Boost Your Dividend Income With These Two High-Yield Stocks

Massimo Giachetti

Investment Thesis

Dividend income producing companies allow you to benefit immediately from your investments without the need to sell a single position.

Such companies are particularly attractive to investors because they can help cover living expenses, such as groceries and utility bills, finance leisure activities, support travel, contribute to your children's education expenses, or provide funds for reinvestment.

Imagine receiving a regular income from your current investments that increases year over year and which one day could help you to achieve financial freedom.

Altria (NYSE:MO) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are examples of companies that generate significant dividend income.

Both Altria and Pfizer, the latest additions to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. This underperformance has made their Valuations particularly attractive.

While the S&P 500 has shown a Total Return of 79.91% within the past 5 years, Altria’s Total Return has been 10.98% within the mentioned time period, while Pfizer has shown a negative performance of -20.25%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Both companies are particularly attractive for our portfolio due to their attractive Valuation, their competitive advantages, financial health and combination of dividend income and dividend growth.

The italicized portfolio description below is intended for readers who are not yet familiar with the investment approach of our dividend portfolio.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s objective is the generation of income via dividend payments, and to annually raise this sum. In addition to that, its goal is to attain an appealing Total Return when investing with a reduced risk level over the long term.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s reduced risk level will be reached due to the portfolio’s broad diversification over sectors and industries and the inclusion of companies with a low Beta Factor.

Below, you can find the characteristics of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio:

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM]

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] 5 Year

Relatively low Volatility

Relatively low Risk-Level

Attractive expected reward in the form of the expected compound annual rate of return

Diversification over asset classes

Diversification over sectors

Diversification over industries

Diversification over countries

Buy-and-Hold suitability

Pfizer

Founded in 1849, Pfizer is a renowned biopharmaceutical firm headquartered in New York. The company develops and markets a wide range of biopharmaceutical products globally.

Pfizer’s Current Valuation

Pfizer presently showcases an attractive Valuation, underlined by its P/E Non-GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 12.04, which is 38.72% below the Sector Median.

In addition, it can be highlighted that Pfizer’s Price/Sales [FWD] Ratio of 2.52 stands 31.55% below the Sector Median and 26.16% below its 5-Year Average, further underlining that the company is undervalued at this moment in time.

Pfizer’s A- rating by the Seeking Alpha Valuation Grade reinforces my belief that the company is undervalued, making this an opportune moment to add it to our dividend portfolio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Pfizer’s Dividend

At this moment in time, it can be highlighted that Pfizer pays its shareholders a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.50%, accompanied by a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 4.77%. This demonstrates its successful combination of robust dividend income and consistent dividend growth, making the company an excellent choice for our portfolio.

Dividend Estimates for Pfizer

The chart below illustrates the Consensus Dividend Estimates for Pfizer. For 2024 analysts estimate a Consensus Yield of 7.15%, and 7.46% for 2025.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These metrics further reinforce my confidence that Pfizer is an attractive choice for our dividend portfolio that aims to unify dividend income and dividend growth.

Altria

Altria, which was founded back in 1822, offers its cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand. The company’s EBIT Margin of 59.49% is a reflection of its impressive Profitability. This is particularly the case when comparing its EBIT Margin with the Sector Median of 8.80%.

Despite the number of smokers declining, Altria has managed to increase its profits over the past years, buoyed by a loyal customer base that enables the company to consistently raise product prices.

This makes me confident that the company will be able to continue increasing its profits within the coming years. This thesis is underscored by Altria’s EPS FWD Long-Term Growth Rate [3-5Y CAGR] of 3.90%.

Altria’s Current Valuation

Altria presently showcases a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 8.30, which stands significantly below its Average from the past 5 years (12.01) and significantly below the Sector Median of 18.48. These metrics bolster my confidence in the company’s current undervaluation.

Altria’s Dividend

Today, Altria pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 9.55%, while its attractive risk-reward profile is underscored by an attractive Free Cash Flow Yield [TTM] of 14.58%.

