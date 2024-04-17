Lyndon Stratford

Shift4: Market share gains, strong revenue growth, rising margins and free cash flow: who needs a buyout to like these shares?

Shift4 shares have hit a speed bump; Shift4’s (NYSE:FOUR) business hasn’t seen even a pot hole. As most readers will recollect, the CEO of Shift4, Jared Isaacson had indicated back late last year that he and his board would be amenable to take over bids. Part of this was a reaction to a hit piece by activist short seller Blue Orca. But some of this was based on the perception by Shift4’s management that its shares were significantly undervalued by public markets. The process of soliciting bids continued for some time and comments on the last conference call enhanced takeover speculation. But while bids that were generated were apparently greater than $83 based on company statements, none of them were at a level that the company considered to be adequate and the process was abandoned.

Interestingly, the payments space has seen some takeover activity; a relatively sizeable Canadian payment firm Nuvei (OTCPK:NUVI) was bought by a private equity firm, Advent, who paid a 56% premium for the shares, representing an EV/S of about 6X when adjusting Nuvei's revenue presentation to a basis comparable to that reported by Shift4. Nuvei, itself, had seen modest organic revenue growth, unlike hift4, but the company had grown mainly due to several significant acquisitions. Ryan Reynolds, a Canadian/American actor, had made a substantial commitment in Nuvei shares; sadly for Ryan, the takeout price doesn't quite get him back to break-even on this investment

Since the announcement that no satisfactory bids had been received by Shift4, the shares have fallen by about 21%. The shares are now selling at levels below their valuation 2 earnings reports ago and are down on a year-to-date basis. Most investors have really been focusing on the potential take-out price for Shift4 shares, and have not focused on the quarter reported in February or the prospects for the full year. This has left the shares at an exceptionally attractive valuation.

I last wrote a detailed article about Shift4 that was published on SA about 2 years ago. The shares have appreciated modestly since that point, and are far more attractively valued now than they were 2 years ago due to rapid growth in terms of revenue and profitability. Back then, one prominent analyst was complaining about free cash flow conversion. Now the free cash flow conversion has reached a best-in-class 59.5% and the free cash flow margin has reached 30% and continues to grow.

Shift4’s valuation has probably been constrained by a number of factors. One, of course, was the unfortunate short thesis propounded by Blue Orca. Just about every point in the thesis has turned about to be inaccurate; its publication about a year ago had an effect on valuation at that time. The short interest ratio is still at a somewhat elevated level of 13% of the float as of the last report as of 3/15, although that metric was probably heavily influenced by bets regarding the potential takeover.

In addition to the Blue Orca report, the analyst at Morgan Stanley has had a long time negative view regarding the shares. At one time, the analyst was negative regarding the company’s free cash flow conversion ratio. As the conversion ratio is now best-in-class, I am not sure why the Morgan Stanley analyst, James Faucette remains negative.

At the end of the day, my impression is that some analysts, who are not used to considering payment processing as a growth space, have been dubious about the ability Shift4 will have to continue to attain hyper-growth metrics. The truth is that it is in fairly select company in its ability to have done so, and to continue to do so. Payments technology really isn’t as fungible as it might seem, and Shift4s 500 native integrations make using Shift4 exceptionally valuable for a significant cohort of users. It actually can be bewildering to read about the complexities of payment solutions in different verticals and that isn’t going to change in the foreseeable future. As the company evolves the software capabilities of SkyTab, I expect its differentiation to continue to expand.

Shift4 has a portfolio of offerings for a variety of verticals from restaurants, hotels, venues and specialty retail. It is just now starting to leverage its technology in international markets in the wake of its recently completed Finaro merger which took 18 months or so to close. And a couple of its other recently completed acquisitions including Focus and Appetize have been creating substantial synergistic opportunities for Shift4.

Shift4 is considered by some to be a company whose revenue streams are vulnerable to a recession-and indeed the company itself looks at macro trends in setting its forecast. It can be hard to rate the validity of that concern since the company, at its present scale, really didn’t exist when last there was a recession, outside of the Covid-19 pandemic when so many restaurants were forced to suspend their operations, and hotels were empty for months.

I started writing this article on April 5th in the wake of latest employment report, there doesn’t seem to be any probability of an imminent recession. The latest retail sales report, released on April 15th, further validates that macro trends, particularly as they relate to Shift 4 are better than expected. But this is not an article about the economy, and employment numbers are generally coincident or lagging indicators.

I have had a mid-sized position in Shift4 shares for some time now. I think the relative valuation of the shares is more attractive now than it has been in some time because of the circumstances of a transaction that never happened. I am recommending purchase of Shift4 shares at this time and this price. The valuation is too attractive to be ignored.

