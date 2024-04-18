Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EARN: Transforming From A 14% Yielding REIT To A CLO CEF

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has announced its decision to transform from a REIT into a closed-end fund that trades in corporate collateralized loan obligations.
  • The transformation is seen as a strategic move to take advantage of the growing CLO market and the potential benefits of CLO investments.
  • EARN's transformation follows the trend of other fund managers finding ways to create new CEFs or transform existing ones to capitalize on the opportunities in the CLO market.

Young man standing in front of superhero shadow

Klaus Vedfelt

In my latest article regarding the pending merger of the Apollo funds, AIF and AFT, with and into the BDC, MidCap Financial Investment Corp. (MFIC), I discussed how those 2 CEFs will be integrated into

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.84K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may decide to buy some shares of EARN based on my review of their transformation strategy.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EARN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EARN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EARN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News