onuma Inthapong

One thing that is worrying me about this market is that I'm starting to downgrade many stocks that I was previously bullish on. In most cases, this is because shares of those businesses have appreciated significantly, leaving little in the way of additional opportunities for investors moving forward.

The latest example of this happens to involve APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG), a firm that's focused on providing safety services in the form of fire protection solutions, HVAC systems, and more. It also provides infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, with examples including engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance and repair, and more.

Back in late January of this year, I ended up revisiting the company after seeing how much shares had risen since my last article on the firm in early August 2023. Between the time of that article and my January article, shares had jumped by 11.5% compared to the 6.6% rise seen by the S&P 500 (SP500). But even with that increase, I felt as though additional upside was warranted. This led me to reiterate the "Buy" rating that I had previously assigned it. And since then, shares have seen additional upside of 20.1%. That dwarfs the 3.3% rise seen by the broader market over the same window of time.

At long last, I feel as though the stock has reached fair value. This is even though management just made a rather significant purchase that will add additional revenue and cash flows to the business. Of course, any sort of assessment of where things stand now must reflect the impact that said purchase will have on the company moving forward. But it does not stop the stock from looking too pricey for a value investor like myself.

Assessing recent performance

Since my last article about APi Group, we have seen one additional quarter worth of data come out. This involves the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. During that window of time, revenue for the company totaled $1.76 billion. That happens to be 3.3% higher than the $1.70 billion generated one year earlier. According to management, actual organic revenue growth was more modest at 1.5%. This increase appears to be largely attributable to service growth across both of the company’s segments that was offset to some extent by what management described as "disciplined customer and project selection" that resulted in a decline in its projects operations.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, the picture worsened quite a bit. The company went from a profit of $11 million to a loss of $256 million. This was despite an increase in the firm's gross profit margin and was attributable to an accrued stock dividend on its Series A Preferred units amounting to $270 million. Without this and an $11 million stock dividend involving Series B Preferred units, profits would have risen slightly from $22 million to $25 million even with income tax skyrocketing from only $4 million to $20 million year over year.

Other profitability metrics were far healthier, given the non-cash structure of these irregular items. Operating cash flow, for instance, nearly doubled from $188 million to $297 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a rise from $80 million to $106 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company expanded from $183 million to $208 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the most part, 2023 in its entirety was better than 2022 was by a rather significant margin. Because of the same issues with preferred stock, the company swung from a profit of $29 million to a loss of $161 million. But as the chart above illustrates, revenue and all cash flow metrics came in significantly stronger year-over-year.

The company also announced some other interesting items when it announced financial results for the final quarter. For starters, management made clear that they were redeeming all the Series B Preferred units in one fell swoop. In short, the company decided to do this by converting the shares into 32.5 million common shares. Management then repurchased 16.3 million of those shares in exchange for $600 million, with half of that figure coming from an incremental term facility and the rest coming from a combination of cash on hand and available credit.

For the purpose of modeling the financial health of the enterprise, I've decided to assume that half of the $300 million that is being done in the form of cash on hand and available credit were involved tapping the company's credit facility. I then assumed that the term loan and credit facility will each bear a 7% interest rate. That might be a bit high given the current environment. But I would rather be safe than sorry.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Management is correct in saying that eliminating the preferred units will save shareholders $44 million in preferred distributions annually. However, using the assumptions that I just mentioned, interest expense will rise by $39.9 million. So there isn't much benefit on the bottom line. However, the company will benefit from an attack shield on its interest expense in a way that it wouldn't when using the preferred stock as a financing activity. This $600 million purchase of shares is part of a new $1 billion share buyback program that the company announced during the fourth quarter earnings release. So that leaves another $400 million that can be acquired.

Unfortunately, after the market closed on April 16th, the company announced that it was issuing 11 million shares, plus up to 1.65 million units that will be available to underwriters, with proceeds ultimately going to the firm. Given that they are doing so at $37.50 per share, this works out to gross proceeds of $474.4 million. I am incorporating this into our calculations.

During the earnings release, management revealed guidance for 2024. This year, they expect revenue of between $7.05 billion and $7.25 billion. At the midpoint, that would imply a year-over-year growth of 3.2%. Meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to grow from the $782 million last year to between $855 million and $905 million this year. This implies adjusted operating cash flow of approximately $634.7 million. But to make things even more complicated, management decided to announce an interesting acquisition.

APi Group

On April 15th, after the market closed, management said that they were acquiring a company called Elevated Facility Services Group in an all-cash deal valued at $570 million. This particular company is a provider of contractually based services for all major brands of elevator and escalator equipment. Its work includes maintaining, repairing, and modernizing elevators and escalators, as well as related equipment. The company was originally founded in Florida in 2004 and, since then, it has grown to serve 18 states through the 600 employees that it has working for it.

APi Group

There are two things about this purchase, outside the raw financial results, that make it an interesting acquisition. First and foremost, approximately 70% of revenue for it comes from inspections, services, and repair activities. This means that it is an asset light business model that APi Group has been trying to move more in the direction of. By context, only 52% of revenue from our prospect comes from recurring inspection, service, and monitoring activities. This shows up in the profitability margins of both firms. Our particular candidate had, in 2023, an EBITDA margin of 11.3%. But that number is around 20% for Elevated Facility Services Group.

The second reason to make this purchase involves the ability for APi Group to expand its potential market opportunities. This acquisition adds over $10 billion worth of addressable market to APi Group’s current activities. And eventually, it could open the door to another $5 billion if APi Group decides to get into the new installation piece of that market. But for now, there is no evidence that this is on the table.

APi Group

Operationally speaking, APi Group appears to be quite profitable. In 2023, the acquired firm generated $220 million worth of revenue. Given the profitability margin previously mentioned, this translates to EBITDA of $44 million. If we assume that the company is using the gross proceeds generated by the recently announced share offering to pay for this, plus $95.6 million in cash on hand, then it does dilute investors to some extent. However, it lets all of that cash flow, before factoring in taxes, help lift profitability for the enterprise as a whole. Based on my own estimates, if we assume a 21% tax rate, this should translate to EBITDA for 2024 of about $924 million, with adjusted operating cash flow totaling $688.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we use these numbers and make similar adjustments for the 2023 fiscal year to act as though all of these transactions occurred at the beginning of last year, we can see in the chart above just how shares are priced. Using the 2023 figures, shares are more expensive than my forward 2023 estimates from January of this year. But that's largely because of the increase in share price.

Relative to similar firms, as shown in the table below, the stock looks pretty close to fair value. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, I calculated that two of the five companies ended up being cheaper than our candidate. This number rises to three of the five using the EV to EBITDA approach.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA APi Group 16.4 15.7 Comfort Systems USA (FIX) 17.1 22.3 MasTec (MTZ) 9.5 12.3 Stantec (STN) 27.8 17.7 Valmont Industries (VMI) 14.7 13.6 Fluor Corp (FLR) 30.3 12.4 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

It has been a great run for shareholders of APi Group Corporation. Since my first bullish article on the company in August of last year, shares have seen an upside of 38.3% compared to the 12.6% rise seen by the S&P 500. Eventually, I fully expect that the company would do well for itself and its investors. But this doesn't mean that investors should continue to hold on for the ride. In my view, APi Group Corporation shares look solidly fairly valued at the moment. And for that reason, I have decided to downgrade the company from a "Buy" to a "Hold."