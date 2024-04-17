jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

Can I confess something? I am really glad that I somehow saw the writing on the wall and sold my shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) with a decent profit about two years ago. In April 2022, I also published an article explaining my reasoning for selling Compass Minerals and in the conclusion, I wrote:

I am not saying that you should sell Compass Minerals International at this point. The company still has a wide economic moat around its business, which will ensure solid free cash flows in the years to come. But I don’t see a clear path for the stock to move much higher than it is trading now, and I don’t know if the stock will move higher than $75 right now (highs of the last few years). Before, the 7% dividend yield was actually a reason to hold the stock as the performance of the stock itself was not so great. But without the dividend and me not seeing a clear path for the stock moving higher, I made the decision to sell my position and use the cash otherwise.

As you can see, I was not really bullish about the stock, but I also wasn’t extremely bearish. And I certainly did not expect the stock to drop to a 20-year low of $13.50. The main reason for me not being bearish is the wide economic moat around the business – and despite the horrible stock price performance and company’s results, I still think its moat is in place. I still assume the moat should be enough to protect Compass Minerals to a certain degree and lead to solid profits and free cash flow. And this makes Compass Minerals actually an interesting case study for answering the question of how a business with a wide economic moat can end up not being profitable anymore and the stock price at a 20-year low.

Let’s start with a description of the moat once again to understand why I assumed Compass Minerals to be a solid business. And after understanding the economic moat, we can try to understand why the company failed despite the economic moat.

Moat and Cyclicality

When looking at the metrics Compass Minerals International reported in the last few years, it seems like an economic moat is not visible anymore - starting with the stock price since the IPO, which has been a huge disappointment. Over shorter timeframes (5 to 10 years) we certainly see fluctuations – even for high-quality businesses – but over 20 years a company with a wide economic moat should usually outperform.

In the case of Compass Minerals, we see an impressive outperformance of the stock in the first few years after the IPO and the outperformance lasted until 2020, but now the stock is basically at the same point it was 20 years ago at its IPO and investors “only” collected dividends. At this point, an investment in the S&P 500 would have been much better and more diversified.

When looking at return on invested capital, we also see great metrics in the years following the IPO, but especially in the last few years, it has clearly been a disappointment. Since the IPO, the average return on invested capital was 10% annually, which is a solid RoIC. However, in the last ten years the RoIC was only 4.44% and in the last five years it was a negative RoIC of 1.03%.

Aside from the mediocre return on invested capital in the last few years, fluctuating margins are usually another strong hint for a missing economic moat. But in case of Compass Minerals, fluctuating margins are part of the business model as we are dealing with a cyclical business.

Cyclical Business

Compass Minerals can be seen as a cyclical business. Not only do we have seasonal cyclicality, as salt for deicing is mostly needed in the winter. It is also a cyclical or heavily fluctuating business, as it can’t determine the price for its product and the demand for salt will also fluctuate according to weather conditions. In cold and snowy winters, the demand for salt will be higher than in a rather mild winter.

But – and here we are already looking at the problems – the price for deicing salt is growing at a rather stable pace over the last 20 years, and not really a good explanation for the fluctuating business.

Huge Barriers to Entry

As Compass Minerals is pointing out, new mine development is seldom economically feasible due to the huge upfront costs such ventures have compared to already operating mines. And Compass Minerals has the world’s largest operating underground salt mine – Goderich Mine. Although Compass Minerals can’t really influence the salt price and therefore has no pricing power, it should have a competitive advantage due to lower extraction costs.

What's more surprising are the results Compass Minerals International reported over the last 5 to 10 years. Not only did the fluctuations for revenue increase, but the company also saw constantly declining operating income and earnings per share.

Quarterly Results

When talking about the problematic aspects, we can continue with the results Compass Minerals International is reporting right now. Looking at the last quarter (Q1/24), sales declined 3.0% year-over-year from $352.4 million in Q1/23 to $341.7 million in Q1/24. Operating earnings also slumped from $55.3 million in the same quarter last year to $27.9 million this quarter – resulting in 49.5% year-over-year decline. And once again, Compass Minerals had to report a loss – while the company reported only a loss of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, it was $1.83 in losses per share this quarter.

Even when looking at non-GAAP numbers, adjusted operating earnings declined from $28.2 million in the same quarter last year to €22.0 million this quarter. To be fair, we must point out that the loss mostly came from an impairment of lithium-related assets.

Projects Failing

From time to time, impairments are necessary and projects sometimes failing is just part of business. But in the last few years, it seems like management had several missteps. In 2021, it sold the South America Plant Nutrition business (as it was not working out) and recently, it was reported that Compass Minerals will not enter into a contract with the U.S. Forest Service for the use of magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants. Management seemed pretty sure it will get the contract.

Aside from the fire retardants, the lithium project was the flagship project for future growth and management (and probably shareholders) had high hopes for future growth. But recently, Compass Minerals also reported the termination of the lithium project in Utah. Management pointed out during the earnings call, that the lithium content in the Great Salt Lake is still a significant resource, but it seems difficult to see the positive right now with talent departing from the company and no immediate plans for the lithium resources and money and knowledge lost again:

I will note that the lithium content in the Great Salt Lake is a significant resource that's not going anywhere. We have the ability to revisit the potential to develop the resource in the future. Clearly, that's not today. We'll continue to monitor and engage the appropriate legislator and regulatory processes in Utah as well as watch emerging commercial developments to preserve the long term optionality of that resource. As a result of the decision not to move forward with the lithium project, we have disbanded the lithium development team. Chris Yandell, Head of our Lithium, has left the company, as have another of talented individuals who've worked to advance the program.

