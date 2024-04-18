Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Like Oil, But I Love The Refiners!

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Refiners' stock prices are affected by the price of oil, with higher oil prices allowing them to charge more for gasoline.
  • Silver has been catching up to gold in terms of performance, and their relationship has similarities to oil and oil refiners in terms of commodity price movement and refiner's stocks.
  • I predict that oil prices will drop further and refiners will be a good investment once oil hits $80.
Engineer survey of oil refiner

Chinnasorn Pangcharoen

Oil is very important, but it’s the refiners that we are focused on, let me explain

Even as everyone is certain that if Israel attacks Iran, oil will jump to 190 per share. This was reported in

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.91K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PSX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Since I haven't yet made this trade I caution you to please do your own research and understand the stock and Oil fundamentals before you make any decisions of investing and trading. I write to share my thoughts on the market, I am not a professional money manager. Please invest conservatively with most of your savings.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

