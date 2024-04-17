SPY: Sell Signals Caused By War Uncertainty (Technical Analysis Downgrade)

Ryan McVay/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The market as represented by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) hates uncertainty and has put Sell signals on all the charts below while waiting for war issues to de-escalate in the Middle East. We have gone to cash in our 2024MP Model Portfolio and will re-open positions when the market is no longer worried about a Middle East blowup. This portfolio is manually managed by me. It is a ten-stock portfolio that goes to cash when we have Sell signals on all the charts, as shown below.

Our Robo24MP Model Portfolio still has open positions because the sell discipline is mechanical and not decided by me. Stocks are sold as they lose our SID Buy Signal, and some stocks still have our proprietary SID Buy signal and remain in the portfolio.

Here is our daily chart, and the signals on this chart lead the lagging signals on the other two charts. We identify our buy signals with blue, vertical lines and our technical sell signal with red vertical lines. You can see when we drew the red vertical line. This is our earliest signal that the SPY was in trouble. Notice all the Demand signals turning to Supply and taking price down. This triggered the Sell signal on the longer term, weekly chart, which we will show after the daily chart here.

Daily chart gave us a heads up on the Sell signal that has now appeared on the weekly chart. (StockCharts.com)

On the above chart, we had the red line Sell signal at $517. But, as you can see, this signal frequently reverses back to a blue line buy signal. However, this time the signals kept falling and triggered the longer-term sell signals on the weekly chart shown here. These signals are longer term and more reliable than the daily chart, but they have the disadvantage of being late signals, whereas the daily chart provided the early signals.

Here are the Sell signals on the weekly chart that prompted us to go cash in our 2024MP Model Portfolio. I will come back in at lower prices when I get a blue line buy signal on the chart. By looking at the other blue lines, you know how I do this! This is the big advantage the small investor has to beat the Index, while the professional portfolio managers are stuck with their large positions and cannot time the market

SPY weekly chart sell signals so we go to cash until the buy signal. (Stockcharts.com)

Note that since the signals on the weekly chart are lagging, we have a leading indicator at the top of the chart. Of course, we also use the daily chart to give us the leading indicator Sell signal.

Next is an esoteric Point & Figure chart which confuses many people. However, it is very good at identifying support and resistance levels. It just established a resistance level at the top of the very high column of Xs. Now it is going down to identify the new support level for us. The reason we show it here is that you can plainly see the reversal sell signal on this chart. The rising column of Xs kept the bulls in the market from $400 to $524. That was a fantastic ride!

The new column of Os going down just told you that this wonderful, overextended bull market ride just came to an end. Now we have to find out how low the bears can take this market before we get a reversal buy signal with a new column of Xs. We always wait for the signal, and we don’t guess. Currently, we are sellers. When we get a buy signal, we become buyers.

Here is the P&F chart that has given a continuous Buy signal for the bulls that, unfortunately, just came to an end. What a great, continuous Buy signal for this move from $400 to $524

This chart shows the enormous move up in the market with a continuous Buy signal for the bulls. It just ended. (StockCharts.com)

Conclusion

If nothing else, the above charts are telling you the bull move up is over at this time. It was a tremendous and continuous move up without any pullback. The P&F chart gave this beautiful and stunning continuous Buy signal to the bulls. It comes as no surprise that it has finally ended, and the market is pulling back to find support. The current pullback is being driven by bad war news and uncertainty in the Middle East. When the good news returns, we will get a buy signal.