China is dirt cheap, India is as expensive as it gets - in emerging markets anyway. If you pride yourself in being a value investor, the right thing to do is obvious: Be a contrarian and Buy China, Sell India, right? That was the theme of this April 1, 2024, BNNBloomberg piece by John Cheng, Abhishek Vishnoi, and Tania Chen entitled "Investors Are Unwinding The 'Buy India, Sell China' Stocks Trade." It appeared on a web page containing almost entirely articles expressing the opposite view and cited money management firms Lazard, Manulife, and the Belgium firm Candriam. A major argument of this piece was based on the valuation differential, but one commenter acknowledged that this was a short-term view, while the "structural" argument favored India. That's a hedged way of saying that fundamentals continue to provide a long-term argument for owning India. What follows are the arguments for and against investments in the two countries.

The Political, Cultural, And Economic Background

The most important argument for the pro-China view comes down to valuation. The MSCI China Index sells at 9.1 times forward earnings, 60% cheaper than the MSCI India Index, which recently sold at a record 23 times earnings. These are revealing numbers, but what they reveal is not what may first pop into your mind. Yes, China is dirt cheap, but it is cheap for a good and durable reason. India, meanwhile, is expensive, selling at the top of the band it reached over the past decade as its economic growth validated the optimist view and corporate earnings persistently led all emerging markets.

Let me be out front with my position on this. On September 1, 2021, I published this article entitled "The China Narrative Is Broken; China Is Still Uninvestable For Now," which as far as I know was the first article on this site to take that position and one of the first anywhere. It spelled out the grim two-century history of relations between the United States and China and acknowledged the fact that China has many reasons to dislike and distrust the U.S. including "unequal trade treaties" imposed by the U.S. and Britain in the early 19th Century and the Korean War which produced over two million Chinese casualties.

What's clear is that China has no statute of limitations for holding a grudge. Despite the brief interlude of "socialism with Chinese characteristics," in other words the Chinese form of capitalism, under Deng Xiaoping, China has not moved far from its Maoist roots.. The current quasi-dictatorship of Xi Jinping has turned away from Deng's philosophy and replaced it with Maoist underpinnings, including authoritarian top-down politics and economic policies. Maoist ideology laid the groundwork for China's current economic disaster, and there is no reason to think that the situation will improve any time soon.

Potential investors in China should not be misled. Xi's recent cozying up to U.S. business leaders is just a blip in the attempt to slow the outflow of foreign capital. The warning in the headline of my 2021 article remains in force. China is still an aggressive expansionist military power which is no friend to freedom and the well-being of the populace wherever it does business. That's the catch in the Buy China, Sell India article in BNNBloomberg and the primary reason China's stocks are cheap. China is the equivalent of the deep value stocks Ben Graham favored in the 1940s, which might at best make you a little bit of money if you timed your entry and exit well and made a one-time trade. You can't relax and compound your money as things improve from horrendous to merely awful. As for a return to a more open China with good long-term prospects, that's a daydream. The message: forget China.

The future is, and remains, India. India's growth rate is unlikely to equal the 8-10% that Xi Jinping inherited from Deng Xiaoping, but India's 7% or so will be quite good enough to crush both the 3% of the U.S. and China's recent 5%. It's also important to remember that none of India's growth comes from mandated cities built but without occupants as China did, a misallocation of capital common in the top-down economics of authoritarian regimes. Growth in India flows up from the bottom as its huge population living in poverty continues to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps. The role of the government is to make it as easy as possible for individuals to do that. The ability to make one's own life decisions is the key to a true democracy and serves to enable a productive economy.

The recent minor correction in India stocks may have stemmed in part from worries over the upcoming April 19 election, which will unfold over six weeks and is likely to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term with a strong majority in the lower house. There are many factors working in Modi's favor, including the fact that the economy has done exceptionally well under his leadership. His policies include strong support of entrepreneurial business, improving the situation of India's poorest, and building infrastructure to support future growth.