Why is Shift4 the most rapidly growing payments company?

There are many companies in the payment space. On an organic basis, Shift4 has apparently achieved the most rapid growth. Many investors and analysts seem to believe that all payments solutions are fungible. This is simply not the case. One of FOUR’s principle advantages is its breadth of integrations. Currently the company has developed and implemented 500 specific integrations which means its clients can use Shift4 with a wide variety of software solutions without customization. That resonates strongly with larger enterprises, the focus of Shift4’s go to market motion.

Another significant differentiator for the company is SkyTab, its recently introduced POS system. Many readers here will go “meh, another commodity POS system.” That is a mistaken reaction. I have linked here with a competitive review of SkyTab POS published by Capterra, It is worth looking at, particularly because of its comparison with Toast (TOST) POS. It will be seen that SkyTab has a significantly higher rating than Toast, and for that matter the other alternatives shown. The difference in terms of “value for money” is quite striking. SkyTab is facilitating Shift4’s differentiation, and its differentiated growth rate.

Last year, Shift4 delivered 25k SkyTab systems in the US and another 10k systems in international geos. Its goal is to deliver another 30K systems in the US this year. So far, most of these deliveries have been to new users; at some point, the company will start to replace its legacy base of POS customers. I don’t purport to be an expert on POS technology. That said, I do think it is worth noting that last quarter, Shift4 software revenues which are generated by apps embedded in SkytTab grew 69% year over year. Of course, the specifics of what 69% means in actual dollars have not been disclosed, but it is almost certainly SkyTab software capabilities that are resonating with restaurants, venues and other users.

SkyTab Lighthouse which is intended to be used as a command and control center for a restaurant, a hotel or even a venue such as a stadium. It can be used to create a customized dashboard and reports that are important for users. For those interested in such things, I have linked to a product description. One such feature that I find interesting is the ability to process credit cards even when the internet connection fails.

The cost of the POS system itself is not substantial-it starts at $30/month. But SkyTab does have many software options that generate revenues. The real impact of SkyTab on revenues, however, is the payment processing revenues that SkyTab generates from new customers. New customers using SkyTab are a significant reason for Shift4’s revenue growth outperformance, and I anticipate that this will be a multi-year phenomena.

Shift4’s revenue growth is also being driven by the migration of its users from gateway to end to end processing which has a noticeable impact on revenues. This has been going on for some. Currently, its Gateway volume is still $120 billion, on which its fee level is 3 basis points! If all of its Gateway customers were to migrate, then revenues would increase by something greater than $750 million. Of course all of that will not happen, and certainly not happen entirely in 2024-but it is a major revenue growth tailwind. The company does have a sunset initiative for its Gateway service, but the progression to end of life can be bumpy.

Another factor in Shift4’s growth is the revenue synergies it can and has created with smaller acquisitions. While most of Shift4’s growth is organic, it has proven to have a unique knack for turning smaller acquisitions into significant growth engines. For example, it bought VenueNext in 2021 for $72 million. At that time, VenueNext apparently had revenues of less than $20 million and was loss making. The amalgamation of VenueNext with Shift4 has created significant revenue synergies, and substantial overall growth. A similar scenario is likely to play out with the recent acquisition of Appetize.

Perhaps the most significant recent acquisition has been that of Finaro. Finaro is the platform intended to take Shift4 into international markets. It also had some specific intellectual property that has enabled Shift4 to suspend some of its own development initiatives. The company is using the Finaro platform and its licenses to expand its business into international markets and its pipeline of acquisitions is apparently skewed to non-US companies. Finaro’s most recently reported revenues were $22 million; my expectation is that the growth potential from that base is very substantial.

It is worth noting, when considering organic/inorganic contribution that Shift4 significantly transforms its acquisitions, almost from day 1.

I'd say, look, with respect to 2024, the organic portion of our revenue growth is going to be well north of 25%. I think it's always hard when you look to the fourth quarter, where you closed two acquisitions and our game plan is to break glass like day one, I mean, we go in and intentionally try and pulverize existing revenue models. So it's very hard to like look at it in a quarter like that and try and really dissect it. But I would tell you in terms of our 2024 forecasting, you're well north of 25% on the organic side. And then, Nancy? Nancy Disman Yes. I think, Darrin, just to kind of color that in a little bit. In addition, I think when you think of that kind of guide of on the revenue side, that will come with over kind of 250 basis points of margin expansion. And I feel really, really good about the organic growth going into '24 for exactly the reason that you mentioned. So much of how we build our guide and how we look ahead is we know what the pipeline looks like. So we're not just taking a percentage of a really big book and then applying that to this guide. Most of this growth is stuff that we already have our eyes on, it's either booked. It's being integrated. It has an implementation schedule. So super high confidence. And then on the macro side with the same store, I think you said it in your question, we're going really modestly. So we're actually slightly under in our assumption in terms of what we saw in '23, so certainly not expecting any kind of rebound here. And if you go back to the prepared remarks, I think low to be some kind of further pullback and mid to high is really BAU kind of what we saw in 2023 and what we're exit

