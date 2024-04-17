JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) transition from China's leading search engine company to artificial intelligence (AI) leader has only gained traction since I last covered the stock (see Baidu: Poised For Upside As AI Monetization Begins). The good news is that the company has also begun monetizing its AI capabilities; Q4 2023 results showed the company had already unlocked ~CNY 656m (or ~$100m) of AI revenue, with guidance outlining a path to further ramping up its AI-related income this year. The bar isn't all that demanding either, given Baidu's growing first-mover advantage, helped by its presence across the full AI stack, as well as the breadth of untapped synergies within its existing ecosystem. Baidu's core revenue base isn't shrinking either, as cloud growth remains strong, even with ads evolving into more of a 'GDP-plus' business.

As for the capital return story, all eyes will be on buybacks, given Baidu's significant net cash position lends the company a lot more leeway than many of its peers. The market isn't giving credit to any of these positives at the current discount to book, so investors get a fairly wide safety margin in the meantime. Heading into the Q1 2024 report, there's a good chance we see a positive buyback catalyst, especially after Alibaba's (BABA) capital return update, while incremental updates on AI development and monetization should also help the stock.

Data by YCharts

Leading the Way in AI Development and Monetization

Baidu has long been at the forefront of Chinese AI development, and if recent developments are any indication, the company is actively building on its lead. Baidu's biggest advantage, even relative to its key tech peers Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), remains its presence across the full AI stack, from in-house models (ERNIE and PLATO) to its rich developer community (via open-source framework PaddlePaddle). Potentially its biggest future edge within China, though, its ability to produce its own AI chips (via chip design arm Kunlunxin); note that Baidu and its Chinese peers depend heavily on GPU and high bandwidth memory chip imports, so development here will be particularly important in the face of sanctions.

TrendForce

The other major plus on the AI front is that Baidu has led the way in monetizing its AI capabilities thus far. To be clear, it remains early days – per management's Q4 2023 commentary, AI contribution is still only <1% of Baidu's core revenues. Yet, guidance for a “several billion RMB” contribution in 2024 indicates management is laser-focused on unlocking this potential. The limiting factor is its access to chips, though with enough in inventory for now, there are opportunities aplenty, starting with the existing ecosystem (search, cloud, and autonomous driving, among others).

A Multi-Year Opportunity from Enterprise AI

While Baidu's progress on its ChatGPT-equivalent ERNIE bot, now at >200m users (per Baidu Create 2024), continues to make the headlines, the company's cloud P&L could be the one to watch near-term. Unlike the retail-focused ERNIE Bot, Baidu's cloud AI is built around the 'Qianfan' model, which offers service and development applications to enterprises. Thus far, results have been very solid – AI cloud revenues grew in the low-teens % YoY in Q4 and saw improved profitability on the back of enterprise model building demand. Even more positive were the leading indicators, from enterprise API calls (+150% QoQ) to queries handled (190% QoQ), both of which point to a very significant ramp-up in ERNIE contributions going forward.

Baidu

Going forward, expect Baidu's ability to meet enterprise demand via its best-in-class AI model training and inferencing infrastructure to flow through to the P&L - perhaps a lot sooner than consensus expects. Besides timing, the scale of the enterprise opportunity might be underestimated as well, particularly in office (think Microsoft Copilot-type capabilities) and enterprise software (e.g., automation of recruitment, supply chain, etc) verticals, where the ERNIE model has already established a foothold. These opportunities are only going to grow from here and as the AI portion of digital transformation budgets increase, Baidu is well-placed to capitalize. All in all, there's a multi-year earnings growth runway on the enterprise side that isn't yet in the price; more tangible progress here could, thus, re-rate the stock quite significantly.

'Baidu Core' is Also Underappreciated

For all the AI positives, it's worth keeping in mind that 'Baidu Core' is still very much an ads business tied to a troubled Chinese economy. While there are silver linings, including more upbeat travel data points through the Chinese New Year holidays, the property downturn hasn't yet found a bottom and will likely continue to drag on consumer sentiment from here.

The flip side of China's soft macro is that expectations are also as low as they've ever been on 'Baidu Core' at the current ~8x forward earnings – in stark contrast with 'Baidu Core' growing revenue and operating profits +7% YoY and +13% YoY, respectively in Q4, while also expanding margins. Thus, as long as the core business proves resilient enough to sustain 'GDP-plus' growth, there's room for the stock to re-rate on this basis alone, in my view. AI optionality within 'Baidu Core' only makes the upside case more compelling; for instance, Baidu developing an upgraded search product (a la Microsoft's (MSFT) 'Bing Chat' or 'Copilot') could unlock better engagement and more monetization opportunities over time.

Baidu

Buy the AI Story Without Paying for it

Anything AI-linked tends to be rewarded with a big premium in today's market, but Baidu is a notable exception. Yes, the company isn't as competitive as its Western peers on AI, but within China, where it counts, Baidu's first-mover advantage has only been growing over the last year. From here, progress on both AI development and monetization will be key to re-rating the stock, though the market has set the bar so low that I suspect AI success is essentially a 'free' option at these levels. Expectations are similarly low for 'Baidu Core', so getting anywhere near management's 'GDP-plus' target could trigger even more upside going forward. Heading into Q1 earnings, also keep an eye out for an upsized share buyback, particularly with Baidu's (growing) net cash position already amounting to nearly half of its market cap.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.