Modi's economic approach aligns with old-fashioned "liberal" utilitarianism, which has been proven repeatedly to be the correct formula for growth and improvement in well-being. It's helpful that Modi emerged from lower middle-class origins, unlike the privileged Cambridge-educated Jawaharlal Nehru, whose family led India the majority of the time from independence in 1947 to 1991. The Nehru/Gandhi dynasty lost their hold on power in 1990/1991 when a collapse of the currency came close to causing a default on India's foreign debt. The three decades that followed have amounted to consolidation and expansion of economic progress under the leadership of free market advocates with Hindu nationalist views, including Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Oddly, American members of the India diaspora, including some of my best friends, are not generally supportive of Modi, perhaps in part because they are themselves children of the Indian upper class and continue to accept many of its assumptions. The major criticisms are that Modi plays loose with the rules of a democracy and is harsh in his approach to India's non-Hindu minorities. Modi's primary response is that "India has democracy in its DNA." Actions like throwing an opposition leader into jail produce criticism in Western countries without much effort to look inward at their own country's behavior toward minorities or note the fact that the behavior of Modi's Hindu majority stops far short of China's treatment of its Uyghur and Tibetan minorities. It's just that for several decades, American economic interests were so entangled with China's role as both producer and consumer of goods that the U.S. was willing to look the other way. One can reasonably argue that the criticism of India's democracy derives mainly from the fact that India is held to higher standards. The April 19 elections will reflect the views of the Indian populace on Modi's first two terms, and there is every likelihood of a Modi landslide.

Growing GDP And Strong Corporate Profits Overpower High Valuations

My initial article on India was published nine months ago on August 5, 2023, and if taken with the idea of buying India, you should read it. It was one of the very few articles on India published on this site, and there haven't been very many since then. There have been many more articles on China and Chinese stocks, despite the fact that for more than a decade, Chinese investments have generally provided American investors with nothing but grief. Continuing to tout China is an unfortunate error in focus, especially for investors like me who take the long view. On the other hand, new India investors should not fear that they are late to the party and should instead be encouraged by the fact that India is not excessively popular. India is a bit like U.S. tech leaders, which always look expensive but quickly reduce their overvaluation with rapid growth. Here's a chart comparing China to India's recent market history using the iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN), the ETF which I recommended in my August 23 article:

Data by YCharts

It's clear that China struggled to keep up with India and then completely fell out of the contest a few months before my 2021 article suggesting that investors get out of China permanently. India, on the other hand, tracked the S&P 500 closely with greater volatility until recently. As for the performance of SMIN since I recommended it on August 5, 2023, it is up around 20%, not bad for a major emerging market vehicle which serves as a portfolio diversifier.

While the U.S. and India as a whole have similar Price/Earnings ratios in the low to middle 20s, there's every reason to expect that India's 2024 GDP growth, forecast by the World Bank to be 7.6%, will help justify the valuation of the Indian markets. With the expected 15% corporate earnings growth, India's PE of 23 drops to 19 in just one year. That's the same way I have come to think about high-priced, fast-growing U.S. tech companies. Strong growth has enabled Indian stocks to have resets to the higher P/E fittingly awarded to the world's fastest growing large economy. SMIN, for example, has risen 21% since I recommended it, but thanks to earnings growth, sells at the same P/E.

India's Durable Advantages Make It The Top EM

In my previous piece on India, I included a list of major factors which define an outstanding emerging market investment. The factors below narrow that list to a few essentials:

A good emerging market investment should not be dependent on a single commodity or commodities in general.

A good emerging market ETF should have a track record of outperformance along with solid reasons to think that this performance will continue for years and ideally decades.

A good emerging market investment should have government policies which support growth and are designed to improve the economic status of the population as a whole, rather than a few chosen winners.

The per capita GDP of the population should start with a low base but good prospects for steady improvement.

A good emerging market investment should not be dependent on other countries. Domestic growth is all-important.

India gets check marks on all five of the above criteria, but there are other factors worth keeping in mind. The most important is demographics, with India at the top of partially developed countries (thus excluding Nigeria, for example). In the short run, India's nominal GDP is expected to double by 2030, an astonishing number in itself, but it's the long run in which India's demographic advantage provides underpinnings for a true economic miracle. At present, the median age of India's population is 29 compared to 38 for the United States. That's as good as it gets in a country which is beginning to depart from emerging status. The best measure for the economic impact is the sweet spot where retirees and children taken together are the smallest part of the population, a number India just reached (China reached it in 1984, which was followed by its best two decades of growth). India should remain in that demographic sweet spot for 25 years until 2050 with a permanently strong tailwind for growth. The beauty of demographics is, in fact, the permanence of the impact, barring some highly improbable new trend or event. It's a number you can invest on.

