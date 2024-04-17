EPAM Systems: Cash-Rich Service Business With AI Tailwinds

PixelsEffect/E+ via Getty Images

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is a US company that provides software engineering and product development services across 55 countries.

All-time share performance has been decent. The company went public in 2012 at a price of $14, EPAM today is trading at $253 per share, generating an estimated return of over 1,700%. Nonetheless, share performance in recent times has been lackluster. EPAM is currently down by more than -13% over the past year. It also reached an all-time high of over $700 not too long ago in 2021, though it then saw a steep correction to $200 price level just a year later. Since then, EPAM has been mostly trading sideways.

I rate EPAM stock a buy. My 1-year price target of $274 projects over 9% upside. Due to temporary headwinds, I believe EPAM is currently trading at an attractive price level. EPAM remains a cash-rich business that anticipates potential future growth in demand, in my opinion.

Financial Reviews

ycharts

Overall, fundamentals are moderately decent, though there appears to be room for improvements in some areas. Revenue growth has been declining since 2021, and in FY 2023, EPAM delivered a revenue of $4.7 billion, an over -2% decline from prior year, driven by a downspend from a key customer. Net margin has been above 8% as of FY 2023, despite having seen contraction since 2021 due to the impact of foreign exchange loss as a side effect of the geopolitical situation in Russia and Ukraine. Operating Cash Flow (OCF) has been steady overall. EPAM has been generating over $400 million to $500 million of OCF as of late.

ycharts

Consequently, liquidity has been quite solid. EPAM has continued seeing an uptrend in cash and short-term investments since five years ago. EPAM ended FY 2023 with over $2 billion of liquidity, more than double than in 2019. EPAM has also maintained discipline in investing its cash. Having spent over $300 million to make various acquisitions in 2021, activities have normalized since. Another recent major use of cash has been for share repurchases. In FY 2023, EPAM spent over -$165 million for share repurchases.

Catalyst

Despite potentially minimal near-term catalysts at present, I believe the increasing demand for enterprise AI applications should continue presenting a secular growth opportunities for EPAM longer term.

As of Q4 2023, EPAM has made decent initiatives to put it in a better position to capture the long-term opportunities in enterprise AI across various use cases. One of the initiatives worth highlighting is DIAL, which is an open-sourced enterprise-grade platform that helps companies to build custom AI applications.

company presentation

As commented by the management, the initiative has been helpful in identifying use case areas and verticals that EPAM may focus on in the future to drive its business:

Last year, we launched DIAL, our enterprise-level orchestration platform, to accelerate development of GenAI-empowered business solutions. Recently, we released it for open source. We are encouraged by seeing a high level of interest from our clients expressed in over 60 pursuits with 15 active projects in progress right now. And some already in production implementations across the tech, insurance, retail, automotive, life science and business information vertical segments.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

Most of these AI use cases also appear quite similar to one another, despite being applied in different context and verticals. But more importantly, I see how more enterprises would continue to demand AI capabilities, since these use cases have great potential to drive ROI through reducing operational costs. Overall, this should enable EPAM to effectively gain better understanding on how to double down on these use case areas to bring in stronger competitive edge. For instance, the use of generative AI to help marketing content creation in a CPG / retail client is similar to the use of AI to generate chatbot texts to drive lead conversion in another Business Information client. The AI model driving these two use cases, when optimized, should enable these clients to achieve more with less headcount.

As such, the current initiative indicates future revenue growth potential, in my view. Given the relatively weak near-term outlook, it is ideal for EPAM to cast a wider net through open-sourcing DIAL, driving the top of the funnel for future client engagements.

Risk

I would advise interested investors to monitor the development within competition landscape and revenue concentration. I believe these two items could be key risk factors for EPAM.

In Q4 earnings call, for instance, the management spoke about how the demand environment has been unfavorable due to the broader shift towards vendor consolidation to drive cost optimization:

Now, let's talk about the demand environment. In 2023, we've managed to safeguard many of our programs and clients' portfolios. We also saw some pullback in spend last year and expect that this may continue to be a factor into 2024 as our clients execute vendor consolidation exercises to manage their costs.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

In my opinion, this type of trend would then benefit competitors with more all-round capabilities that could offer services beyond just technology consulting, such as Accenture and Deloitte. More importantly, if vendor consolidation trend is to intensify further, EPAM may potentially see another sizable ramp-down from a key customer, as seen in last FY. The negative impact could be meaningful, due to EPAM’s relatively high revenue concentration. As of FY 2023, top ten customers generated more than 23% of EPAM’s revenue:

During the year ended December 31, 2023, revenues in the Americas, our largest geography, were $2.743 billion, decreasing $144.5 million, or 5.0%, from $2.887 billion reported for the year ended December 31, 2022, largely due to a ramp down initiated in the fourth quarter of 2022 of a large transformation program at a customer that was previously in our top 10 customers as well as reduced spending at certain other large accounts and generally slower growth in revenues across a range of customers in the geography.

Source: 10K.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for EPAM is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect EPAM to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $4.93 billion, a 5% growth YoY, in line with the market’s estimate. I assume a forward P/S to remain at 3.7x, implying a share price appreciation to $309. In this scenario, EPAM’s acceleration in Q3 and Q4 may offset the overall decline in the first half. We will also see its investment in AI capability begin paying off. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - EPAM to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $4.7 billion, basically a flat growth YoY, missing the market’s estimate by about -$70 million. I assign EPAM a forward P/S of 3x, projecting a correction to $239 from the current level.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $274 per share, projecting an over 9% 1-year gain from the current price of $251. I would rate the stock a buy. Overall, EPAM could still be a solid investment opportunity at a decent price after the YTD correction. My projection also includes a conservative bear-case scenario and a 50-50 probability to account for the demand uncertainty.

Conclusion

EPAM is a cash-rich company with a steady business. It has been facing headwinds due to challenging demand environment at present, but interested investors may anticipate rebound opportunities in Q3 and Q4, which could help offset the slowdown in the first half of FY 2024. The recent focus on building AI capabilities, as demonstrated by the DIAL initiative, will also enable EPAM to capture future growth opportunities, in my opinion. I rate the stock a buy. My 1-year price target of $274 projects an over 9% upside from the current price level.