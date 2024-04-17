Bond Yields Are Setting Stocks Up For An Inevitable Recovery

Adam Gault

Stock prices meandered flat to down yesterday under the pressure of still higher interest rates from the short to the long end of the yield curve. At the beginning of this year, I warned investors to be ready for a confusing mix of economic strength and weakness as the year progressed because that is what best characterizes a soft landing for the economy. The pockets of strength keep the expansion alive, while those of weakness are necessary to bring the rate of inflation down. Furthermore, we have the complexities of a post-pandemic economy that is still in the process of rebalancing to varying degrees. Those who were warning about recession have shifted to cautioning about a “higher for longer” scenario for short-term rates, but that should not impede the expansion or bull market.

Finviz

In a moderated discussion that took place yesterday, Chairman Powell told us what we already know, as well as what the markets have already accounted for in prices — the Fed will not reduce rates in May, due to the lack of additional progress on inflation so far this year. Instead, the central bank will hold rates steady until there is greater confidence that the disinflationary trend is on track. The consensus now sees the Fed’s first rate cut in July, with a second one before the end of the year for a total of two. Is that a headwind for the stock market? The 2-year Treasury yield, which is a proxy for where investors see the Fed’s benchmark rate a year from now, has already rallied to 5%. Given that this is in line with, if not tighter than, the Fed’s latest guidance, I’d say the market is not overly concerned.

Bloomberg

I think Powell is largely placating the market with his commentary. He has been astonishingly consistent in stating that the Fed will remain data dependent and adjust its outlook along with the incoming high-frequency economic data. On that front, I don’t see anything in its preferred measure of inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, to suggest anything but progress on the disinflationary front. The core PCE has fallen on an annualized basis in each of the past 12 months to 2.78% in February. This calculation has yet to fully factor in real-time shelter costs, which are well below what is being used in the PCE or Consumer Price Index. Of course, Powell wants to keep this trend intact and not fuel inflation in financial asset prices, so he is not going to fuel investor enthusiasm. He is simply following the markets’ guidance.

TradingEconomics

The rally in long-term bond yields is also a headwind for stock prices, as higher rates further discount the value of forward earnings streams from public companies. That is what we saw in the fourth quarter of last year when 10-year Treasuries yields rose to 5%. Yet, that increase was instigated by inflation fears, while I think the recent rise in long-term yields has more to do with better-than-expected economic growth. This is a bullish sign from my purview.

Stockcharts

We already have the 2-year yield at 5%, while the 10-year yield has approached 4.7%, and the S&P 500 has seen a drawdown of just 3.8% from its all-time high. Small- and mid-cap stocks have seen nearly double the drawdown, but that should be expected in a pullback instigated by fear. The resilience of the stock market in the face of where yields are today is extremely bullish. I don’t see the 2-year going anywhere but lower from here, which is how I felt at the beginning of November of last year when I wrote, The 2-Year Treasury Is A No-Brainer. I think it is a no-brainer again today.

Bloomberg

The 2-year yield should fall from 2% at a faster rate than the 10-year yield comes off its soon-to-be highs, un-inverting the yield curve. That should be a sign that the Fed is lowering rates soon, while the economic expansion continues. Perhaps the 10-year tests its October high of 5%, but that will be another opportunity for investors to invest in the bond market, if it is not already. As for stocks, if we are close to peak yields, their decline will be a new tailwind for this stock market.