SMIN: Forget China, India Is Still The Way To Go

Jim Sloan
Summary

  • Investors are advised to buy India and stay away from China as India has stronger growth and a better relationship with free market economies including the U.S.
  • China's stock market may seem "dirt cheap" but poor demographics and political issues call its investment future into question while India's good demographics assure future growth.
  • Ongoing economic reforms and infrastructure improvements directed by the Modi regime will continue to raise living standards.
  • This recommendation is based on the belief that India's economic growth potential outweighs the risks associated with its higher valuation.
  • The best way to play India is iShares MSCI Small-Cap ETF which has growing companies involved in serving the rising lower-to-middle class.
China is dirt cheap, India is as expensive as it gets - in emerging markets anyway. If you pride yourself in being a value investor, the right thing to do is obvious: Be a contrarian and Buy China, Sell India, right? That was the theme of

I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

