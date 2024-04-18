fotoVoyager

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) is a value-weighted exposure to the Korean markets, which means a lot of exposure to semiconductors as Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) dominates the market, a concern we had in our last coverage of EWY. We continue to have some moderate concerns around the semiconductor glut which continues, but welcome the news that DRAM prices are going up, which is major for Samsung and SK Hynix. Otherwise, we are quite positive about the Korean Won, and think that the accompanied hawkishness is going to help the Korean economy and the financials exposures. We also see that there are corporate governance reforms in the works in Korea, much like Japan, and that the reform of markets may be the most important source of upside for the ETF. Despite the glut, we are overweight Korea.

The big exposure is IT, and it is almost entirely focused on two stocks, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Both have pretty major semiconductor operations that produce a lot of DRAM chips. In 2023, we noticed even as retail buyers that DRAM price had fallen dramatically, and had been the best value we'd ever seen around halfway through 2023. Things have gotten better for the Korean semiconductor exposures as a result of price increases that now have come through, although the overall glut continues. The auto demand has not advanced quickly enough to offset all of the new supply from recommissioned fabs and other production lines, but ASP increases in DRAM are going to help both SK Hynix and Samsung. Samsung is also gaining grants to support US semiconductor production development. This is a cost of capital benefit, and lets Samsung command more low-cost share of the semiconductor capacity base, with Samsung's US capacity guaranteed by US strategic interests.

Samsung companies also have a hand in the industrial exposures, so the other segment we'll call out are financials. Here we note that the Korean Central Bank is going to stay hawkish, as it's in the country's interest. There is already robust car export underway as the Won is weak due to the USD higher for longer signaling, which we've been expecting all along, at least until maturity walls possibly hit home for US zombie companies. That means Korea can sustain a hawkish policy without it impacting its major consumer discretionary exposures, while also supporting financials with high interest rates. In general, the Korean economy benefits from a stronger Won, that it is currently, as it is quite import reliant, particularly with energy. Imported inflation would fall quite a lot if the Won appreciates, but that will depend more on what the Fed does than anything the Korean Central Bank does.

The PE ratio of the ETF is around 13x, reflecting decent value and an alright earnings yield. It's a lower ratio than Japan and certainly than the US. There are issues though in semiconductor, even if financials will be supported by a hawkish stance with NIs, and consumer discretionary by the fact that the Won continues to be weak.

The reason why the 13x valuation is compelling is because it reflects a market that hasn't yet benefited from corporate governance reforms to companies, where activism has been highly limited and general access to the market for foreigners is low. There has been for a while something called the "Korea discount" on Korean equities. Access is growing considerably as old laws that restricted foreigners from investing without registration are being abolished, and other measures that are designed to get foreign money into the equity markets directly, not just on futures of Korean equities which is the main way most retail investors would do it now, are being instituted. In addition to reducing market frictions, there is the added fact that Korea is trying to emulate Japan's model of encouraging better capital allocation and corporate governance reform. It has sort of worked in Japan, and it should sort of work in Korea as well, even though challenges such as family control, cross-shareholdings and external corporate control, remain challenges. We particularly note the Korean dynamic that we call chain ownership where a company like SK Inc. will effectively control a boat-load of other listed companies also under the SK name similar to the zaibatsu/keiretsu dynamics in Japan but more extreme, instituting their effective control through sub-holdings. The pension system also is often large shareholders in many of the listed enterprises, so if not a private interest group, minority investors have to contend with public investors which are possibly even more asleep behind the wheel (we'd imagine based on Western analogues). But the exchange has quite a lot of centralized power to basically insist on directionally more optimal capital allocation and other value enhancement plans, and that should have a meaningful impact where large cash balances and insufficient payouts are a widespread problem in Korea. However, the matter of control is something that will probably not be widely resolved, so the re-appearance of a control premium on stocks that effectively had none due to low probability of activism is likely more remote of a chance for many Korean equities as opposed to Japanese.

Nonetheless, a decent underlying earnings yield from a low-ish PE, an alright 0.59% expense ratio for a market that remains hard to get into, and the catalyst of corporate governance reform are all reasons why we are quite optimistic about Korean equities.