There are companies that are roll-ups and which traditionally have lower valuations. I wouldn’t classify Shift4 that way, both because its acquisitions have been small, but because it is the revenue synergies from the acquired businesses that are driving growth to such sustained substantial levels. My expectation is that Shift4 barring some kind of economic catastrophe, Shift4 will achieve a 3 year CAGR of greater than 30%.

Shift4 Competitors/Verticals

There are lots of Shift4 competitors, almost all of whom have grown at fairly pedestrian rates with the exception of Block (SQ) and Toast. Shift4 has always had a strong presence in the restaurant space. Perhaps its most significant competitor in that space is Toast. Toast competes in the restaurant sector and has 106k locations vs. about 135k restaurants that have Shift4 payment processing infrastructure. Shift4’s strategy over the past few years is to pivot up market. It tends, these days, to compete for larger restaurant locations and larger chains compared to Toast. In the prior section, I compared the Toast POS to that of Shift4 SkyTab. Here is another link to an overall evaluation the two companies as competitors.

There are many other companies that process payments. The range from Block to FIS (FIS) to Amazon (AMZN). I have linked here to some descriptive comparisons. Shift4 is far more focused than many of the alternatives shown. It focuses on restaurants, hotels and venues. These days it focuses more on larger businesses. It does offer a general purpose retail solution. It describes specialty retail as a core market; that said this writer has never heard of the company’s newest customers.

Newer verticals include non-profits, gaming and what Shift4 describes as Sexy Tech. All of these verticals have specific competitors and necessitate specific technologies in order to win business. I must confess that I have limited knowledge about many of the companies in these segments. Gaming has become a significant vertical for Shift4 recently with new customers including the BetMGM business (not the hotel but the sportsbook and other gaming related activities), Prime Sports, and Jefebet-the later a gaming platform aimed at Latinos. The BetMGM partnership is based on providing that company with hundreds of POS mobile devices throughout all of the company 24 physical locations.

Overall, Shift4 has been and continues to grow significantly more rapidly than most of the other payment vendors with the possible exception of Toast. Given the comparative reviews of the POS technologies offered by the two vendors, my conclusion is that Shift4 has a strong competitive position and will have a high win rate.

In the international space, Shift4 is going to compete against another next generation payment company called Ayden (AYDN). Ayden has had a strong record of rapid growth in its home region. It probably offers the closest set of feature/functions in the payment space compared to Shift4. Shift4 only acquired its international platform, Finaro in November so it is too early to compare the two offerings from any third party sources.

Overall, the payment processing solutions market is said to be currently worth $111 billion with an estimated 12% CAGR through 2028. It is probable that the survey linked does not include all of the components of the Shift4 TAM.

Shift4’s strategy to grow at a CAGR of 30%+ is based on entering new parts of the payment processing market, primarily through smaller acquisitions. Most of its growth will be organic as it will leverage the payment technologies it acquires and will achieve substantial revenue synergies by creating and leveraging differentiated offerings.

I believe that the largest single revenue growth opportunity for Shift4 will be to grow its international business. Its strategy is to use the acquired Finaro platform, and its SkyTab POS as vehicles to penetrate the payment space globally. It is a playbook that has worked several times for Shift4 and I think it will yield significant growth internationally. Finaro, apparently, had substantial IP assets that it was unable to successfully leverage. There have already been some notable international wins, and the company has made its SkyTab offering available in Canada and the UK. In its last shareholder letter the company talked about processing wins at a couple of PSPs (Payment Service Provider) including a company in Italy and at a company called Nayax that provides the payment service across Europe, specializing in unattended use cases. Another win was at TOMRA which offers what are called “reverse vending machines throughout the continent.

Shift4 is not a roll-up; its growth through acquisition strategy is based on creating revenue synergies, and not based on simply adding new payment silos. I find this to be an attractive strategy that already has enjoyed significant and visible success.

Shift4’s Business Model

Shift4 is a payment processor and not a software company. Many investors want to invest in the software space because of its potentially very profitable business models. Some investors and analysts have believed that Shift4 will not be able to achieve the relatively higher profitability that many software companies currently enjoy. While the financial metrics are quite different, to be sure, the profit potential for Shift4 is substantial and should grow as the company leverages its scale.

