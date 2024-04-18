J Studios

Following my coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA), for which I recommended a hold rating (in Jun’23) as valuation has become too expensive (8x forward revenue at the time of writing), this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. While I did not downgrade to a sell rating, I believe shifting away from a buy rating was the right decision as valuation continued to trend down as share price fell from $48 (previous update time of writing) to $31 (near my original target share price when I initiated coverage). The key driving factor for my downgrade was that valuation seems to have already priced in all the upsides, and any miss in expectation would risk mean reversion. I am upgrading INTA from hold to buy again as I believe the valuation has gotten cheap again.

My view on why the share price has fallen is because of the growth deceleration that INTA has reported in 2Q24 (7 Feb 2024), where revenue growth decelerated from 27.7% in 1Q24 to 22.7%. Management guidance for FY24 ($422.5 to $426.5 million) also confirmed that FY24 is going to see growth decelerate from 29% in FY23 to 21% in FY24, and consensus has FY25 growing 16% (another round of major deceleration).

In my opinion, INTA can sustain growth at >20%, contrary to what consensus is expecting, and there are a few indicators and catalysts to drive this. Firstly, while revenue growth has decelerated, cloud annual recurring revenue [ARR] actually grew 33.5% y/y, significantly higher than blended ARR of 21.1% y/y in 2Q24. Other key growth metrics in 2Q24 were also very solid. For instance, client net additions remained steady, where clients with more than $100K ARR grew 15.7% y/y, and the net dollar retention rate [NDRR] remained healthy in the mid-teens percentage range. Both of these metrics suggest INTA still has plenty of room to upsell clients—more room for ARPU to grow. Note that NDRR has continued to trend in line with management’s expectations of 113% to 117%, and also, INTA has been growing customers with > $100K ARR an average of 19% over the past few years.

Secondly, INTA addressable market is now a lot larger at $31 billion (according to INTA Investor Day 2024), which means more opportunities to capture, and I think the key growth catalyst is generative AI (GenAI). During the presentation, INTA showcased its artificial intelligence capabilities, which are built to tap into the wealth of data and industry expertise within the company. As businesses compete for clients based on intelligence and data flow, I believe INTA's GenAI offerings will have a great chance to capture deal opportunities. The integration of GenAI into INTA's DealCloud platform should greatly enhance the value proposition to customers. Specifically, customers should benefit from: less manual data entry work; being more efficient in identifying key points; automating steps of daily workflows; and leveraging data and relationship intelligence for insights. I am expecting more AI-related products to be rolled out in the coming quarters or years, as management is very focused on this. Just a few weeks ago, INTA acquired delphai, a Berlin-based AI company focusing on data automation, structuring, and intelligence. The combination of INTA's human capital and its specific model technology should help speed up feature development, which is great news for INTA's artificial intelligence efforts. I believe that delphai's data provenance capabilities will be crucial in boosting trust and adoption for INTA's clients through audit trails, in addition to their talent and expertise in integrating natural search functions. I believe INTA can capture share in this new opportunity because INTA product really resonates with its targeted customer base – as evident from the significant improvements in win rate from 40-50% to 60-80% (noted in the investor day). This is an important point because the trust and repo have already been built. When INTA introduces its AI offerings, I believe that these customers, naturally, would be more open to adopt vs. using competitors’ offerings that are unlikely to be well integrated.

In the past, INTA has demonstrated its ability to increase customer spending through upselling and cross-selling by increasing the average ARR client by ~36% from the IPO to $150k as of 2Q24. As such, I expect a similar growth trend from these new addressable opportunities, especially since GenAI is going to become incrementally more important as the years go by.

Putting aside the growth outlook, I point out that management focuses on driving profitability, which I see as a major catalyst for valuation re-rating moving forward. To be exact, management is now targeting 300–500 bps of operating margin expansion per year in the short term and >25% operating margins in the long term. I have high confidence that management can achieve these targets for two reasons: (1) They have beat the midpoint of all their revenue guidance ever since they started providing it, which lends strong credence to their current guide; (2) Management has executed to both high growth and improving profitability since becoming a public company. For note, total ARR has grown at a 24% CAGR from FY20-FY23, gross margin has expanded from 65% to ~69%, and we can see significant operating leverage between FY22-trailing twelve months where non-GAAP EBIT margin expanded from -2.6% to 5.1% (~770bps leverage), and 2Q24 saw a 25% incremental margin that is in line with the >25% operating margins guide.

My target price for INTA based on my DCF model is $41.76. My model assumptions are that INTA can sustain a 20% growth rate for the foreseeable future (growth period: FY24–FY28), followed by a slowdown to a 2% inflation rate in the exit year as the business becomes more mature. The important assumption I made here is that INTA will improve its EBIT margin as per guidance of 300–500 bps a year, exiting the growth period with a minimal level of 25%, followed by a more gradual progression to 30% (in line with guidance for >25% operating margins). INTA historical EBIT to FCF conversion is not useful since it was in high growth; hence, I used Salesforce (CRM) for reference. Historically, CRM has converted almost 100% of its EBIT to FCF, and I have attached a haircut of 10% to be more conservative for INTA. With a discount rate of 10%, my DCF model suggests INTA is worth $3 billion in market cap, or $41.76 in share price (33% upside). This target share price is close to my previous target price of $40.

I might be too optimistic in assuming that INTA is able to capture more growth via its GenAI product rollout. The fact that management guided for a growth slowdown in FY24 is indeed a mini-red flag that signals growth deterioration. If INTA’s growth continues to decelerate, valuation could see more pressure from here onwards.

In conclusion, my rating for INTA is upgraded from hold to buy as the valuation is now attractive. I believe INTA can still achieve more than 20% growth due to several factors. Firstly, cloud ARR and other key metrics remained strong. Secondly, the total addressable market is much larger now, and INTA should be able to capture this market due to its GenAI offerings. Additionally, management is now very focused on profitability, and their past execution history gives confidence in hitting their long-term margin targets.