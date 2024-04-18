Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Industrial: Shares Attractive Despite Softer Q1 Results

Summary

  • First Industrial Realty has underperformed in the past year due to higher interest rates and a slowdown in industrial leasing activity.
  • The company reported mixed results and reduced guidance, which may put pressure on its shares.
  • The weakness in leasing activity, particularly in Southern California, and uncertainties in US-China relations are impacting First Industrial Realty's performance.
  • Still, its current valuation and limited long-term supply dynamics make FR stock attractive for dividend growth investors.

Interior of large distribution warehouse

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) have been a significant underperformer over the past year, losing 5% of their value, as higher rates have weighed on real estate valuations and industrial leasing activity has slowed. After the

Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