India also benefits from having the world's largest population of English speakers, after the United States. About a quarter of a billion Indians speak some English, and while PM Modi advocates Hindi (now spoken by 57% of the population) the global usefulness of English assures that the number of English speakers will continue to grow. English law and the English language both contribute to a strong bond between India and the United States, visible in the number of CEOs of American companies who are Indian in origin, often but not always tech companies.

Another bond between India and the U.S. is evident in the fact that 73% of the 452,000 H-1B Visas issued to foreign workers go to Indians - H-1B eligibility described as "a valid job offer from a U.S. employer that requires specialty knowledge." The fact that more than 300,000 Indians are accepted into the U.S. as workers bringing special knowledge conveys the double message that educated Indians have enough knowledge of English to function in the American workplace and Indian universities have high enough standards to make their graduates good hires within, mainly, the tech industry.

The relationship between the Indian people and the American people has often been stronger than the relationship between their two governments, a situation in which the view of the people usually prevails as for example, the feelings of people in Poland and other Eastern Bloc countries during the Cold War. Modi's foreign policy has on the surface a friendship with Russia that dates back to the time of Nehru, but India's need for Russia's oil exports is a much larger factor than any affection for Putin or Russian ideology. Despite the Russian connection, the underlying shift to the West is not hard to see.

India is part of the Quad alliance including Japan, Australia, and the U.S. joined in the purported task of serving as a platform for peace, stability, and prosperity in Asia. There is no need to name China as the major power the Quad alliance was put together to contain. A Twitter/X post yesterday by Vitaliy Katsenelson, savvy investment manager and one of the best informed students of global affairs, suggested that the world has now fractured into two blocs, Iran, North Korea, China, and Russia versus the Western alliance plus Japan and South Korea. India was not mentioned, but it is certainly of central importance in the emerging Western alliance.

Foreign Direct Investment has not really taken off yet in India, in part because of strong supervision by the Indian government which does not allow certain industries such as gambling, lotteries, and tobacco products (areas which we should probably follow their lead in outlawing). Lack of infrastructure also poses a problem for American companies who wish to "make in China," using the government slogan. That may be changing as infrastructure is one of India's current priorities and American companies have become increasingly aware of the potential importance of India for "Friendsourcing," manufacturing products in countries with solid and reliable relationships to the U.S. There have been reports that Apple (AAPL), for example, plans to produce 25% of its iPhones in India by 2025 as it tip toes out of China.

India ETFs To Consider

The chart below contains the same three India ETFs which I compared in my original article, article, along with the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO). (I didn't include the iShares Core Emerging Market ETF (IEMG) this time because it is virtually identical to the Vanguard ETF. Each ETF has a tale to tell. The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF was the leader by a large margin over the ten years shown on the graph. The Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF - the green line - was the big loser, going nowhere over 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Here's an overview on the four ETFs starting with VWO which is included to compare the three India candidates to the total emerging markets universe:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO). What you see at a glance is that the VWO portfolio was absolutely destroyed by its dependence on China. It peaked in 2021 as China peaked, fell relentlessly for two years, then flattened out. At the peak, Chinese stocks constituted well over 40% of the total index and a half dozen or so China stocks ranked in the top 10. China stocks are still prominent in the top 10 holdings, but the total value of the top 10 has been reduced by 60% as the entire ETF crashed. This is a textbook case of what happens when one sector of a capitalization weighted index goes up crazily and faddishly only to crash just as hard. Something like that happened to the dot.coms around the year 2000, energy stocks around 1980, and the so-called Nifty Fifty in the early 1970s. The more big winners go up the bigger part of the index they become. Think hard about this before putting all your eggs in the basket of a cap weighted index.

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA). INDA is the large-cap India cap weighted index with 143 holdings and a relatively high expense ratio of 0.65% for an ETF with so few holdings to deal with. Its large position in financials (25%) means that you have to really believe in the prospects for India's large banks, which are more or less the same as large banks everywhere. Its top 10 holdings are relatively stodgy companies, so that despite constituting 37% of the total portfolio, they are not in a bubble. It's hard to believe, however, that they will be the driving force in India's future growth. In contrast to the Chinese bubble leader Alibaba (BABA), which went public in 2014, India's largest tech company, Infosys (INFY) has been around for 45 years. Companies that old are rarely tech leaders. They are also the sort of companies which in India have sometimes attracted corruption. You would buy this ETF only if bound and determined to own large cap India.

