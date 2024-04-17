Thomas Barwick

Summary

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) operates a total of 13 theme parks in the United States and Abu Dhabi under the brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica. PRKS business is very much tied to the health of consumer spending power as this is a discretionary expense; hence, revenue growth and profit margins have historically been volatile. Hence, the balance sheet and cash flow are key areas to monitor. As of FY23, PRKS has total debt of $2.2 billion and cash of $246 million, netting out to ~$2 billion in net debt, or ~3x FY23 EBITDA. I am recommending a buy rating of PRKS stock as I expect growth to revert to normalcy over the coming quarters, which, coupled with the cost-cutting initiatives, should drive mid-to-high-teen FY24 EBITDA growth. This should convince the market to re-rate PRKS's valuation back to the historical average.

Financials and Valuation

PRKS's most recently updated 4Q23 results were reported on February 28, 2024. Total revenue fell 0.4% to $389 million, driven by lower admission revenue and in-park spending, partially offset by higher attendance. On attendance, PRKS saw 0.5% growth to 5 million guests, driven by Halloween and Christmas events, partially offset by the impact of adverse weather and an adverse calendar shift in the quarter. Total adj EBITDA fell 2.1% on lower revenue, which dragged down the adj EBITDA margin by 68bps.

In order to derive my price target, I forecast PRKS 1-year forward EBITDA. I believe it is able to achieve mid-to-high-teens EBITDA growth easily (12% cost-cut initiative + low-to-mid-single-digit topline growth); assume 15%. Using PRKS FY23 EBITDA of $713 million as a base, at 15% growth, this equates to FY24e EBITDA of ~$820 million. When this happens, I believe the market is going to be convinced that demand has recovered and PRKS's business has normalized. Accordingly, valuation should see a reversion to the historical average. Excluding the COVID period, PRKS trades in a tight range of 6 to 10x forward EBITDA and an average of 8x forward EBITDA. Currently, it trades at 7x, and assuming PRKS trades at 8x my FY24e EBITDA, it equates to an enterprise value of $6.56 billion and a market cap of $4.58 billion, implying a share price of $71 (~40% upside).

Comments

The sharp drop in share price over the past week has provided an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the leisure demand recovery theme and also benefit from PRKS's capital return policy.

PRKS

I expect PRKS growth to revert back to pre-covid levels of mid-single-digit growth as the number of attendees in the park recovers, driven by a recovery in consumer spending confidence (due to rate cuts) and a strong US economy (the labor market is still strong, which means consumers spending power is not deteriorating as badly as it seems from the sticky inflation). In fact, 4Q23 results would have shown a much stronger growth rate if not for the bad weather-which I point out that 1Q24 is likely going to see headwinds from bad weather as well-but all of these are outlier events that do not structurally impair consumers' demand for park visits.

Also, do not forget that PRKS is going to lap a challenging weather impact from last year during 1Q23 (easier comp base) and that Easter fell in March vs. April last year (1 holiday day benefit in 1Q24), so y/y growth might not be as bad. During the call, management noted they are already seeing FY24 bookings trending better than FY23, which echoes Cedar Fair's comment that demand remains strong. As such, I am positive that attendance will continue to see sequential and annual growth ahead.

Another very positive indicator that suggests consumer demand will remain strong is that Disney (DIS) plans to invest ~$60 billion in its parks division over the next decade, and Universal is going to invest $17 billion in its Florida theme parks. Admissions per cap should also trend upwards over the coming quarters given the opening of delayed rides to boost fast pass sales; 2) better food and beverage spend from the San Diego restaurant, which faced closures for much of the summer; and 3) easy comps due to Abu Dhabi's absence in the first 5 months of 2023.

I think the group business. We have some a dedicated team focused on that. And we're seeing, better bookings in 2024 relative to 2023. And then also seeing more revenue out of those bookings. Source: 4Q23 earnings Our positive outlook continues to be shaped by several factors. First, consumer demand for amusement park entertainment remains strong and is pacing to soon surpass pre-pandemic attendance levels. Cedar Fair 4Q23 earnings call

PRKS

Recovery growth in FY24 pairs well with further cost reduction initiatives, paving a positive outlook for EBITDA growth. In the earnings call presentation, management expected $85 million of cost savings (a 5% margin benefit) to be realized in FY24, implying 12% EBITDA growth without any revenue growth benefit. I am positive that management will realize this amount, as they have a good track record of cost management, as evidenced by ~900 bps of margin expansion delivered since 2019.

Objectively, looking at the contributing factors, they all carry little execution risk given they primarily come from improving supplier sourcing and workforce management and not major restructuring exercises. Bridging to FY24 EBITDA growth, 12% from cost cuts + sequential recovery of top line should easily lead to mid-to-high-teens EBITDA growth.

Finally, it was very encouraging to hear management tone back on their hotel plans now, citing "we have a thoughtful approach to hotels and will not spend any capital to actually construct hotels without high conviction in 20% plus unlevered returns." Before the 4Q23 and FY24 guides, my big worry was that management was going to ramp up CAPEX due to the hotel that they filed a permit for back in December; they even noted the possibility of using debt, which puts more strain on the balance sheet.

More importantly, the intention to evaluate alternatives (including partnerships and royalties) is a material change that suggests management is very prudent in deploying cash (plus points for shareholders). The potential $500 million buyback authorization also provides further proof that management has a shareholder-first mentality.

And yesterday, the Board of Directors voted to recommend a new $500 million share buyback authorization subject to approval by non-Hill Path shareholders. Source: 4Q23 earnings

Risk

Ultimately, this is a "want" and not a "need" type of product or service, and no matter how much value PRKS adds to its theme parks, in tough times-a big recession-demand is going to get hit as consumers cut back on discretionary spending. I do have a positive view of the gradual recovery of the economy, but there is no guarantee that this is going to be the case. External shocks from the growing number of conflicts around the world could easily trigger a worldwide recession, given how integrated we are today.

Conclusion

I am recommending a buy rating for PRKS, as I expect a recovery in attendance and strong EBITDA growth in FY24. My view is that park attendance will recover to pre-covid levels, driven by rising consumer spending and a strong US economy. Cost cutting initiatives will further add to EBITDA growth. Management's focus on shareholder value through buybacks is a positive sign. The main risk is a recession that could hit discretionary spending on theme parks.