Tempura

Central Securities Corp (NYSE:CET) is recognized as one of the oldest operating closed-end funds ((CEFs)) in the market, with a history going back to 1929. The actively managed equities strategy has impressively outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last several decades.

Indeed, CET is a reference point within the universe of CEFs. That being said, investing decisions should never be made based on a single data point, and we believe the fund deserves a closer look.

Taking a deep dive, we find that the portfolio exposure is highly concentrated in the financial sector and insurance industry. While that positioning has worked in CET's favor over the latest market rally, we believe it carries a higher level of risk at the current valuations. Ultimately, we see room for caution in what could emerge as an environment of rising volatility.

Data by YCharts

What is the CET CEF?

CET follows a value-oriented investment philosophy targeting companies believed to be trading under intrinsic value and capable of generating superior returns. Beyond the fund's 95-year history, the current portfolio manager has held the role since 2016.

Without much hype, the strategy's approach follows a long-term time horizon, with most positions held over many years, resulting in a low portfolio turnover. The fund currently holds just 30 stocks, with the top ten investments representing more than 60% of the overall allocation.

Notably, the largest single holding with a 23% weighting is in the private-held "The Plymouth Rock Company", a major insurance organization focusing on property and casualty among various subsidiaries. In this case, CET was an early investor, first acquiring an interest back in 1982 for $700k, which has grown to a current $304 million market value.

source: Central Securities Corp

CET also has a large 5.2% position in Progressive Corp (PGR) which it has held since 2015. By this measure, Plymouth and PRG along with Aon plc (AON) within the insurance industry together represent approximately 30% of the fund.

Down the list of holdings, we find a broader range of companies including Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) as examples with "tech" and "communications". Financial Services are also well-represented with The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW), American Express Co (AXP), and Capital One Financial Corp (COF) all within the ten largest holdings.

source: Central Securities Corp

This selection of stocks has helped the fund outperform, with CET returning 96% in the last five years, compared to an 88% gain in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). PGR with a 214% return has been a big winner along with MSI and GOOGL as top performers.

On the other hand, what's missing from this performance chart is Plymouth Rock Company. In this case, the illiquid investment is valued based on its annually reported book value.

Data by YCharts

Insurance stocks have performed well, benefiting from the resilient U.S. economy and the tailwind of higher interest rates as a driver of interest income.

Since the pandemic, a major theme for insurance companies has been the ability to push premiums higher while maintaining higher policyholder renewal rates alongside the strong economic backdrop.

It's likely Plymouth Rock captured many of these same trends. That said, the otherwise lack of transparency on Plymouth Rock's updated performance may be part of the explanation for why CET has historically traded at a wide discount to NAV. The current discount is at 19% and the average over the last three years has been 16%.

Simply put, the market discounts the fund given its opaque net asset value, while any changes to the portfolio position are only explained through semi-annual fund reports.

We believe this discount is justified in the context of comparable equity-focused closed-end funds, such as the Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) or the General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) that also trade at a wide spread to NAV.

Data by YCharts

What's Next For CET?

The attraction of CET is its distinct strategy that can work for investors to complement and diversify an existing equities allocation.

The fund's outperformance in recent years, achieved while largely avoiding mega-cap tech and momentum-type names over the last several years, is a testament to the managers' stock-picking and alpha-generating ability.

Still, the message we have is that investors need to be aware of the fund's overweight exposure to the insurance industry and financial sector, which we believe represents a weakness in the current market environment.

Industry benchmarks like the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) or Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) are trading near an all-time high following large gains over the past year.

The consequence of that move is that the industry dividend yields have narrowed to record lows, while price-to-book multiples are near historical highs. The interpretation here is that insurance stocks are relatively expensive or even overvalued.

Data by YCharts

As it relates to the CET fund, it's fair to question whether Plymouth Rock or Progressive, essentially the fund's biggest bets, still fit into the philosophy of targeting under-valued companies capable of delivering excess returns. We're skeptical on that point.

In our view, the insurance industry at best has already incorporated many of the positive macro developments. The risk here is for that side of the portfolio to face a reset of expectations amid the latest round of market interest rate volatility, or in the scenario that the economic outlook deteriorates.

Whether or not that bearish thesis plays out, what we can say is that it's hard to build a strong conviction on CET as a new buying opportunity at the current level.

source: Finviz

Investors can look forward to the semi-annual distribution, where the policy is to pay out "substantially all net investment income and realized capital gains". Historically, CET has announced a flat $0.20 per share dividend in the first half of the year, followed by a larger and more variable amount in Q4.

On a trailing basis, the yield is approximately 4.7%. While this level is elevated compared to the financial sector or typical insurance stocks, it's also low compared to more income-focused CEFs.

source: Central Securities Corp

Final Thoughts

CET is a high-quality fund with a return track record that speaks for itself, but may be due for a breather following an exceptional rally over the past year. We suggest investors should hold off on picking shares up, with the potential to find a more compelling entry point down the line at a lower price.