Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Airlines Stock Soars Despite Boeing Crisis Impact

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • United Airlines exceeded expectations in Q1 earnings despite a $200 million cost headwind for the Boeing 737 MAX 9.
  • Domestic and European markets show favorable conditions with increased yields, while Pacific and Latin American markets experience unit revenue normalization.
  • United Airlines adjusted its fleet plan due to Boeing scrutiny, but still has confidence in Boeing 737 MAX 9. The airline expects strong Q2 earnings.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
United Airlines Boeing 777 Aircraft (777-200), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Laser1987

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted first quarter earnings on the 16th of April, beating analyst estimates for earnings by $150 million on the top line and by $0.42 per share. Given that United Airlines faced a grounding of the Boeing 737

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.22K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News