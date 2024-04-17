Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSX Corporation (CSX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 17, 2024 9:05 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.74K Followers

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 17, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Korn - Head of IR
Joe Hinrichs - President and CEO
Mike Cory - EVP and COO
Kevin Boone - EVP and CCO
Sean Pelkey - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Justin Long - Stephens
John Chappell - Evercore ISI
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Jason Seidl - TD Cowen
Ben Nolan - Stifel
Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank
Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
JD Millan - Bernstein Research
Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Brianna and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CSX Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Korn, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Matthew Korn

Thank you, Brianna. Hello everyone and good afternoon and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. Joining me this afternoon are Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Boone, Executive Vice President, and Chief Commercial Officer; and Sean Pelkey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In presentation accompanying this call, you will find slides with our forward-looking disclosure and our non-GAAP disclosures for your review. With that, it is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Joe Hinrichs.

Recommended For You

About CSX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSX

Trending Analysis

Trending News