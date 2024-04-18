Jonathan Knowles

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) (NYSE:AKO.A) is the Coca-Cola licensee in areas of Chile, Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil. The company also bottles and distributes alcoholic beverages in the same areas for third parties like Ambev (ABEV).

I have been recommending Andina since December 2021 for a total return of 70%. The thesis is that it is a stable, recurring business with good returns on capital in growth markets, with relatively depressed earnings compared to historical potentiality, trading at a low multiple of current earnings.

In this article, I review the company's 4Q23 and FY23 results and earnings call. My take is that the business is performing according to expectations in Brazil, Chile, and Paraguay, with challenges in Argentina. As commented in my article from December 2023, the company's financial situation is improving as Chilean Peso inflation falls. With the stock price almost flat since December, I maintain my Buy rating.

Across the article, and unless otherwise stated, I convert CLP 1,000 to USD 1.

Results analysis

Challenged Argentina: The main unusual aspect of the 4Q23 results is the significant fall in Argentina's revenue and profitability, of almost 30%, despite a 3% fall in volumes. This was caused purely by accounting methods, given that the accounts of the Argentinian subsidiary were translated to CLP at year-end, and Argentina's currency depreciated 50% (from ARS 350 to ARS 800 per $1) at the end of December. Currency-neutral operations in Argentina were actually positive, with operating growth of 5% in inflation-adjusted pesos and operating margins reaching a record of 19%. The net effect is $30 million in lower profits compared to a no-devaluation scenario.

Brazil, Chile, and Paraguay business as usual: In the other three regions where Andina operates, business was normal and driven by macro and income rather than accounting changes. Chile's volumes decreased by 3%, coincidental with a stagnant GDP print of 0.2% for 2023, compared with unit growth of 8% in Brazil (GDP growth of 3%) and 5% in Paraguay (GDP growth of 4.5%).

Margins expanded even under challenges: Andina's operating margins expanded in all countries, including Chile and Argentina. In local currency, Paraguay and Brazil showed the biggest growth, at 18% and 33%, respectively. At the corporate level, operating profit was 14% higher.

Finances stabilizing: Inflation-adjusted Chilean debt (called foment units or UFs in Spanish) has been the big detractor of Andina's results over the past two years. As Chilean inflation keeps falling, this detractor (recorded as other income) has been reduced. The readjustment expense fell from $58 million in 2022 to $7 million in 2023 (income by indexation units in the income statement).

Data by YCharts

Explosion in net income: With improving operations and falling financial expenses, the company's net income grew by 80% YoY for the quarter, and 36% for the year. This was expected from my previous article.

Going forward

Argentina's question mark: Argentina's retail sales for food and beverages are falling 30% YoY in real terms in Q1. Such a big volume fall will be offset by an improving exchange rate (inflation accumulates 92% against a basically flat exchange rate).

Is a volume fall bad to Andina's margins? Yes, but not excessively so, as some costs are variable. If we go back to 1Q20, when Argentina was coming from two years of recession and entering the COVID restrictions, Argentina's operating margin was still 15%. The segment posted about $18 million in operating profits in 1Q20, against $28 million in 1Q23, with volumes that were 12% lower.

Given better growth prospects this year, the Chilean market is expected to recover, while Brazil's and Paraguay's growth trends continue.

Expansion projects: CAPEX has already been above D&A for a few years at Andina. While the average D&A has been close to $120 million, Andina has invested an average of $180 million annually since 2021. The company is investing more in 2024, with $250 million in CAPEX expected.

A part of this investment (about $70 million) will go to plant expansions in Brazil (for beer production), Argentina (bottling), and Chile (plastics). The remaining will go to replacing and expanding refrigeration equipment at retailers. Remember that a big portion of Andina's sales are to mom-and-pop stores that sometimes receive a refrigerator from Andina as an entry for the distribution relationship. Segment information shows that most of the 2022 and 2023 investments (72%) went to Chile and Brazil, where Andina is developing its alcoholic beverage segment more aggressively.

Valuation

The situation has not changed much in the past quarter. Most segments are performing as expected, with margin expansion as an optimistic addition. The Argentinian segment will probably be volatile in the mix between foreign translation recovery and recession. The FY23 results already embed a 30% real decrease in Argentina's business in FY24, because of the devaluation accounting. On the other hand, with Chilean inflation more controlled, the UF adjustments should not prove a problem like in 2022, closer to 2023 results.

For that reason, I expect FY24 to show no significant changes from FY23. Against that backdrop, Andina trades at a P/E of 8.8x. This seems totally acceptable, considering that Andina operates an unlevered, recurring business with high operating margins and returns on capital that has historically traded at higher multiples. For that reason, I continue to believe Andina is an opportunity and a Buy at these prices.