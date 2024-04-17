Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.73K Followers

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristin Silberberg - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations
Bruce Van Saun - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
John Woods - Chief Financial Officer
Brendan Coughlin - Head, Consumer Banking
Don McCree - Head, Commercial Banking

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs
Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler
John Pancari - Evercore
Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson
Ken Usdin - Jefferies
Matt O’Connor - Deutsche Bank
Dave Rochester - Compass Point
David Konrad - KBW
Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Citizens Financial Group First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alan and I’ll be your operator today. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a brief question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this event is being recorded. Now I’ll turn the call over to Kristin Silberberg, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. Kristin, you may begin.

Kristin Silberberg

Thank you, Alan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. First, this morning, our Chairman and CEO, Bruce Van Saun; and CFO, John Woods, will provide an overview of our first quarter results. Brendan Coughlin, Head of Consumer Banking; and Don McCree, Head of Commercial Banking, are also here to provide additional color.

We will be referencing our first quarter earnings presentation located on our Investor Relations website. After the presentation, we will be happy to take questions. Our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our results to differ materially from expectations. These are outlined for your review on Page 2 of the presentation. We also reference non-GAAP financial measures, so it’s important to review our GAAP results on Page 3 of the presentation and the

Recommended For You

About CFG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CFG

Trending Analysis

Trending News