A key metric in the Shift4 P&L is that of its gross spread. It seems to be the most controversial metric the company reports. Last quarter the blended spread was 64 basis points; it was 65 bps for the full year and in line with expectations. This metric has been declining for several years and is consistent with the company’s strategy to focus on larger enterprises and large chains. These customers are going to get more favorable pricing and that shows up in the blended spread metric. It is not indicative of excessive price competition, but simply a function of the company’s business mix. These days, the company has some large enterprises as part of its customer base and as that proportion has growth, it has had the effect of reducing spreads. The CFO has projected a modest further decline in spreads this year as the company moves further up-market and on-boards larger enterprise merchants. Some of that pressure will be offset by a larger contribution from international where spreads are somewhat higher and the acceleration of SkyTab deliveries that engender significant growth in high margin software revenues.. The company has suggested that the floor for spreads will be around 60 bps, although if volume out performs, it could drag down spreads below that floor for a quarter or two.

At this point, subscription revenues, while growing at an elevated rate, are just 8% of revenue, although that is up from 6.5% of revenues in the prior year. As SkyTab deployments accelerate, the opportunities for a rapid increase in software revenues will also accelerate. (While SkyTab is a POS system, it incorporates a variety of software capabilities including a web site builder, employee management/labor deployment functionality, advanced analytics and a variety of 3rd party integrations.) I expect that software revenues will likely add 200-300 bps to the company’s overall growth rate for several years.

The revenue metric of most significance for Shift4 is that of Gross Revenue Less Network Fees (GRLNF). GRLNF did increase by 35% last quarter, but, as mentioned earlier, that was a bit below expectations. For the full year, GRLNF rose by 29%. The company is projecting that GRLNF will increase by 38%-44% in 2024. The vast proportion of that increase will be organic. This will bring GRLNF to about $1.35 billion. With an estimate of 91 million fully diluted average weighted shares for the current year that in turn yields a projected EV/S ratio of about 5 X.

Other guided KPIs include end to end payment volume which is expected to grow at 60%, adjusted EBITDA which is expected to grow by over 40%, and free cash flow which is expected to grow in line with EBITDA. Last year, the company’s free cash flow conversion was actually a best in class 59.5%, compared to the company initial forecast of 52%.

Most analysts consider adjusted EBITDA as the most relevant profitability metric. Last quarter adjusted EBITDA was 51% of GRLNF. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS for the quarter was $.76 based on 90 million fully diluted outstanding shares. That result was a modest miss compared to the prior estimate of $.82. The miss was primarily the result of closing the acquisitions of Appetize and Finaro which cost about 2.5% of EBITDA margin that had not been reflected in the prior guide.

The current quarterly non-GAAP EPS estimate is $0.66, while the full year estimate is $3.65. That is a P/E ratio of 17X. I don’t often have the occasion to write about P/Es-most IT companies, while now reporting non-GAAP profits, have P/E ratios far beyond the level that might be useful in evaluating their relative investment merits. That is not the case with Shift4. Looking at the P/EG (Price/Earnings Growth), a metric often used in valuation analysis, it was .62X based on the latest reported results and is expected to be .62X considering the consensus 12 month forward estimate. A P/EG of less than 1X is considered to be an attractive valuation. For a variety of reasons, Shift4 has never achieved the kind of valuation that I believe its operating results would support. It is one reason that might suggest that a renewed takeover interest is not impossible.

Shift4, unlike most software companies, has a modest level of net debt. Currently, net debt is about $1.2 billion, essentially all of it a function of past acquisitions. The company's operating cashflow was almost $400 million last year, and is projected to be $500 million + this year. The company has been very successful in converting revenue upside to profit; operating expense for this company are relatively small and categories are not broken out discretely as they are for software companies.

Reviewing Shift4's Valuation

Shift4 has what I believe to very attractive valuation metrics. My key assumptions include a 3 year CAGR in the low 30% range, and a free cash flow margin of about 33% in the next 12 months. This yields an EV/S of around 5X. Shift4's Rule of 40 metric is greater than 60. Its relative valuation looking at the combination of the company's EV/S and its free cash flow margin is currently about 35%+ below average. As mentioned above, currently Shift4 shares have a P/EG ratio of .62, based on consensus estimates for EPS as well as for EPS growth as non-GAAP EPS is likely to exceed consensus values. The reality, is likely to show a P/EG even lower than that.

