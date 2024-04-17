Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 17, 2024 12:14 PM ETBankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.72K Followers

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 17, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Greenfield - Corporate Secretary
Raj Singh - Chairman, President, and CEO
Tom Cornish - COO
Leslie Lunak - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Gerlinger - Citi
Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Woody Lay - KBW
Steven Alexopoulos - J.P. Morgan
David Bishop - Hovde Group

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to BankUnited First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Susan Greenfield, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.

Susan Greenfield

Thank you, Lydia. Good morning and thank you for joining us today on our first quarter 2024 results conference call. On the call this morning are Raj Singh, our Chairman, President, and CEO; Leslie Lunak, our Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Cornish, our Chief Operating Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Any forward-looking statements made during this call are based on the historical performance of the company and its subsidiaries around the company's current plans, estimates, and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the company that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by the company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitations, those relating to the company's operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy, and liquidity, including as impacted by external circumstances

Recommended For You

About BKU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKU

Trending Analysis

Trending News