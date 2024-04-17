mysticenergy

The Basic Story: Extremely oily DJ Basin and Permian acquire and exploit micro cap upstream player. (< $70 mm Total Enterprise Value). They have a program in the conventional Northwest Shelf in the Permian and operate and participate in a number of non-operated wells each year in the DJ Basin. The balance sheet is debt-free and, for their size, cash-rich with $0.24 per share in cash (accounting for nearly one-third of their TEV). They recently announced solid Permian results from their latest 3 well series.

DJ Basin:

Their DJ Basin acreage is largely to the east of Civitas Resources (CIVI) in the Wattenberg extension fairway, along with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and several private operators. These are both quality operators in the DJ. While Civitas will be largely focused on their prolific Watkins area to the south, we note that Civitas and private players Bison and Verdad have drilled a number of strong wells on the eastern flank of their position near Pedevco's leases.

Pedevco has permits to drill as many as 11 operated wells at last check, and we see them drilling as many as four operated wells. In addition, they participated in seven non-operated wells with 18% working interests late in 2023 that were slated to see first oil in the first quarter of 2024. There are set to be followed by six low working interest non-operated wells that were in progress at the time of the last call and should be TIL'd by the middle of 2024.

Permian:

In the Northwest Shelf of the Permian, they are developing the shallow, oil bearing carbonate (read conventional) San Andres play via horizontal wells in Chaves and Roosevelt counties of New Mexico (their Chavaroo play). The San Andres is one of the most prolific oil plays in the greater Permian, but unlike the Delaware and Midland players, it's far shallower and is a conventional carbonate reservoir with Wolfcamp sourcing and well-defined stratigraphic traps acting to contain the hydrocarbons.

Sidebar: I'm not a geologist. I don't pretend to be one on the Internet. But I have been doing this since the 1990s, and I took a "rocks for jocks" course many years ago from Hyne himself, and this is fairly straightforward stuff.

The play was originally developed going back to the 1930s with vertical wellbores. These verticals left behind significant pay while often producing excessive amounts of water. In more recent times, horizontal drilling was often confined only to the fringes of the play where verticals would not have been economic.

Management believes horizontal infill drilling in the more oil saturated main pay areas (where the central portion of their acreage lies) is the most efficient way to prosecute remaining stranded reserves. To date, they have announced 10 successful horizontal wells drilled on fairly tight 20 acre spacing, and these comprised the bulk of Pedevco's Permian volumes in 2023. Last fall, they announced a participation agreement with Evolution Petroleum (EPM) for a 50/50 farm-in as they go to accelerate development of Chavaroo.

Looking ahead, they have three horizontal wells that were expected to come on line in January 2024, potentially providing a sequential rebound in volumes. Results from these tests were announced today, with management stating:

"the Company is pleased with the early production results, with the wells currently performing in line with expectations, but with shallower, better-than-expected declines which have yielded an average of over 750 BOEPD gross for the last 30 days."

Pedevco has a 50% working interest (41% net revenue interest) in the wells and, for reference, these are lower cost wells at $3.1 mm gross per copy. They are working with partner Evolution on next steps on the 16,000 gross acres under potential (the company has 22,400 net acres between Chavaroo and the thinner Chavaroo NE extension). Previously, management has spoken to as many as 6 more gross wells for 2024 with Evolution in Chavaroo.

A little cautionary language:

This is a micro cap. Take from that what you will, and add that it is a public oil and gas company. Given their tiny production base (< 2 MBOEpd) quarter to quarter, volumes can and will almost certainly remain lumpy. Production can move about fairly sharply with completions, natural declines, and/or a hiccup at any one key well during a quarter. This can translate to erratic revenues and costs in any given quarter. Their operating costs are high given the lack of scale. We do note that 2023 registered market improvement over 2022, and they have taken steps to shed higher cost vertical operations. They don't hold conference calls, and we have not spoken with them. Aside from the required capex guidance, they do not provide an outlook or formal production or cost guidance. They offer no dividend. This is not really a cautionary comment and just a bit of commentary on the E&P space right now. Many names that historically did not offer a dividend have opted to in the name of return of capital. Some of those really should not. So the absence of a dividend is noted as "no they don't offer one" but also "and that's a good thing, they are far too small and don't have the production base to support a viable, sustainable dividend at this point in their history". The company is unhedged, which again, given their size and balance sheet, is not surprising. This is also just a notation, given some investors see a lack of hedges as a negative. We're fine with the nakedness. The stock trades < $1, and they appear to have one analyst (Roth MKM) in coverage with a Buy rating at last available update. The analyst had a $2.15 target, but had a low growth expectation for 2024 and slightly lower annual EBITDA vs 2023. That's fine, and we do our own math (see below). Their shares are fairly illiquid, trading only about $0.1 mm worth daily, and they often have wide bid/ask spreads. This makes trading in the name (and I mean short-term stuff compared to what I normally call a Trade Only, which is usually 3 to 6 months or long) more difficult. With this little volume, we can't really get big without moving it.

A Few Management Notes:

Management has worked at a who's who list of upstream names, from Hess (HES) to Conoco (COP) to Shell. We don't know any of them, nor have we come across any of them in our time looking at companies in the segment. That's not a negative, just a comment.

Their presentation is technically quite comprehensive, but not overly so, as we saw with many "bright spot" type presentations in the '90s and early 2000s. It is worthy of a larger company. Please see the latest one here.

The CEO owns about 68% of the shares and out of 87 mm shares outstanding, only 17 mm are in the float, so our sense would be that we won't see a lot of help from insider buying in the name.

We note they employ Cawley, Gillespie as their 3rd party reserves engineer. We view them as one of the top 5 firms in the space and take it as a positive sign that they are not going with a smaller outfit.

Valuation: They're not overly expensive on EBITDA trading at 3.9x trailing TTM EBITDA and are quite low on a TEV to proved reserves basis at just under <$4 /BOE (and they use a name brand, 3rd party engineer to audit their internal calculation of reserves). We built a simple model here. We're not forecasting production but wanted to see what reasonable EBITDA could be expected under our Sub and Base cases for 2024, so we bracketed production as flat or 40% (sounds like a lot until you note that's only 2,000 BOEpd on the upper end). On the low end, it's trading at 8x this year's number and on the high end, about 3x. 1Q24 should be a growth quarter, but again, it's a small name, and plenty of things can disrupt the impact of new wells when the sample is so small.

Nutshell and Other Items: It's an interesting name we plan to monitor the progress of. To do so we have taken a modest "tracking" position in the name. We view this type of name like a call option with no predetermined expiration. They have cash and no debt, with a quality leasehold. Furthermore, they have an experienced management team. These attributes should allow them to, over time, increase their scale and reduce their per-unit costs. But we are very cognizant of our cautionary language above, and we would not anticipate getting above a 3 to 4% type position in this type of name, again, over time.