Shift4 does not exclude depreciation and amortization from its non-GAAP income calculation. The company does use a modest amount of share based compensation. Last quarter SBC expense was $11.6 million, or about 5.5% of GRLNF. Dilution has been running at just greater than 1% year and thus my fully weighted average share estimate for 2024 is 91 million shares.

Risks to the Shift4 Investment Thesis.

The risk to the investment thesis for most growth stories is that the company's forecast slowing growth. That is certainly the case for Shift4 although I think it only fair to say that Shift4s share price does not seem to me to in any way reflect the realities of the company's growth, either past or projected.

In the recent past, Shift4s growth has been significantly impacted by Covid19 and the various shutdown and travel restrictions that were imposed to deal with the pandemic. While pandemics are hopefully not a current consideration, macro concerns are very much a part of the outlook. The company's growth and profitability forecasts include a bottom band if macro conditions were to show deterioration, and a top band based on the current economic environment. At this point, with the economy improving, it seems reasonable to expect that at the least, the company will achieve, if not beat the top band of its forecast.

My positive thesis on Shift4 shares is based on the company leveraging SkyTab shipments and its recent acquisitions to accelerate market share growth Integrating mergers can always have risks; so far early signs point to the success of the Appetize and Finaro acquisitions.

The company has been quite successful in locating, consummating and leveraging smaller acquisitions over the past several years. I expect that its expertise in that area will continue, but certainly any growth strategy reliant in part on future acquisitions perhaps has an additional risk.

At the current time, the biggest risk to the thesis is market conditions for high growth IT stocks. The release of sticky data regarding inflation has sent an overall shiver through the market, and this has most notably impacted higher growth companies. As mentioned earlier, I don't want to write an article considering macro conditions and how that can flow back to valuation, but certainly, it is one risk to consider, and probably the most realistic concern at this point, probably offset in whole or part by stronger operating performance in terms of growth and margins.

Wrapping Up: Recapitulating the case to buy Shift4 shares

Shareholders of Shift4, and that includes this writer, have had a bumpy ride lately. In the wake of the prior quarterly report, investors and arbs circled round, making bets on a potential acquisition that management had apparently anticipated. While bids were received, none of them were apparently considered adequate, and the merger project has apparently been abandoned. The shares, have lost more than 20% of their value as speculators who had made bets on a potential takeover at a price of greater than $120/shares have sold their positions.

I believe that Shift4 at this price and at this time is very attractively valued. The company has significant technology differentiators. Its current key offering SkyTab is achieving accelerated penetration and has been evaluated by users as offering the best value for money. The company is likely to achieve significant revenue synergies from its recently acquired international platform, Finaro. It is already closing numerous deals flowing from its purchase of Appetize as those users migrate to Shift4s VenueNext platform. The company has been successful in leveraging its technology to consistently gain market share, and there are additional revenues headwinds as well as the company’s Gateway offering, which generates only 3 bps of spread, moves to a sunset status.

Management suggests it has a healthy deal pipeline, with particular focus on expanding the company’s international presence now that it has an integrated platform. Despite the company’s long-standing strategy of making acquisitions, the preponderance of its growth is organic. The company’s playbook is to make small acquisitions, and then to “break the glass on existing revenue models from day 1.” I am not sure that management gets the credit it deserves for envisioning and executing this strategy.

The company’s profitability metrics have shown strong gains in the recent past and are likely to continue to improve further. While the company’s spread has trended lower, this is a function of the company’s strategic move to larger enterprises in its different verticals. While price competition is a fact of life in the payment space, and Shift4 is often aggressive in pricing larger deals, there is no evidence that price competition has or will escalate. It is likely that the spread metric is nearing an asymptote. The company has been able to drive its cash conversion ratio to levels above its target. In fact, one time balance sheet items that are lumped in changes in other operating assets and liabilities constrained free cash flow margins notably, both in Q4 and for the full year.

Shift4’s current projections have been put together with more than an appropriate level of conservatism. Expectations are for some macro deterioration; the most recent reports on retail sales, and employment suggest that macro drivers for the company’s customers-still primarily restaurants, hospitality and venues, have shown more strength than weakness. That may portend a beat and raise quarter.

Current valuation metrics are quite favorable for investors. The EV/S ratio of less than 5X is below average for the company’s growth cohort. The combination of revenue growth and free cash flow margin produce a valuation 40% below average for the company’s growth cohort. The company has attractive P/E and P/EG ratios as well. Overall, the company has a Rule of 40 metric above 60.

Now that the overhang from speculation about a potential merger seems to have been resolved, I expect the shares to trade closer to a realistic valuation. That implies significant upside from current valuation levels. I believe the shares will generate significant positive alpha over the coming years.