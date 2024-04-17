time99lek

As a leading insurance broker with a proven track record of astute capital allocation and consistent growth through various insurance pricing cycles, we think Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) presents a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

The company's focus on the middle-market, unique decentralized operating model, and highly effective inorganic growth strategy position it well to continue gaining share in the fragmented insurance brokerage industry.

With its consistently strong free cash flow ('FCF') generation, rock-solid balance sheet, and ample M&A opportunities in the U.S. and internationally, we think BRO is poised to continue generating strong returns for shareholders.

As such, we currently maintain a Strong Buy rating on BRO.

BRO: Company Overview

BRO is the 6th largest insurance broker in the U.S., providing a wide range of insurance products and services to middle-market businesses, public entities, and individuals.

The company operates in four segments: Retail (55% of FY 2023 revenue), National Programs (28%), Wholesale Brokerage (13%) and Services (3%).

In our view, BRO's key differentiators include its decentralized operating model, which allows acquired businesses to retain their local branding and culture, and its focus on the less competitive middle-market niche.

We also think the company has a strong sales culture and leverages its scale and technological capabilities to deliver consistent, robust growth.

As outlined in the chart below, BRO has grown FCF at a CAGR of more than 11% over the last decade, while compounding earnings per share ('EPS') at more than 17.5%.

BRO - Historical FCF and EPS Growth (FinChat.io)

Recent Results & Market Trends

BRO's Strong 4Q23 & FY 2023

BRO delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, demonstrating the resilience of its business model and management’s growth strategy in the face of a challenging environment.

In Q4, total revenues grew 13.8%, with organic revenue growth of 7.7%. The company's adjusted EBITDAC margin (defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the change in estimated acquisition earn-out payables) remained strong at 31.0%.

For the full year, BRO grew total revenues by 19.1% to $4.26 billion, with impressive organic growth of 10.2%. BRO’s adjusted EBITDAC margin expanded 120 basis points year-over-year to 33.9%.

The below outlines each of BRO’s four business segments and their recent results:

Retail (55% of 2023 revenue) : BRO's largest segment, serving middle-market businesses across various industries. Organic growth was strong at 8.2% in Q4 2023 and 7.9% for the full year.

: BRO's largest segment, serving middle-market businesses across various industries. Organic growth was strong at 8.2% in Q4 2023 and 7.9% for the full year. National Programs (28%) : Offers unique insurance programs for niche markets, often with exclusive underwriting authority delegated by carriers. Delivered organic growth of 17.2% for FY 2023.

: Offers unique insurance programs for niche markets, often with exclusive underwriting authority delegated by carriers. Delivered organic growth of 17.2% for FY 2023. Wholesale Brokerage (13%) : Markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through a network of independent agents. Posted impressive organic growth of 14.5% in Q4 and 12.2% for the full year.

: Markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through a network of independent agents. Posted impressive organic growth of 14.5% in Q4 and 12.2% for the full year. Services (3%) : Provides insurance-related services such as third-party claims administration and Medicare set-aside services. Organic revenue declined 0.6% in 2023. During Q4, BRO completed the sale of certain non-core Service businesses.

On the M&A front, BRO completed 13 acquisitions in Q4 representing approximately $109 million of annual revenues. For the full year, the company closed 33 acquisitions adding $162 million of annual revenues.

In our view, BRO remains focused on acquiring high-quality firms that complement its geographic footprint and product capabilities, and we think M&A will continue to be a key part of the company’s growth story going forward.

The company's strong balance sheet, with around 2.3x net debt-to-EBITDA, and free cash flow generation provide ample firepower to continue its disciplined acquisition strategy. Management has said they also intend to use cash to pay down debt.

Notably, BRO recently increased its quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.13 per share, marking the 30th consecutive year of dividend increases. This track record of consistent dividend growth is a testament to the company's financial strength and commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders.

Market Update & Industry Trends

The commercial insurance market is facing a challenging environment, with rate increases and capacity restrictions affecting various segments.

In the property space, insurers are grappling with mounting underwriting losses due to the growing frequency and severity of natural disasters.

In our view, BRO’s proactive risk management approach and strong carrier relationships help clients navigate these difficult market conditions. As CEO Powell Brown stated in the Q4 2023 earnings call,

"Even with these challenges, we are well-positioned to help our customers navigate these difficult markets. Our customers continue to invest in the business -- their businesses and hire employees, although the level of investment is not as high as a year ago. We would summarize the overall economic sentiment for our customers as cautiously optimistic."

The casualty segment is experiencing persistent rate increases, particularly in commercial auto, driven by elevated loss severity and evolving litigation trends.

