Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.84K Followers

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCPK:BCUCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brunello Cucinelli - Executive Chairman and Creative Director
Riccardo Stefanelli - Chief Executive Officer
Dario Pipitone - Chief Executive Officer
Moreno Ciarapica - Co-Chief Executive Officer Senior
Pietro Arnaboldi - Investor Relations and Corporate Planning Director

Conference Call Participants

Flavio Cereda - GAM
Andrea Randone - Intermonte
Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo
Melania Grippo - BNP Paribas
Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs
Chris Huang - UBS
Paola Carboni - Equita SIM

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the Presentation of Revenues for the First Quarter of 2024 of Casa di Moda Brunello Cucinelli. Speakers today are Mr. Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director; Riccardo Stefanelli, CEO; Dario Pipitone, CFO; Moreno Ciarapica, Co-CFO Senior; and Pietro Arnaboldi, Investor Relations and Corporate Planning Director. [Operator Instructions]

Let me now give the floor to Mr. Brunello Cucinelli, please.

Brunello Cucinelli

Thank you. Good afternoon and thanks to Anna Maria who’s going to translate my presentation tonight. I hope I will be speaking slow enough for you to translate properly. So, thank you all, investors, analysts and journalists. It’s always a pleasure to hear you and the last time was about one month ago.

We are here in Solomeo, all of us with the only exception of Luca, who this morning after the Board meeting moved to Turkey where we have an event tonight. So I am replacing him. Actually, I was supposed to be traveling around. I just came back last night and I’m going back to London again tomorrow morning, but I’m here with you tonight.

So how would you like this to happen tonight? So first I’ll read the data on the sales of the first quarter that are very, very good. We’ll discuss them later. Then

Recommended For You

About BCUCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCUCF

Trending Analysis

Trending News