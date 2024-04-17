Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Merck Earnings Preview: Not Much To Fear, Plenty To Look Forward To

Apr. 17, 2024 3:52 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Merck is set to announce its Q1 2024 earnings next week, with analysts predicting earnings per share of $1.99 on a normalized basis.
  • Some companies within the big pharma sector have underperformed due to government pressure on drug pricing and patent expirations.
  • Merck's future looks promising, however, despite its looming Keytruda patent expiry, with a strong pipeline of drugs and potential for extended patent protection for its top-selling drug.
  • There ought to plenty of positives around next weeks earnings - the company's M&A and R&D spending has brought several new drugs to the brink of approval.
  • The dividend yields ~2.5% at a time of writing. And after earnings dropped substantially in 2023, a return to strong profitability - unless further M&A activity happens - will keep the share price buoyant.

Investment Overview

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce its Q1 2024 earnings next Thursday, April 25. Analysts' consensus opinion is that earnings per share will be in the region of $1.99 on a normalized basis, or $1.87 on a

Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

