Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARKK: The Real Rate Rebound Is Bad News For Cash-Flow Negative Stocks

Apr. 17, 2024 2:24 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.36K Followers

Summary

  • Technology stocks have had a strong year, outperforming the S&P 500 by over 15% with a 40% return.
  • The ARK Innovation ETF ARKK has performed poorly compared to the overall technology sector, rising by just 12% since I last covered it.
  • ARKK's top holdings have high valuations, face competition, and most lose money, making them risky investments.
  • The top holdings in ARKK are significant enough that they cannot quickly expand much further yet continue to hemorrhage cash.
  • As individual investor cash allocations slip, I believe ARKK is a short opportunity and will decline quickly as the remaining speculative fuel dries up.

Cloud computing, NFT, AI, artificial intelligence

blackdovfx

The technology sector has had a great twelve months, rising by ~40%, outperforming the S&P 500 by over 15%. For the most part, technology stocks have found reprieve as the inflation outlook has cooled, causing many to adjust valuations for tech stocks in hopes

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.36K Followers
HTSchwartzMy books - fiction and non-fictionHarrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in ARKK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARKK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARKK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARKK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News