By leveraging its scale and expertise, we think Brown & Brown is well-equipped to guide clients through challenging market conditions and deliver value-added risk management solutions.

A Competitively Advantaged Business Model with an Attractive Growth Profile

BRO's primary growth drivers are strategic M&A and organic growth.

On the organic growth front, we think pricing trends (increases) coupled with BRO’s strong client retention and cross-selling initiatives should continue to drive mid-single digit organic growth.

On the M&A front, the insurance brokerage industry remains highly fragmented, with a long runway for further consolidation.

In our view, BRO's proven ability to acquire and integrate smaller firms while maintaining its unique culture and decentralized model is a key competitive advantage.

As the 6th largest broker globally, BRO has the scale to invest in technology and data analytics to help its agents win and retain business more effectively. By leveraging its scale, BRO can also drive meaningful revenue and cost synergies from acquired operations over time.

Moreover, the company's decentralized, performance-based approach to compensating its sales force, which aligns individual incentives with the company's growth objectives, serves as a key competitive advantage for the company.

The company's focus on the middle-market provides a degree of insulation from the intense competition for large national accounts. That said, we also think BRO's growing national programs and the company's ability to underwrite, bind coverage, and issue policies on behalf of insurance carriers in certain specialized markets contributes to the company's organic growth potential.

In our view, BRO’s superior business model is one of the reasons the company has been able to consistently maintain better margins than other insurance brokers, as outlined in the chart below.

BRO's Consistent and Strong Margins (Koyfin)

Internationally, BRO has been increasing its presence, especially in the UK and Europe. The acquisition of GRP (Jersey) Holdco Limited in 2022 significantly expanded BRO's footprint and provides a platform for additional bolt-on acquisitions in the region.

As management continues to export its successful operating model overseas, international operations could become an increasingly meaningful growth driver for BRO.

An Achievable Path to Attractive Returns

BRO currently trades at around 17x forward EBITDA estimates, a premium to the broader market but roughly in line with other publicly traded insurance brokers, and in-line with where BRO has traded historically.

We think BRO's attractive growth profile, industry-leading margins, and proven ability to create shareholder value through disciplined M&A, more than justify the company’s current valuation. Moreover, as the company continues to deliver on its growth targets and expand margins, further multiple expansion is certainly possible.

As such, we assumed some multiple expansion in our below projected IRR analysis for BRO. We assumed revenue and EBITDA continue to grow at roughly their historical 10-year CAGRs of ~11%. Finally, we assumed the share count stays flat, and that the company pays down ~$250mm of debt each year as management uses excess cash to de-lever.

Projected 5-Year Forward IRR for BRO (Koyfin; TEI Analysis)

Under these fairly conservative assumptions, we see a clear path to a 5-year 15%+ IRR for BRO, which we think is highly attractive.

Risks to Our Bull Case on BRO

While we see clear upside in the stock at current levels, there are several risks worth noting which could negatively impact our investment thesis.

Given the importance of inorganic growth to BRO's overall growth story, the execution risk associated with BRO's M&A strategy is worth noting.

Management's failure to adhere to BRO's historically disciplined approach could negatively impact shareholder returns going forward. Moreover, the lack of attractive acquisition opportunities could also temper growth and negatively impact go-forward returns.

On the organic growth front, a transition to a soft pricing market would limit BRO's organic growth going forward. That said, we invest with a long term time horizon and take comfort in BRO's ability to generate attractive growth through multiple pricing cycles.

Although we believe BRO's focus on the middle-market at least partially insulates the business from headwinds due to competition, the risk of disintermediation remains, particularly within BRO's retail segment where an uptick in brokers' direct-to-consumer efforts would be most pronounced.

Despite these risks, we believe BRO's experienced management team, competitively advantaged business model, and strong balance sheet position the company to navigate these risks.

BRO: A Strong Buy

We think BRO is exceptionally well-positioned to continue compounding value for shareholders over the long term.

The company's unique culture, strong sales focus, and disciplined M&A strategy have allowed it to consistently gain market share and deliver industry-leading organic growth.

With a solid balance sheet and significant free cash flow generation, BRO has ample firepower to continue consolidating a fragmented industry both in the U.S. and internationally.

Management's prudent approach to deploying capital, combined with steady margin expansion, should support strong earnings growth for the foreseeable future.

Although BRO doesn’t look optically cheap based on high-level valuation metrics, we think the company’s valuation is more than justified by its superior business model and long runway for growth. Under what we believe are very reasonable assumptions, we think BRO currently trades at a highly attractive 15%+ 5-year forward IRR.

For long-term investors seeking a high-quality compounder trading at a reasonable price, we think BRO is a compelling choice, and as such we currently maintain a Strong Buy rating on the stock.