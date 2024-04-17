su tim/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Passenger vehicle production soared last year, with supply still catching up to demand created over the past 3 years. Forecasts for 2024 indicate a slowdown to 3% annual growth. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) maintains a dominant global position in the car safety segment, including within China, where they generate 22% of their revenue. China's auto manufacturers are releasing large quantities of new models intended for both the local and foreign markets, and exports have begun to ramp up, particularly to Europe and the USA. Autoliv is strategically placed to benefit from these tailwinds, but the question remains: how long before this moves the bottom line numbers for Autoliv, and how will shareholders benefit? My takeaway leaves me with the opinion that shares are trading at fair value, top-line growth is forecast to moderate, and China's vehicle exports will take years to achieve adequate volume to move the needle for ALV. For existing shareholders, I see little reason to sell an existing position thereby triggering potential capital gains; however, new investments at the current share price are unlikely to achieve alpha in the market over the short and medium term. For investors who plan to start a position with the intention of holding the shares for the long term within a diversified portfolio, they can expect to achieve reasonably stable returns from a combination of growing dividends and share repurchases.

Introduction

Autoliv is the leader in mobility safety, with a 45% market share. The corporation develops, manufactures, and markets safety systems globally to a broad selection of leading auto manufacturers. These systems encompass a range of products, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, passive safety electronics, and pedestrian protection systems.

Coming off a strong year in 2023, management continues to return excess cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Looking ahead to the coming years, I see challenges and opportunities for ALV, with China being a key focus for this article as I believe this geographic region has the most potential for business expansion.

Rather than select the best individual auto manufacturer to invest in, my tendency for investments in 'Picks and Shovels' types of businesses leads me to Autoliv. I have been drawn to Autoliv due to its position as a supplier to multiple automakers within the sector. They do not compete directly with the big automakers, they simply innovate and fulfill orders for their products, the unique selling point for ALV being the mission-critical element of the products they supply to the vast passenger automotive industry.

ALV has a broad customer base of OEM auto businesses in the sector, supplying a mix of new innovative brands and traditional manufacturers. Their products are compatible with electric vehicles and internal combustion engine platforms, minimizing the risk of a dramatic drop in sales in the event electric vehicles do, in fact, become the daily driver of the future.

Vehicle Safety technology continues to evolve, particularly in passenger vehicles, and Autoliv continues to capture market share through innovation and acquisitions. In 2021, a collaboration with Nuro to advance autonomous vehicles is exactly the type of addition to the portfolio that I and others should be excited about. I see opportunities for expansion in the areas of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist through these collaborations. These features have become more commonly considered a required option specification among tech-hungry car consumers. Passenger safety technology is evolving rapidly, and being the market leader in safety, I anticipate Autoliv is already looking to capitalize on this trend.

China's Passenger Vehicles

Already the world's largest passenger vehicle market, China's auto industry is forecast to grow in the mid-single digits. Over the past 15 years, China's automakers have improved in both quality and performance, from high-end budget products to now having products capable of competing with the large existing automakers in Europe and the USA on their home ground. Exports soared in 2023 to 4.8 million, with forecasted growth to 5.5 million vehicles in 2024. Vehicles built for export are packed with safety products designed for export markets, which is good news for Autoliv, which is already a key supplier. The main advantage these Chinese vehicles have versus existing manufacturers is cost. Traditional manufacturers just cannot match the low production costs of China, and I believe this will continue due to spiraling wage growth in developed nations.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCPK:GELYF), SAIC (600104), and BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) are early leaders in production locally in China and have set their sights on the EU and US markets. Each of these businesses are now producing premium model variants alongside the more budget-friendly options, including electric vehicle options across the price range.

These giant automakers have realized the difficulty of changing consumer thinking and are finding success with consumers by acquiring long-standing brands such as Volvo cars, MG, and Lotus Technology Inc. (LOT). Existing brand names have proven to be successful in the competitive European market, achieving record sales in 2023.

China Top 10 Automakers (Gasgoo)

BYD recently announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Hungary, producing 150,000 vehicles per year (expandable to 300,000), with the intention of supplying vehicles to Europe. This automaker currently supplies just over 1% of European car sales, with a goal to capture a 5% market share in the not-too-distant future. Autoliv is the logical supplier for safety components of these cars built for the roads of Europe, as their products are already approved for use in these markets and the relationship with BYD is well established.

Another major hurdle Chinese automakers have faced for exports is the 25% import tariff. The USA imposed this restriction on vehicles imported from China to safeguard existing automakers' competitiveness. This has made it quite difficult for Chinese automakers to compete with the established players in the USA. However, this is about to change with BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, which is currently planning a manufacturing facility in Mexico that will bypass the 25% tariff. This should create a more level playing field with the existing automakers.

Autoliv's order book for China is strong, particularly in electric vehicles. Geely Automotive's new ZEEKR 007 is expected to be ALV's most important new model throughout 2024, featuring various products from the safety specialist.

Chinese automakers tend to utilize a broad array of Autoliv's products. Somewhat of a 'one-stop shop' for auto safety products. Automakers typically incorporate two or three ALV products for local product delivery. Vehicles manufactured for export commonly use four or five products: driver/passenger airbags, side airbags, inflatable curtain airbags, steering wheels, and seatbelts.

Autoliv CEO Mikael Bratt provided positive comments recently on their business in China:

China, which had a very strong LVP growth for domestic OEMs with typically lower safety content. We strengthened our market position in China and our order intake was strong in the rapidly changing market, where domestic OEMs are now the drivers behind LVP development.

