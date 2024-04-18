Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • iShares MSCI South Korea ETF provides exposure to Korean markets, with a focus on semiconductors dominated by Samsung.
  • DRAM prices are increasing, benefiting Samsung and SK Hynix, even though we are worried about the ongoing glut in semiconductors and general demand.
  • Hawkish policies benefit financials right now, and strong exports due to a still weak Won benefit consumer discretionary exposures like automotive.
  • Appreciation in the Won will be a net positive for this ETF due to imported inflation effects, and is welcome when the Fed eventually lowers US rates.
  • With quite a low PE, we think there's upside due to corporate governance reform incoming in Korea.
Seoul crowds pedestrianised shopping streets Myeongdong city nightlife Korea

fotoVoyager

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) is a value-weighted exposure to the Korean markets, which means a lot of exposure to semiconductors as Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) dominates the market, a concern we had in our last

Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.47K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

