Magnificent 7: Earnings Preview (SA Quant)

The Magnificent Seven Disconnection

Nearly one-fifth of the global stock market (URTH) and nearly one-third of the S&P 500 accounts for the Magnificent 7: Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA). But there’s been a significant variance in the stocks’ performance, and their weighting hit a record high in the S&P 500, more than industrial, consumer staples, energy, materials, utilities, and real estate sectors combined.

Driven by the artificial intelligence boom and demand for high-end software, hardware, and cloud computing, the Magnificent Seven’s sizes, cash balances, and overall strength in company fundamentals offer investors a sense of safety amid economic slowing and uncertainty. But only six of the seven names have carried the 2023 momentum into 2024. Although Apple's stock price was -8% in the first three months of the year, it has consecutively beaten earnings from FQ2 2023 through FQ1 2024. Tesla is -36% YTD and missed consecutive earnings. In the words of Charlie Bilello, “Nvidia is the Caitlin Clark of the stock market,” dominating with a +75% YTD price-performance and +218% over the last year.

Nvidia stock is dominating the market

According to data compiled by FactSet as of January 2, 2024, the Mag 7 forward P/E was 35x vs. the S&P 500 at 15.5x, excluding the Mag 7. Despite stretched valuations and accounting for nearly 30% of the S&P 500, over 40% of the Nasdaq 100, and nearly 19% of the MSCI World, the Magnificent Seven are gearing up for earnings season. Despite Apple stock falling ~8% in the first three months of 2024, it has consecutively beaten top-and-bottom-line earnings since FQ4 2023; Tesla has consecutively missed earnings and is down nearly 40% in Q1. Artificial intelligence has been one of the biggest catalysts for tech in the new year, catapulting Nvidia and other mega techs that have seen a run-up in 2024.

NVIDIA (NVDA): +75% YTD

Amazon (AMZN): +21% YTD

Microsoft (MSFT): +10% YTD

Alphabet (GOOGL): +10% YTD

Alphabet (GOOG): +11% YTD

Meta (META): +41% YTD

Apple (AAPL): -12% YTD

Tesla (TSLA): -36% YTD

Nvidia leads the Magnificent 7 YTD price performance

In 2024, amidst ongoing inflation and international tensions, we're witnessing signs of uncertainty as the market responds to the possibility of prolonged high interest rates, prompting some investors to consider defensive stocks amid bets on the Fed's monetary policy. Christopher Wood, Head of Global Equity Strategy at Jeffries wrote:

"It is the delayed but ongoing impact of monetary tightening which represents the greatest risk to risk assets, with the greatest risks facing the formerly booming world of private equity and the still booming world of private credit…the relevant seven companies [generate] on average 53% of their revenues from outside America. Still, at some point, even their valuations should become vulnerable to the impact of monetary tightening."

According to a Bloomberg article, Deutsche Bank macro strategist Jim Reid writes that today’s “Mag 7 are bigger than the entire Chinese market, double the size of the Japanese market, and over four times the size of the UK market (ouch...)."

This year’s stock market rally has continued to be a story of strong mega-tech performances. Yet, most of the Magnificent 7 are overvalued compared to their sectors, according to SA Quant Ratings; the table below displays this with the red Value Grades.

Alphabet has the best SA Quant Score and Rating.

Although there’s been some rotation out of big tech amid rising rates and a desire for diversification, the Magnificent Seven are gearing up for earnings season.

Magnificent 7 Earnings Preview

Despite the Mag 7 valuations that come at a premium, according to SA’s Quant Ratings, they continue to perform well and maintain bullish momentum. Starting on April 23, 2024, the Mag 7 will begin to announce their quarterly earnings and finish on May 22, 2024. The only Mega-Tech stock with a Quant Strong Buy is Alphabet (GOOGL). However, as depicted in the table below, the majority of analysts have been upwardly revising their earnings forecasts for this particular set of stocks. The SA Quant EPS Revisions grade, indicating relative strength or weakness within their sectors, demonstrates that these stocks have experienced more significant positive revisions compared to their respective sectors. The sole exception is Tesla (TSLA), which, with a D+ grade, indicates that its EPS revisions are lower than the sector median.

Most Of The Magnificent 7 Are Experiencing Strong EPS Revisions

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings and Factor Grades System showcases stocks with the collective shared traits of value, growth, profitability, rising earnings revisions, and momentum that are best equipped to withstand volatility. While past performance does not guarantee future results, check out each of the seven in an earnings preview.

1. Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Market Capitalization: $2.12T

Quant Rating: Hold

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 87 out of 553

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 9 out of 65

California-based semiconductor giant Nvidia has been the market darling, surging +218% over the last year and 75% YTD. The key chip design player dominating nearly 90% of the AI data center market has become the third largest company behind Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Although the March CPI report sent Nvidia shares sliding 12.6% into correction territory, the stock continues its uptrend amid increasing AI offerings and growing partnerships. Expected to announce earnings on May 22nd, current quarter EPS estimates over 405% YoY Growth. NVDA has seen 42 Fiscal Year Upward Revisions in the last 90 days.

