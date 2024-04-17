Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VXX: Time For A Hedge?

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.82K Followers

Summary

  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have escalated, with Iran launching an attack on Israel in response to an attack on its embassy in Syria.
  • Investors seeking ways to hedge their portfolios may consider the VXX ETN, as it holds long positions in near-month VIX futures.
  • I advise reducing portfolio exposures or allocating a small percentage to hedges like the VXX in light of the heightened geopolitical risks.

Positive high gainer growth-sotck invest. TradingView

primeimages

Since October's surprise Hamas attack of Israel and Israel's subsequent invasion of Gaza in retaliation, Middle East geopolitical tensions have been gradually ratcheting higher. Those tensions came to a boil this past weekend when Iran launched an unprecedented

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.82K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VXX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VXX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VXX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News