The company’s Payout Ratio of 77.58% suggests potential for dividend enhancements, which is also demonstrated through 54 Consecutive Years of Dividend Payments and Dividend Growth.

Dividend Estimates for Altria

The graphic below displays the Consensus Dividend Estimates for Altria in the coming years. For 2024, analysts estimate a Consensus Yield of 9.76%, while they estimate 10.16% for 2025 and 10.56% for 2026. This strengthens my conviction that Altria is an excellent addition to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Projection of Altria’s Dividend and Yield On Cost

Below, you can find a chart that showcases a projection of Altria’s Dividend and its Yield on Cost. The chart is based on the assumption that Altria would be able to increase its Dividend by 4% on Average for the following 30 years. This projection is based on the company’s 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 4.59%.

Source: The Author

Why Pfizer and Altria Closely Align With the Investment Approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio and Why You Should Also Consider Including Them in Your Own Dividend Portfolio

Pfizer and Altria will both significantly enhance income generation of our portfolio: while Pfizer exhibits a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.50%, Altria’s Dividend Yield [FWD] stands at 9.55%.

I see both companies being able to increase their dividend to a significant amount in the future. My thesis is based on a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 4.77% for Pfizer and 4.59% for Altria. This theory is further supported by the fact that Pfizer and Altria have achieved 13 and 54 consecutive years of Dividend Growth, respectively.

Both show strong Profitability metrics, aligning with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio to invest in companies with a robust financial health. While Pfizer exhibits an EBIT Margin [TTM] of 8.99%, Altria’s stands at 59.49%.

Both Pfizer and Altria will contribute to reducing volatility, evidenced by their 60M Beta Factor of 0.57 (Pfizer) and 0.70 (Altria). These metrics indicate that the two companies provide investors with a reduced risk level, once again aligning with the approach of our portfolio to provide investors with a high likelihood of positive investment results.

Investor Benefits of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio After Investing $100 in Pfizer and $100 in Altria

Below, you can find the current composition of our dividend portfolio after the investment of $100 in Pfizer and $100 in Altria:

Source: Interactive Brokers

After incorporating Pfizer and Altria into our dividend portfolio, its Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] has increased from 4.73% to 4.89%. Its 5 Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] slightly decreased from 7.56% to 7.40%.

These metrics highlight the portfolio's ability to provide investors with consistent dividend income and sustainable dividend growth.

Conclusion

I am convinced that both Pfizer and Altria will prove to be crucial additions to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, as they closely align with its investment approach.

With their Dividend Yields [FWD] of 6.50% (Pfizer) and 9.55% (Altria), in addition to their 5-Year Dividend Growth Rates of 4.77% (Pfizer) and 4.59% (Altria), both combine dividend income and dividend growth. Therefore, they will not only contribute to the generation of dividend income but also to increasing it constantly within the coming years, fulfilling an important requisition of this dividend portfolio.

Through their incorporation, we have further improved the portfolio’s diversification while reducing its risk level, evidenced by Pfizer and Altria’s 60M Beta Factor of 0.57 and 0.70, respectively.

These recent additions will strengthen the portfolio's resilience against potential stock market downturns during uncertain times.

Moreover, after including them, we have increased the Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio from 4.73% to 4.89%.

Given the portfolio's exceptional ability to generate dividend income, it provides an excellent option for investors seeking relatively high dividend payments while wanting to minimize risks.

Investors who follow the approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio will benefit from the attractive risk-adjusted returns the portfolio offers, while enjoying the immediate benefits of receiving an attractive dividend income.

If you were to invest $100,000 according to this strategy, you would receive $4,890 in dividends annually (before taxes) with the potential to increase this amount each year.

This extra income via dividends can be used for a vacation trip with your family or friends, to help you cover the education costs of your children, or whatever else you have in mind to enjoy life.

Author’s Note: Thank you for reading! I would appreciate hearing your opinion on my selection of Pfizer and Altria as the latest acquisitions for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. Feel free to share any thoughts about the portfolio’s current composition. I would also appreciate any suggestion of companies that would fit into its investment approach!