Autoliv Major OEM Customers (Autoliv Investor Relations)

The list of brands served by Autoliv is impressive, but more importantly, there is diversification, with no single brand contributing more than 12% of revenues. Further inroads in China should help diversify revenue streams.

At 22% of revenue, the Chinese auto market is already of high importance for Autoliv, but there remains room for improvement at under 40% local market share. I would like to see management at least match the global market share of 45% due to the importance of this market both locally and for export. This is not an insurmountable task by any means, particularly given the growth prospects for the likes of BYD and Geely.

Market Share By Geography (Autoliv Investor Relations)

Business Performance

Autoliv had a stellar year in 2023, with net sales increasing 18% YoY and similar EPS growth. Secular growth in the auto industry has driven demand across ALV's business, enabling impressive YoY comparisons; however, I expect this trend to moderate with sales for 2024 forecast to return to normalized growth in the mid-single digits, reflecting the macro changes within the auto sector.

Autoliv Financial Data (Annual Report)

I expect seasonality in sales volume to continue through 2024; notably, this predictable earnings pattern has reduced production supply chain issues for ALV. Supply chain speed and predictability are critical in the automotive business, and Autoliv appears to be in complete control in that regard. Management has guided for 7% margins in Q1, climbing to over 10% over the course of the year, more or less in line with 2023.

Margin Development (Q4 2024 Financial Report)

Shareholder Returns

Shareholder returns have been strong since the dividend cut in 2020. After reinstatement, the dividend growth trend has settled back to its historical 3-4% annual increase. I consider the dividend to be safe, with an estimated forward payout ratio of 44%, in line with its average over the past 10 years. My expectation for future dividend growth is conservative at 4%. In my opinion, the Board could sustainably grow the dividend at a faster rate given the payout ratio, but the more conservative dividend approach is likely to continue given the industry volatility.

Dividend History 10 Years (Chart by Author, Data from Investor Relations)

Over the past 5 years, the outstanding share count has been reduced by 6 million, a reduction of 6.8% of the outstanding shares 5 years ago. Additionally, the remaining balance of the authorized share repurchase program stands at $1 billion at today's share price, which equates to approximately 8.5 million shares that could be repurchased, further enhancing shareholder returns.

Combined dividends and share repurchases have returned $1.4 billion to shareholders over the past 5 years.

Shareholder Returns (Autoliv Investor Relations)

Valuation

Shares of Autoliv have risen 25% over the past 12 months. Reducing the margin of safety considerably on new purchases.

Using a discounted cash flow to place a valuation on the share price, my analysis indicates shares currently trade at a fair value with little upside before moving into overvalued territory. This assumes operating performance remains in line with recent trends and the industry does not experience an unexpected growth spurt as could be seen in 2023.

Valuation (Chart by Author, Data from Macrotrends)

Guidance for light vehicle production is expected to decline by 1% in 2024. This forecast is a reversal of the trend over the last five years, where production has increased annually in the mid-single digits. To control costs and improve margins, management has implemented a plan to reduce headcount by 2,000 and improve productivity. These measures should generate annual cost savings of $130 million. Implementation has begun, with approximately $50 million in cost savings for 2024.

Forward Guidance (Q4 2023 Earnings Report)

Risks

Macroeconomic turbulence may impact demand for new automobiles. The current forecasts expect global increases in demand through 2024 and 2025. However, a recession will almost certainly slow growth in the auto sector. China's macro environment has been challenging. However, the forecast is for growth for 2024.

The USA and Europe have an acute labor issue that is driving wage inflation. ALV is currently implementing a cost-savings program to reduce headcount, but qualified staff are still necessary and qualified new hires are hard to find.

Additionally, supplies for raw materials continue to experience inflation. The rate of inflation has subsided, but challenges remain.

Autoliv's performance in 2023 produced the best returns of the past 5 years. Forward-looking guidance indicates this strong performance is unlikely to be maintained over the coming years, with mid-single digit guidance. Shareholders should be mindful that Autoliv operates in the very competitive automotive sector with tight margins and strict regulatory requirements.

Competition is low risk in my opinion. Autoliv's market leadership has long been established. However, automakers are free to change suppliers or even produce their own auto safety products, but importantly Autoliv's patented products are unlikely to be disrupted.

Conclusion

China's auto market is a key component for future growth for Autoliv, where it now accounts for 22% of annual sales. Forecasts for China's passenger vehicle growth guide a modest 3% annually. Chinese auto exports spiked 62% towards the end of 2023, and the first few months of 2024 have continued this trend. With strong growth expectations for sales within Europe and the USA, the time may finally have arrived for China to dominate the global passenger vehicle market, and I expect Autoliv will be a beneficiary of this growth.

Management continues to return excess cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases while funding R&D to advance products in automotive safety technologies.

I believe Autoliv is a shrewd method for investors to gain exposure to the automotive sector without needing to select individual winners, but expectations for a meteoric share price rise should be tempered. Electric vehicles are forecast to continue their growth; however, total passenger vehicle volumes are forecasting subdued growth of 1% annually.

Shareholders who currently own ALV should be content with their overall returns after the recent rise in share price. On the other hand, new shareholders at the current valuation are unlikely to achieve such returns given the current PE of 20 and top-line growth in the mid-single digits. On a more positive note, margins continue to improve, which should facilitate management's ongoing return of excess cash to shareholders. I rate shares of Autoliv a Hold due to its valuation and growth outlook.