Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Bitcoin Halving: What Is It? And Why Does It Matter?

Apr. 17, 2024 3:20 PM ETBTC-USD, GBTC, BTG-USD, BCH-USD, BCHG, OBTC, XBTC, BITO
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • Approximately every four years, a 'bitcoin halving' occurs, cutting the rate at which new bitcoin is issued in half. These scheduled events enable bitcoin to be slowly distributed into the market while maintaining its scarcity.
  • Halving events are hard-coded into Bitcoin’s source code and are critical to bitcoin’s value proposition as a transparent cryptoasset with a finite supply.
  • The next bitcoin halving is expected to occur around April 20, 2024. At this time, the amount of bitcoin created with each block of transactions will fall to 3.125 from 6.25 bitcoin.

Bitcoin halving. Golden coin with bitcoin sign cut in half with dramatic lighting

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

By Jay Jacobs

What is a Bitcoin halving?

Bitcoin miners are compensated for proposing blocks and extending the blockchain with newly issued bitcoin, known as block rewards. But to ensure bitcoin's scarcity and maintain its codified 21 million

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.58K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD--
Bitcoin USD
GBTC--
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) ETF
BTG-USD--
Bitcoin Gold USD
BCH-USD--
Bitcoin Cash USD
BCHG--
Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News