Many tech stocks have caught fire since the bear market ended in late 2022. And for good reason. Many companies should benefit from AI-related sales, optimization, improving economic growth, a shift toward a more accessible monetary policy, and other constructive factors. Since the bear market ended, some of my favorite stocks have skyrocketed by 50-100% (or more in some instances).

On the other hand, despite enormous upside potential, one promising technology company has been left for dead. Of course, it's not the only tech firm that the market seems to be significantly behind the curve on. I want to talk about Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), which has enormous long-term upside potential while the market has turned its back on the stock (temporarily, in my view).

Technically - A Golden Buying Opportunity

Match stock is down about 85% from its ATH in 2021. While many tech stocks have recovered considerably and are trading at new ATHs, Match is not. However, Match's stock looks highly constructive in the long term, as the stock likely made a long-term bottom, dipping below $30 late last year. The stock has turned sideways and should make a higher low here, enabling a new long-term uptrend to begin.

Why Match, You Ask?

Some of you may be saying, "What? Why Match? This stock looks like dead money." Well, looks can be deceiving, and as one of my favorite investors famously said, "The market is a voting machine in the short run, but it is a weighing machine in the long term"-Benjamin Graham.

The market hates Match now and is voting no on its stock, but its share price could rise much higher in the intermediate and long term.

Match Group is an online dating juggernaut. Even with its current depressed valuation, it has a market cap of about $8.5 billion, making it by far the most significant online dating conglomerate globally. Match Group's portfolio includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, Hakuna, and various other brands.

Tinder alone has an estimated 57 million users, and the app has had over 340 million downloads since its launch in 2012. Match.com has about 39 million users, and the dating behemoth has millions more users on its other platforms.

Is online dating dead or dying? No, of course not. Things could not be further from the truth. Sure, we're not around COVID-19 levels when many people were locked indoors, but millions of people continue dating through online platforms.

About three in ten Americans admitted that they have used an online site or dating app to date. Nearly 68% of males felt positively about online dating. Almost 70% of people who met someone on a "dating app" said it led to a romantic, exclusive relationship, while only 28% said it did not.

I'm not ashamed to admit it. I met my wonderful wife online, and we have three exceptional children together and a great life. Online dating has worked for millions globally, and there is likely considerable growth ahead in this segment. This dynamic is why I own Match Group, and it should be worth much more than it is now.

Where is an ideal place for people to find their match after leaving high school and college/university? At your workplace, at a bar, a club, the beach, or another social venue? While these places may be fine for some, they are not ideal for everyone. Many people prefer online dating because there are many options, and it may be the perfect environment to find a lifelong partner.

Talk About Being Dirt Cheap

First, Match should deliver around $3.6B in revenues this year and around $3.9B in 2025. These are consensus estimates, and results could come in toward the higher end of the range (roughly $4B next year). I don't see many high-quality tech/Internet-related companies trading around twice forward sales. Therefore, Match is a screaming buy from a price-to-sales basis.

From a P/E perspective, Match beat its EPS estimate by 50% last quarter, providing $1.08 vs. the expected $0.72. While I believe the consensus EPS estimates are relatively depressed, Match trades at a forward P/E ratio of only about nine here.

Due to AI and other optimization and increased efficiency factors, Match could earn about $3.80-4 next year, putting its forward P/E ratio at around 8. Again, when was the last time you saw a high-quality Internet/AI company trading at eight times forward earnings?

Price Targets - Likely Too Low But Still…

Match is currently trading around the lowest end of estimates, and the average price target is around $45, which is over 40% higher from here. Higher-end price targets go up to around $55, suggesting potential for about a 75% gain in the next twelve months.

Match's last quarter was far better than expected, suggesting the company may be turning the corner, and the constructive trend could persist. Match is also attracting activist investors, implying positive changes are likely to come. In September 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) even made Match its "top pick," citing various valid factors, putting a $60 price target for year-end 2024 on Match. This dynamic implies nearly 100% upside potential in the next 6-12 months.

The Bottom Line - Match Should Not Be This Cheap

The bottom line is that Match deserves a much higher multiple (not 8-10, but likely 12-15 or higher). Match is an Internet company that has lagged the market during the bull run phase, but that doesn't mean it won't catch up and outperform in future quarters. Its earnings are improving, and there is a high probability the company can continue outperforming estimates as we advance.

Moreover, Match's AI and monetization potential are highly underrated. The company could leverage AI to improve customer experiences, increase ad revenues, optimize general efficiencies, and improve other business variables. Match's sales and profitability growth could expand substantially, leading to considerable multiple expansion and a much higher stock price in future years.

Where Match stock could be in the coming years:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $3.68 $4.1 $4.51 $4.96 $5.41 $5.9 $6.37 Sales growth 10% 11% 10% 10% 9% 9% 8% EPS $3.50 $4 $4.50 $5.05 $5.70 $6.30 $7 EPS growth 16% 14% 12% 13% 12% 11% 10% Forward P/E 12 14 16 17 16 16 15 Stock price $48 $63 $81 $97 $101 $112 $125 Click to enlarge

Risks to Match

Match Group, Inc. stock faces some risks despite my bullish estimates. There is intense competition in online dating, and other apps and sites can encroach on Match's territory. Also, Match could experience difficulties due to a possible shift away from online dating. In addition, Match could be impacted negatively because of a slower-than-anticipated economic environment, worse-than-expected monetization, and limited improvements from AI-related factors. Match could also continue being underappreciated by the market, causing its multiple and stock prices to remain relatively depressed. Investors should examine these and other risks before investing in Match.