NVDA Stock Revisions (SA Premium)

Although Nvidia’s Quant Valuation Grade is an ‘F,’ resulting from tremendous growth, its forward and trailing PEG ratios are a -47% and a -88% difference, respectively. According to consensus estimates, NVDA revenue is projected to grow by 83% in FY 2025, 22% in FY 2026, and 17% in FY 2027. By 2028 the company is expected to reach over $196B in revenue, which is expected to increase to +$300B by 2033. Nvidia’s Growth Factor Grade is driven by explosive revenue, +125% YoY, more than 2,875% above the sector. Nvidia’s YoY forward EBITDA growth is +141.64%, EBIT (FWD) is +113%, and EPS Diluted Growth (FWD) is +108%. Nvidia’s profitability is exceptional, highlighted by a 72% gross profit margin (TTM), 32% levered FCF margin (TTM), and a trailing ROE of 91%.

2. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

Market Capitalization: $1.28T

Quant Rating: Hold

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 41 out of 239

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 11 out of 59

Social media juggernaut Meta is up 40% YTD and nearly 130% in the past year. Meta is scheduled to unveil earnings on April 24, facing an EPS target of $4.32, which would represent a YoY uptick of 96%. Meta will look to continue its earnings beat streak after surprising to the positive for four straight quarters. The Q124 consensus target has been raised by 18% in the past three months, with analysts focused on ad revenue, which accounts for 96% of sales. Citi raised its earnings target for Meta this week, upbeat about its new AI video architecture, advertiser adoption, demand for Reels, and optimism about operational efficiencies.

META Stock EPS Surprise (SA Premium)

Meta is showcasing ‘A to A+’ factor grades in Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions, along with a ‘B+’ in Growth. Meta significantly outperforms in several profit margin categories, with Net Income (TTM) of 28%, EBIT of 37%, and ROE of 28%. Profitable growth prospects remain solid, with EPS long-term growth (FWD) at 22%.

Showcasing an incredible 51 FY1 up revisions in the past 90 days versus one down revision, consensus estimates are projecting Meta EPS to rise 34% in FY24 and revenue about 18%. An ‘F’ Valuation Grade has kept Meta’s Quant Rating on ‘Hold’ since early February after a long spell as a Strong Buy in 2023. However, Meta’s PEG (FWD) ratio of 1.11 is nearly 16% below the peer median for a ‘B+’ sector relative metric grade.

3. Amazon (AMZN)

Market Capitalization: $1.91T

Quant Rating: Hold

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 107 out of 522

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 7 out of 29

Rallying nearly 80% in the last year and 20% YTD, Amazon has been boosted by AI enthusiasm and faces major growth expectations for its earnings, which are expected on April 26th amid strong retail sales. After four straight beats, Q124 EPS is projected to rise 173% YoY to $0.85, according to consensus estimates.

Amazon Stock Consensus Estimates

Amazon Stock Consensus Estimates (SA Premium)

Amazon has A’s in every factor grade except a ‘D-’ in valuation. Amazon has 45 FY up revisions, maintains A+ bullish momentum, and continues to outperform its sector median peers' quarterly price performance.

Market Capitalization: $1.93T

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 4 out of 239

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 2 out of 59

Alphabet, formerly known as Google, is the only Quant Strong Buy rated Magnificent Seven stock – a communications provider that captures over 80% of online searches. YTD, the stock is up 10% and over the last year +46% and is scheduled to report earnings on April 25th, with consensus EPS estimates of $6.78, a YoY increase of nearly 17%.

Alphabet leads online search engines

Alphabet leads online search engines (Statista)

The AI mania allows Alphabet to capitalize through the public release of new artificial intelligence models and core business drivers, including cloud-based tools, and expand advertising revenue driven by retail and YouTube. Some of Alphabet’s most popular products include Android and Chrome, and it has consecutively beaten top-and-bottom-line earnings four times.

Alphabet Stock EPS Surprises

Alphabet Stock EPS Surprises (SA Premium)

Like its counterparts, Alphabet’s ‘D’ valuation is stretched. However, Alphabet has maintained year-over-year revenue growth, possesses 17% YoY EBIT Growth, and 16.73% EPS FWD Long Term Growth. In addition to strong factor grades for Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions, Alphabet maintains more than $101B in Cash, 1.93 Cash Per Share (TTM), and an ROE of 27%. Showcasing 34 FY1 up revisions in the past 90 days, consensus estimates are projecting GOOGL EPS to rise 17% in FY24 and revenue about 11%.