It is probably the wide economic moat of the salt business that is keeping Compass Minerals still alive. Without that valuable asset, I don’t know if the business had not had to file for bankruptcy already. But it is difficult to come to another conclusion, than management being extremely incompetent.

Management Failing

Aside from several projects failing, another major news story was the stepping down of former CEO Keven S. Crutchfield in January 2024. I know, it is always easy to stand on the sidelines and just criticize decisions without having to take responsibility. Keeping this in mind, I would still argue that in the last five years, management could have done better. In these five years, the company hardly generated any free cash flow and earnings per share were negative (on average) and therefore the company lost money during these five years. We can always have hope for the new management team improving things, but Edward C. Dowling Jr. (the new CEO) is looking at a major challenge here.

Compass Minerals is a great example of how management can lead a company to the brink of disaster – a company that should actually be able to thrive due to a wide economic moat around the business and an extremely valuable asset (the salt mines). Compass Minerals is showing us all – including myself – that management and the way decisions are made is also important. I am a big believer in systems theory (especially the theory by German sociologist Niklas Luhmann) and part of my belief is that “systems” (including structures and networks) are way more important than people and the decisions they made. In case of management, we can translate that statement: While management is important and the decisions they make have an impact, the economic moat, and the structural advantages (or disadvantages) a business has is more important than people. However, Compass Minerals is challenging my point of view and actually gave me a lot to think about in the last few years.

Balance Sheet

I still see the balance sheet as a huge problem for Compass Minerals International. On the one side, the company still has extremely low cash and equivalents on its balance sheet – right now only $38 million and considering that the company is not profitable, higher cash reserves would be great.

On the other side, we have long-term debt increasing again from $800.3 million in the previous quarter to $908.7 million on December 31, 2023. And in the same time, stockholder’s equity declined again from $517.2 million three months earlier to $459.8 million. We are just talking about one quarter, but the previous positive trend of lower debt and higher equity was reversed.

I don’t want to deny that the balance sheet improved in the last few quarters, but the balance sheet remains a problem. The question of how we assess the balance sheet of Compass Minerals depends a lot on the operating income the business can generate in the years to come. If we are optimistic and assume about $250 million in operating income, the company is able to repay all outstanding debt in about 4 years, and we can see the current debt levels as acceptable. But if we are looking at operating income in the last few quarters, there is little reason for such optimism. And right now, the company must pay $52.8 million in interest annually – this is about 5% of revenue just for interest.

Management wants to continue focusing on balance sheet improvement and in my opinion this should be the top priority for management – however I am not so optimistic, and I don’t see the debt maturity profile as attractive. Especially as I see no way for the business to repay $817 million in 2028. Additionally, Compass Minerals reported in an 8-K at the end of March 2024 an amendment to the credit agreement, which I also don’t see as a good sign going forward.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

But it is not all negative when talking about Compass Minerals. A good investment is not only determined by the business itself, but also by the price we must pay for the business. And it actually makes a difference if we are talking about Compass Minerals for $70 or for $15 after the stock declined 85% from its all-time high. While an investment at $70 might not be justified without solid growth rates, we probably can accept huge fluctuations for $15.

We could look at the simple valuation metrics – the P/E ratio and P/FCF ratio – but these numbers are not meaningful right now. Free cash flow was negative in the last four quarters, and therefore we can’t calculate a P/FCF that makes sense. We could look at the P/E ratio, which is 70 right now. And this would certainly be an extremely high P/E ratio and not justified in any way. But when looking at the last few years, we see that the P/E ratio was often even negative (no number displayed in the chart) and we can see that the P/E ratio is probably not the best metric to use right now.

Instead, we are rather using a discount cash flow calculation to determine if the stock is overvalued, undervalued or trading for a fair price. But this is easier said than done. As Compass Minerals is a business with high levels of cyclicality, it is more difficult to determine a realistic free cash flow for the years to come. Correctly estimating the free cash flow of a cyclical business for five or ten years into the future is just about impossible, and one way to deal with that uncertainty is to look at the average free cash flow. In the last 20 years, Compass Minerals generated $68 million FCF on average, and I would argue that the company should be able to generate at least a similar amount in the years to come.

Let's further assume that Compass Minerals won't be forced to increase the number of outstanding shares in the future (and we are calculating with 41.2 million outstanding shares). Additionally, we are using a 10% discount rate, as this is the annual return we like to achieve from an investment. When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value of $16.50 for Compass Minerals, and we could see the stock as slightly undervalued at this point.

Technical Picture

Aside from being able to make the case for Compass Minerals being slightly undervalued, we can also argue that the stock might be well-supported from a technical point of view. After 20 years, the stock is actually back where it all began – at almost the same price it was trading, following the IPO in 2003. And we can argue that the IPO price could be a strong support level for the stock – otherwise the stock would move into uncharted territory.

Conclusion

We can make the argument that Compass Minerals could be finally undervalued at this point, and well-supported from a technical point of view. Additionally, I would still argue that Compass Minerals has a wide economic moat that is very difficult to attack, and all these are arguments for an investment.

Nevertheless, I won’t invest in Compass Minerals at this point. The constant stream of bad news in the last few years and missteps by management make it very difficult to invest in the business at this point in time. And especially considering the large number of other investment opportunities we have, I see no particular reason to buy Compass Minerals at this point.