Wisdom Tree India Earnings Fund ETF (EPI). EPI is radically different from INDA in that it is based on a fundamental earnings-oriented index rather than market cap weighting. There is some overlap with INDA as the top ten holdings make up 38% of the total portfolio despite the fact that EPI with its 475 holdings includes all market caps. Although its financial holdings have climbed to 22% over the past six months, it has large positions in cyclicals such as industrials, materials, and energy, all of which are value oriented and pull its P/E ratio down to about 18. As shown in the graph above, it has performed well over the past six months and would be my second choice on the basis of reasonable price and a systemic approach that selects for both growth and value. Its expense ratio is 0.85%, justified by the large number of holdings and annual rebalances and switches in accord with the economic outlook.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF- SMIN has been the leading performer on all time frames over the course of its existence. Some of the reasons are mentioned above, as the fact that larger cap India is less exciting than smaller companies. Some analysts believe the performance of small-cap India is temporary and trendy, but to my mind, the fundamental reason for small-cap outperformance is that small caps are closer to the areas of increasing consumer expenditures and the building of infrastructure. SMIN has 492 holdings and its top 10 represent only 8% of the total and are all companies which you will likely never have heard of. No cap weighting problems there, just a picture of the rising well-being of India's less well off majority. India as a whole is doing well, but small-cap businesses are ideally positioned. They connect with the fastest growing parts of the economy but have a P/E under 20 despite having rallied about 20% in the nine months since my earlier article, SMIN continues to be my first choice.

Risks

India shares long borders with both Pakistan and China, countries which have been adversaries in past military conflicts having to do with the borders. Conflicts of this sort are never good things, especially with enemies who possess nuclear weapons. It would also serve India badly if conflicts with any of its minorities reached the level of some conflicts in the past. Conflicts involving temple and mosque have led to major conflicts in the past. In all such matters as well as the economy Modi is the indispensable figure, and despite his critics, polls show that he is the most popular leader in the world. Investors should fervently hope that there is neither a misstep nor a mishap involving Modi and wish his party well in the elections beginning in a few days. A poor outcome for the BJP would be a very bad thing.

Conclusion

Emerging markets are where the growth is. Superior growth and their value as portfolio diversifiers are the main advantages of emerging market positions. Strong domestic growth within a contained local economy blessed with wonderful demographics makes India the best long-term bet. On June 22, 2023, Goldman Sachs published this assessment projecting where various global markets were likely to go by 2030, 2050, and 2075. The U.S., currently, makes up 42% of the global market cap, while emerging markets make up 27%. By 2030, Goldman believes these two numbers will converge at 35%. By 2030, nominal Indian GDP growth is projected to double. A wonderful active bar chart in the Goldman report shows India surging from the bottom to the top of market cap by 2075.

Emerging markets as a whole are currently dirt cheap at around 10 times earnings while the U.S. market is expensive at well over 20, and so are India large caps. This GMO bar chart of relative valuations as of February 29 suggests that the secret to buying rapid growth at a low price resides in Emerging Market Value which is priced to yield 5.8% in real terms, around 9% in nominal terms at current inflation rates, or at least 2% more growth compounding per annum than Emerging Market stocks not defined as Value.

As of February 29, 2024

GMO

Source: GMO

The GMO chart has the underlying assumption that superlative growth can be found along with value pricing. Thus, iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF is the way to go for the long term, with EPI not far behind. All three India ETFs are treated well by the Seeking Alpha Quant system, with SMIN at the top. SMIN is ranked #1 among all India ETFs with a Quant Rating of 4.55, having been upgraded to STRONG BUY today. ETI is ranked #2 and INDA #6. Among all International Equity ETFs, SMIN ranks #4 of 420, putting it in the top 1%, followed by EPI at #7 (top 2%) and INDA at #16 (top 4%). A number of other India ETFs are scattered within the top 20, making India the clear international market leader of the moment.

VWO, still dragged down by its China position, is ranked as a SELL at number 247 of 420 International Equity ETFs. International Equities are not very popular at the moment so it's meaningful that there are quite a few India stocks near the top while SMIN is one of the handful of STRONG BUYS.

India is generally a BUY and SMIN is a STRONG BUY. There's nothing wrong with adding a bit of EPI, which is especially focused on cyclical industries.