5. Microsoft Inc. (MSFT)

Market Capitalization: $3.07T

Quant Rating: Hold

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 91 out of 553

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 7 out of 46

Systems Software giant Microsoft is capturing market share. Riding the AI wave, Microsoft is investing $1.5B for a minority stake in UAE-based AI company G42 to support the development and evolution of skilled AI workforces throughout the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

YTD, the stock is up 10% and +43% over the last year and is scheduled to report earnings on April 25th, with consensus EPS estimates of $2.84, a YoY growth increase of +15%, and revenues expected of nearly $61B. Over the last 90 days, 39 Wall Street analysts have revised estimates up with only one downward revision.

Microsoft Revisions

Microsoft Revisions (SA Premium)

Approaching its 52-week high of $430.82 per share, Microsoft’s ‘F’ Quant Valuation grade indicates a premium, although several of its key metrics, like forward P/E GAAP and forward PEG ratios, align with the sector. Besides its valuation, Microsoft possesses attractive factor grades for Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions, which include more than $102B in Cash, Net Income Per Employee (TTM) of 373.49k, and an ROE of 39%.

Market Capitalization: $514.28B

Quant Rating: Hold

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 210 out of 522

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 16 out of 31

An electric vehicle pioneer, Tesla designs, develops and manufactures EVs and their energy storage systems globally. The appeal of Tesla’s designs has created stiff competition within the EV space, hindering the company’s growth, as shares slid as much as 9% following the announcement of layoffs to 10% of its global workforce. Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote in an email:

“As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity…As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle."

Tesla has consecutively missed earnings, with a Q423 EPS of $0.71 missing by $0.03 as revenue of $25.17B missed consensus targets by $590M. Tesla’s Q4 operating income fell 47%, and operating margins declined from 16% to 8.2%. Expected to announce earnings on April 23rd, with consensus EPS estimates of $0.52 and a year-over-year decline of 38%. FQ1 2024 consensus revenue estimates showcase a -2.83% YoY, and given a YTD price performance of -36.77% and -16% over the last year, it’s no surprise that 31 analysts have revised their estimates down over the last 90 days.

Tesla Stock Revisions

Tesla Stock Revisions (SA Premium)

Despite strong Quant Profitability Growth grades, including $13.26B in Cash From Operations (TTM), Net Income Per Employee (TTM) of $106.76k, and an ROE (TTM) of 27.95%, Tesla’s Momentum, Revisions, and Valuation grades range from D+ to ‘F.’

Tesla Stock Factor Grades

Tesla Stock Factor Grades (SA Premium)

Seeking Alpha Factor Grades rate investment characteristics on a sector-relative basis, Tesla is the least attractive of the seven stocks.

Market Capitalization: $2.67T

Quant Rating: Hold

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/16/24): 120 out of 553

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 11/21/23): 10 out of 27

Last but not least, Apple, Inc. is one of the most well-regarded information technology companies and a household name. Capturing the majority of its revenues from the iPhone, Apple’s unique smartphone, tablet, and computer designs have swept the globe. However, the company has faced headwinds amid competition and regulatory concerns, slowing consumer demand in the U.S. and China, and despite consecutive earnings beats, the stock is down 10% YTD.

Apple Revisions

Apple Revisions (SA Premium)

Expected to report earnings on May 5th, FY1 Revisions are nearly split, with 20 analysts revising up over the last 90 days and 19 down, with consensus EPS estimates of $1.51, a YoY decline of -0.75%.

As highlighted throughout this article, mega techs and the IT sector are very concentrated in a few stocks that have stretched valuations. Apple’s Quant Valuation Grade is an ‘F,’ but is currently trading at a forward P/E GAAP ratio of 26.36x, which is a -2.72% difference to the sector. Although Apple maintains solid growth and exceptional Profitability, including more than $116B in Cash, Net Income Per Employee (TTM) of $626.79k, and an ROE of 154%, there are many stocks that offer attractive fundamentals and alternatives to the Magnificent Seven.

Conclusion

The Magnificent Seven stocks continue to showcase strong balance sheets, overall fundamentals, and the ability to withstand the macroeconomic environment. Significant cash reserves, exceeding earnings expectations, and AI tailwinds appeal to investors seeking top technology stocks. While six of the Magnificent 7 are the big names carrying the markets and bearing the most weight among the major indexes, there are many top rated stocks with robust fundamentals that can deliver results, offering more attractive valuations and better growth rates, as showcased with a previous #1 pick, Super Micro Computer (SMCI), which has soared 1,105% since it was selected. While past performance does not guarantee future results, smaller companies can offer great upside potential and diversification.

There may be a rotation into stocks with stronger investment fundamentals throughout the year as investors seek profitability, rising earnings revisions, strong growth, better valuation frameworks, and improving fundamental tailwinds. Alpha Picks might be ideal if you're interested in two monthly selections of the top Quant 'strong buy' stocks. Seeking Alpha’s quant ratings and investment research tools help to ensure you are furnished with the best resources to make informed investment decisions.