Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TomTom N.V. (TMOAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 17, 2024 9:53 AM ETTomTom N.V. (TMOAF) Stock, TMOAY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.72K Followers

TomTom N.V. (OTCPK:TMOAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 17, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Freek Borst - Investor Relations Officer
Harold Goddijn - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Taco Titulaer - Member of Management Board & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Hayman - Independent Minds
Wim Gille - ABN Amro Oddo BHF
Marc Hesselink - ING
Maarten Verbeek - The Idea

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to TomTom's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] Please note, that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host for today's conference, Freek Borst, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Freek Borst

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call. Today, we will discuss the operational and financial highlights for the first quarter of 2024.

With me today are Harold Goddijn, our CEO; and Taco Titulaer, our CFO. Starting off, Harold will discuss first quarter operational developments, after which Taco will provide a more detailed look at the financial results and outlook. We will then take your questions. As usual, I would like to point out that safe harbor applies.

And with that, Harold, I would like to hand it over to you.

Harold Goddijn

Yes, thank you. Thank you very much, Freek. And good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for being with us today. I'll give you a brief overview of the key operational highlights in progress and then TACO will delve into the financial details.

Our revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was comparable to that in the same period of last year. While the Location Technology top line showed

Recommended For You

About TMOAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMOAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News