Shares of First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) have been a significant underperformer over the past year, losing 5% of their value, as higher rates have weighed on real estate valuations and industrial leasing activity has slowed. After the bell on Wednesday, FR reported mixed results and reduced guidance, which could pressure shares. Since rating shares a buy in January, FR has lost 5% while the S&P has gained 7%, a disappointing level of underperformance. Given these results, we need to re-examine FR and determine if the buy thesis is broken.

In the company’s first quarter, First Industrial generated $0.60 of funds from operations (FFO), which was a penny below estimates even as revenue rose by 9%, slightly faster than expected. FFO was up 5% from last year. This is still a company that is growing—just more slowly than previously hoped.

Occupancy was flat sequentially at 95.5% but down 3.2% from last year as the new leasing environment has been more challenging, given economic uncertainty and high interest rates. Shares of FR were weak on Wednesday prior to reporting results because shares of Prologis (PLD) fell by 7% after the industry behemoth cut guidance.

PLD is so big, that if it is facing issues, they are likely to be somewhat industrywide, causing warehouse stocks across the board to be weak. Sure enough, FR followed up with a weaker than expected quarter itself. PLD management cited a slowdown in leasing activity, particularly in Southern California, though Amazon (AMZN) is exploring adding space, which could help to tighten the market.

This comment from PLD was particularly noteworthy to me because Southern California is about a quarter of FR’s business. As such, this weakness is likely a driver of FR’s softer results. Ongoing fears about long-term US-China relations may be driving weakness in this market, give it has large warehouses that house Chinese good imports. Now with some companies pivoting supply chains to Vietnam, India, and elsewhere in Asia, even if Chinese trade falls, West Coast ports may stay equally busy, supporting demand for these warehouses in the long term. These warehouses are more “Asia-exposed” than “China-exposed” in my view.

I would also note that Baltimore is about 5% of the business. Given the collapse of the Key Bridge, trade flows through that port will likely be depressed for a long time. Its multiyear lease profile should mitigate this risk, but this could be a low single-digits headwind for results over the next two years.

Looking further into Q1 results, cash rental rate on renewal leases were up 45%, still strong but slower than last year. As a result, same-store net operating income grew 10% from last year, even as property expenses rose by 11.4% to $47 million. Interest expense rose by 29% to $21 million, offsetting some of this strength. This is largely the pull-through of debt issued last year, as debt was flat sequentially at $2.2 billion. FR has 5.3x debt to EBTIDA ratio, based on its Q1 run-rate. Importantly, FR has no debt maturities before 2026, which helps to insulate its results from interest rates. The company also did $49 million of dispositions, which will help to fund growth projects.

Given a more difficult leasing environment, FR, like Prologis, is reducing guidance. The company is now guiding to $2.53-$2.63 in FFO this year; this $2.58 midpoint is down $0.03 from prior guidance. It reduced its occupancy guidance by 25bp to 95.75-96.75% and same-store NOI to 7.25-8.25%, down by 75bps.

Back in January, I estimated that FFO should grow by 6-8% to $2.55-$2.65, so this guidance is largely within the range of my prior expectations, below the company’s initial 2024 guidance, which has proven to be too aggressive. Still in a sign of confidence in the business, FR also increased its dividend to $0.37, a 15.6% increase, in February. At the midpoint of its guidance, FR still has a healthy 1.74x dividend coverage ratio, which should allow it to retain over $140 million in cash flow to spend on growth projects, funding about half of its net cap-ex.

Additionally, while uncertainties are weighing on leasing activity, we will see some help from a tightening supply environment. Construction starts are down 59% from their peak as higher rates have reduced activity. With less new supply coming and consumer demand for goods remaining strong as seen by resilient retail sales reports, re-leasing conditions should eventually improve in my view. I believe we are seeing a cyclical bump in a secular growth story, rather than a more sustained downturn.

Now, back in January, I cited rising yields, specifically the 10-year treasury rising above 4.5%, as a primary risk to my buy thesis. That is because higher rates not only can suppress economic activity, but they reduce the relative attractiveness of dividend stocks and weigh on real estate valuations. This risk has come to pass with long-term yields rising substantially this year. I believe the rise in treasury yields has been a significant contributor to FR’s underperformance. While not perfect, there clearly is a correlation between bond prices and FR’s share price.

Ultimately, investors will likely pay a lower multiple for FR’s earnings in a 4.5% rate world than a 3.5% rate world. This is a headwind for real estate and dividend stocks in general. Given slowing supply growth and my view that a recession is unlikely, I see FFO coming in at $2.55-$2.60 this year. This leaves FR with a 5.3% FFO yield and a 2.93% dividend yield. Given its strong dividend coverage, I expect ongoing dividend growth in the 7-10% range, slower than this year’s increase but still a bit faster than earnings growth, as it gradually brings down coverage toward 1.5-1.6x.

That starting dividend yield and anticipated growth still positions shares for a double-digit long-term return, and it makes the stock attractive for dividend growth investors. Given higher treasury yields, I believe FR will struggle to trade below a 5% FFO yield (treasuries +0.5%), or about $52 over the next year. As such, I would continue to be a buyer, but I now see a ~10% return profile from 20% previously.

Now, if long-term interest rates continue to rise toward 5%, I believe FR will continue to struggle and likely trade in the $42-48 range as it trades to about a 5.5% FFO yield. Rates remain the primary risk to an investment here. Still, if shares sell off based on this modestly reduced guidance, I would be a buyer as its long-term positioning is still favorable in my view.