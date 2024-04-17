Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ClearBridge Canadian Dividend Strategy Q1 2024 Portfolio Manager Commentary

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • Equity market returns accelerated throughout the first quarter with particular strength in March helping to propel the S&P/TSX Composite TRI to new all-time highs.
  • Volatility in oil and natural gas commodities was mirrored by volatility in the stocks, providing trading opportunities.
  • We believe valuations of some equities are embedding uncomfortably high expectations for profitability in the year to come, and our bottom-up process and fundamental approach to valuation position us well in this environment.

Glossy Canadian flag in white and red

CGinspiration

By Ryan Crowther, CFA, & Les Stelmach, CFA

Market Overview

The S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index returned 6.6% in the first quarter, building on the 11.8% return for full-year 2023. Equity market returns accelerated throughout the first quarter, with particular strength in March helping

