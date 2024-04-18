EM Concept/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Ireland-based Kerry Group plc (OTCPK:KRYAY, OTCPK:KRYAF) is active in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Its core business is the "value add ingredients and solutions" where it helps its customers to develop the specific taste for its products. Think about improving a burger taste or making a stevia-sweetened drink taste good without compromising on taste. One of the more recent challenges comes from the non-alcoholic beverage industry, which wants its non-alcoholic products like beer to taste the same as the "normal" product. It’s a very interesting subdivision of the foods & beverage sector

Yahoo Finance

Kerry’s primary listing is on the Dublin Stock Exchange, where the stock is trading with KRZ as ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Ireland is almost 400,000 shares, as liquidity has definitely gone up since the last time I discussed the company. This makes the Irish listing the most liquid listing. Kerry reports its financial results in EUR and trades in EUR, so I will use the Euro as the base currency throughout this article.

Kerry Group Investor Relations

The full-year results confirm Kerry’s strong position

Kerry Group has a strong market position, but its annual growth rate is pretty slow, and in 2023 it had to deal with a few headwinds. That’s why the total revenue decreased by almost 9% to 8.02B EUR. While that's disappointing, Kerry was able to keep the EBITDA decrease limited to just 4% as the company reported a total EBITDA of 1.17B EUR, compared to 1.22B EUR in 2022.

Kerry Group Investor Relations

That being said, the operating profit did increase in 2023, but that’s mainly thanks to an 8.8M EUR positive contribution from "non-trading items," whereas the company reported a 146M EUR expense last year. These non-trading items were related to, for instance, acquisition integration costs and the acceleration of certain "operational excellence" items (streamlining the existing operations). In 2022, Kerry also had to record a loss on a sale, whereas the gain on another sale in 2023 was enough to wipe out the previously incurred higher expenses.

Kerry Group Investor Relations

As you can see in the income statement, the company also reduced its net finance expense. Whereas Kerry reported a 6.6M EUR finance income and a 72.8M EUR finance expense for a net finance expense of just over 66M EUR in 2022, the total finance income increased to 21.8M EUR, resulting in a decrease in the net finance expense to just 50M EUR. This boosted the pre-tax income to 823M EUR while the net profit was approximately 728M EUR, for an EPS of 4.1 EUR per share. And while, yes, that is substantially higher than the reported EPS of 3.42 EUR in 2022, keep in mind there were a few non-recurring headwinds in 2022, offset by some non-recurring tailwinds in 2023 as the respective loss and gain on the sale of a business division had an impact on

In my previous articles, I also zoomed in on the cash flow performance of Kerry Group, and it only makes sense to do this again. As shown below, the company reported an operating cash flow of 1.04B EUR, but this included a 186M EUR contribution from working capital changes while it also included 120M EUR in cash tax payments, although only 95M EUR was due. And finally, we should definitely also deduct the 36M EUR in lease payments, which means the underlying operating cash flow was 841M EUR.

Kerry Group Investor Relations

In 2022, applying the same methodology, the underlying operating cash flow was roughly 899M EUR. The capex increased to 282M EUR in FY 2023 resulting in an underlying free cash flow result of approximately 560M EUR (rounded). While the total capex and lease payments of 318M EUR were almost 50% higher than the depreciation and amortization expenses of 220M EUR and the total of 300M EUR including the amortization of intangible assets, this was easily funded with the proceeds of 316M EUR in cash from the sale of businesses. Although Kerry Group also spent 131M EUR on acquisitions, its total M&A balance was a net cash inflow of 185M EUR.

Kerry Group still has access to plenty of liquidity. The company ended the year with 944M EUR in cash, while its total financial debt was just 2.47B EUR and approximately 2.4B EUR excluding lease liabilities.

Looking at the analyst consensus estimates, Kerry is expected to generate approximately 1.24B EUR in EBITDA this year, which would put the company back on the EBITDA level it generated in 2022. The anticipated EPS is 4.18 EUR, increasing to 4.86 EUR per share in 2025 as the higher earnings (in absolute terms) will have to be spread over fewer shares outstanding, as Kerry has an active share buyback program.

Investment thesis

I currently have no position in Kerry, as the anticipated EV/EBITDA ratios for this and next year are just over 12 and just under 11, respectively. However, as 2023 likely was the "year of consolidation" and the company works toward boosting its financial results by 2026, perhaps I should consider initiating a long position in Kerry Group after all. It’s the type of company that will likely never get really cheap thanks to its strong position in its core markets, providing essential products.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.