was driven by a higher sales price. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 36.38% in 2023, up from 2022’s 35.32%. Lastly, the net income margin expanded from 20.10% in 2022 to 21.48% in 2023.

3Q24 Earnings Analysis

EXP operates in two main businesses, which are Portland cement and gypsum wallboard. Portland cement and gypsum wallboard are considered primary building materials that are wildly used in the construction of infrastructure, residential and non-residential, and remodeling and repair [R&R].

Based on the following chart, NX’s revenue segment is categorized into four segments: gypsum wallboard, cement, recycled paperboard, and concrete/aggregates. Both the gypsum wallboard and cement segments share an equal weight of 46% and 45%, respectively, and these basic building products play an important and crucial role in the development of the US.

Author's Chart

For 3Q24, EXP reported strong results, as revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $559 million. This growth was driven by increased cement prices and volume. For its heavy material segment, which consists of cement, concrete and aggregates, revenue grew 18% year-over-year. Cement within it increased by 20%, driven by increased volume, price, and the recent acquisition of Stockton Terminal. For concrete and aggregates, revenue grew 5%, also driven by increased volume and pricing.

For its light materials segment, which includes gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard, revenue was down 4%. Although recycled paperboard’s volume increased by 9%, it was insufficient to offset the volume and price decrease in wallboard. On a side note, please note that EXP’s wallboard quarter average price was affected by its rebate program. For the quarter, wallboard volume was better than management’s expectations, and it negatively affected its average price. Wallboard price fell 4% while volume was down modestly by 1%.

Author's Chart

In terms of profit margins, EXP performed well, as it remained flat year-over-year with no major signs of contraction or stress. In fact, all three margins inch up slightly. Its gross profit margin expanded 1.3% to 32.30%, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 39.11%, and its net income margin grew to 23.11%. Even though margins were relatively flat, EPS increased by 16% to $3.72, driven by its share buyback program. Overall, EXP’s margins are looking robust, and its share buyback initiatives are creating value for its shareholders.

Strong Performance Against Industries’ Peers Over the Decade

In terms of profit margin performance against both light and heavy peers, EXP outperformed them in both pre-tax profit margin and EBITDA margin. For FY2023, EXP reported a pre-tax margin of 27.4%, which outperformed the heavy peer’s median of 14.55% and the light peer’s median of 17.8%. EXP’s EBITDA margin for FY2023 was 33.7%, which also outperformed the heavy peer’s median of 21.05% and the light peer’s median of 23.7%.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

On a 10-year average basis, EXP reported a pre-tax margin of 21% vs. the heavy peer’s median of 10.2% and the light peer’s median of 9.6%. EXP’s EBITDA margin was 29.5%, which is higher than the heavy peer’s median of 21.05% and the light peer’s median of 18.2%.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

New Homes Sales Are Expected to Recover

Gypsum wallboard provides fire-resistance properties, which play a crucial role in meeting the US housing construction specification. Currently, ~80% of gypsum wallboard’s applications are for the construction of residential housing and R&R, while ~20% are used in non-residential construction. From the data provided by EXP, it is clear that gypsum wallboard’s demand has a high correlation with new home sales. From the following chart, it shows a clear and close relationship between new home sales and wallboard shipments.

Investor Presentation

Based on the following chart, new home sales in the US have been gradually climbing since July 2022. Back then, it reported 543,000 units. As of February 2024, new home sales had increased to 662,000 units. Based on market expectations and the National Association of Realtors, it was forecast that new home sales would increase to 770,000 units by the end of 2024. For 2025, it is expected to increase to 830,000 units. Therefore, looking ahead, the expected growth in US new home sales will provide EXP with tailwinds to bolster its future growth outlook.

Trading Economics

Insulation from Cement Import

Based on the following chart, ever since 2020, US cement consumption has already exceeded US clinker capacity. To give some context, clinker is mainly used to produce cement. Based on data provided by EXP, it stated that the US clinker capacity limit was due to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants’ [NESHAP] regulations. As a result, imports are necessary in order to meet demand for cement.

Looking at the map, EXP made a strategic decision to locate its cement plants and terminals away from coastal regions and import terminals. The reason for doing so is to insulate itself from coastal imports. The next question that is on my mind is: why doesn’t the import reach EXP’s territory? The reason is that it is costly to transport those cements from ports into the region EXP operates in. Therefore, EXP’s decision to operate in the US heartlands gives its cement segment a competitive advantage.

Investor Presentation Investor Presentation

Relative Valuation Model

EXP operates in the construction materials industry. The competitors listed in my model operate in the same industry. I will be comparing EXP against its peers in terms of its forward growth outlook and profit margins.

In terms of forward growth outlook, EXP dominated its peers, as it has a forward revenue growth rate of 9.48% vs. peers’ median of 6.08%. EXP’s forward revenue growth rate is 1.56x over its peers’ median. Looking at profit margins, EXP significantly outperformed its peers in both EBITDA margin trailing twelve months [TTM] and net income margin TTM. Firstly, EXP has an EBITDA margin TTM of 35.03%, which is 1.80x over the peers’ median of 19.52%. Secondly, EXP reported a net income margin TTM of 22.24%, which is 2.23x over its peers’ median of 9.99%.

Currently, EXP’s forward P/E ratio is trading at 17.84x, which is higher than peers’ median of 15.78x. Given EXP’s superior forward growth outlook and profit margin outperformance against peers, I argue that it is fair for EXP to be trading at a premium against them.

Over the last 5 years, EXP’s average revenue growth was ~9.47%, which is in line with its forward growth rate. However, when it comes to profit margins, its gross profit margin, EBITDA margin, and net income margin have all exceeded its 5-year average. On this note, I argue that EXP deserves to be trading above its 5-year average P/E. Therefore, its current forward P/E ratio assigned by the market is reasonable.

The market revenue estimate for 2024 is $2.27 billion, while the estimate for 2025 is $2.44 billion. The 2024 EPS estimate is $14.29, while the 2025 estimate is $16.18. Given the growth driver discussed above, these estimates are reasonable as they are pointing in the same direction. By applying its current forward P/E ratio to the 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target price is ~$288, which represents 15% upside potential.

Author's Relative Valuation Model Seeking Alpha

Risk

For FY2024, the decline in gypsum wallboard was due to a slowdown in residential construction. To recall, gypsum wallboard accounts for 46% of EXP’s total revenue. Inflation affects the direction of the Fed's policy and has an impact on the mortgage rate. In March 2024, inflation rose to 3.5%, which is higher than market expectations. As a result, it is casting shadows on the Fed’s rate cut timing. If inflation remains persistent, it will negatively impact the residential segment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EXP has demonstrated robust top-line growth over the last three years. Additionally, its margins were robust as well, driven by strong pricing in all of its sales segments. For its latest 3Q24 earnings, it continues to report top-line growth driven by an increase in price and volume in its cement segment. Its 3Q24 margins also remain robust when compared to the previous period. Looking ahead, US new home sales are expected to increase for the next two years, and this will provide tailwinds for its gypsum wallboard segments. In addition, its cement segment is well insulated from imports due to the strategic location of its plants and terminals. With double-digit upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for EXP.