ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.72K Followers

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Skip Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations
Peter Wennink - Chief Executive Officer
Roger Dassen - Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Fouquet - Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Tammy Qiu - Berenberg
Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo
Francois Bouvignies - UBS
C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald
Alexander Duval - Goldman Sachs
Chris Caso - Wolfe Research
Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna
Didier Scemama - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to ASML 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on April 17, 2024. At this time all participants’ are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ introduction there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Skip Miller. Please go ahead.

Skip Miller

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone. This is Skip Miller, Vice President of Investor Relations at ASML. Joining me today on the call are ASML's CEO, Peter Wennink; and our CFO, Roger Dassen; and our Chief Business Officer and Incoming CEO, Christophe Fouquet.

The subject of today's call is ASML's 2024 first quarter results. The length of this call will be 60 minutes and questions will take in the order that they are received. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at asml.com. A transcript of management's opening remarks and a replay of the call will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of this call.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal

