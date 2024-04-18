Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mohsen Zafari as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is expected to increase its revenue. However, targeting a highly competitive market, which is threatened by Chinese foundries, and lacking a clear competitive advantage, as well as its current fair valuation, makes me to recommend a "Hold" rating for Tower at this time.

Tower has begun increasing its production capacity by equipping two additional manufacturing facilities. Full utilization of the planned capacity is expected by 2026. Based on the company's current guidance (as shown in the figure below), they expect their revenue to hit $2.66 billion, which is around 90% higher than the 2023 level, once they utilize 85% of the new and existing production capacities. Consequently, they expect to make an additional $365 million in operating profit.

Expected revenue and profits after 85% utilization of the existing and new capacity (Tower presentation at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference)

Gross Margin Operating Margin Profit Margin Targeted Value 27.8% 21.0% 18.8% Click to enlarge

Targeted Values in Tower's Financial Model (Author's Calculation)

Using the operating profit in the financial model ($560 million) and the current EV/EBIT of 12-13, the expected EV at the same multiple is around $7 billion, significantly higher than its current EV of around $2.5 billion. Therefore, the anticipated growth of the company may offer a promising opportunity for investors IF Tower meets the targeted values in the financial model. However, my estimations suggest that sustainable margins and utilization rates fall below these targets. Given the current fair valuation, I expect an 11 to 16% CAGR in the share price at the current multiples over the next 3 years, which does not offer enough margin of safety in my opinion. Hence, I will be keeping an eye out for a better entry point and further confirmation in the financial results.

The rest of this article aims to assess the assumptions used in the company's financial model, its current position and valuation, and the possibility of reaching the targeted values.

Background

Tower is best known as an Israeli pure-play foundry that was supposed to be acquired by Intel (INTC). However, the deal eventually fell through due to the inability to obtain regulatory approvals in time, resulting in Intel paying Tower $353 million in termination fees.

As shown in the figure below, the termination of the deal, along with the recent Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, led to a more than 19% decline in TSEM's share price over the last 12 months, despite recovering from its 52-week low price of $21.43 since October 2023. Its current share price is relatively similar to its pre-merger announcement level in February 2022.

Tower Share Price in the last 3 years (Seeking Alpha with the author modifications)

According to research conducted by McKinsey & Company, the global semiconductor market value is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. This translates to approximately a 7% compounded annual growth rate from 2021 to 2030. While TSEM stands to benefit from the overall growth in the semiconductor market, they entered into two agreements, one with STMicroelectronics (STM) and one with Intel, to increase their production capacity through two additional manufacturing facilities: 1) ST Agrate R3 300mm fab in Italy, and 2) Intel fab in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Following the first agreement (ST agreement), Tower started to equip one-third of the total space of ST fab. According to the Tower's last earnings call (Q4/FY2023), they already spent $300 million in 2022 and 2023 and are planning to spend an additional $200 million in 2024 and 2025. While production in the ST fab has already started, the full utilization of the present phase capacity is expected to be reached during the first half of 2025.

For the second agreement (Intel agreement), Tower is planning to invest $300 million in the upcoming 2-2.5 years to equip the Intel Albuquerque fab to fully utilize the planned capacity of 600,000 photo layers per month. Basically, they are investing the net profit obtained following the merger termination to increase their current capacity by 600,000 layers per month.

Business

As a pure-play foundry, Tower Semiconductor manufactures semiconductor components for its customers in various end markets, including automotive, wireless, consumer, image sensors, and infrastructure. Tower is one of the top ten largest semiconductor foundries globally by revenue. In 2023, around 90% of their revenue came from sensors and displays, RF mobile, RF infrastructure, power IC, and discrete.

Tower revenue breakdown (Tower investor presentation in Q4/FY2023)

Tower serves its customers through six manufacturing facilities: Fab 1 and Fab 2 in Israel, Fab 3 and Fab 9 in the USA, and two fabs (Fab 5 and Fab 7) in Japan. These Fabs support process geometries ranging from 1.0 micron down to 65 nanometer. For the facilities in Japan, Tower holds a 51% equity stake, with the remaining 49% owns by Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan. Most of these facilities are 200mm fabs, with the exception of one 150mm fab (Fab 1) and one 300mm fab (Fab 7 in Uozu, Japan). The ST and Intel agreements will increase the 300mm capacity.

Tower's business model is not based on competing with leading-edge foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) or Samsung on a technology node. Instead, they focus on manufacturing more mature nodes, resulting in lower barriers to entry for rivals compared to leading-edge foundries. This can be a significant risk for Tower's business, as discussed later in the article.

Assessment of the Company's Financial Model

1) Utilization Capacity

The utilization rates of Tower's six fabs were occasionally mentioned in some of the previous earnings calls. However, Tower did not have any earnings calls in 2022 and the first half of 2023 before the merger termination. The stated utilization rates in the last 3 years are summarized in the table below.

Fab 1 Fab 2 Fab 3 Fab 5 Fab 7 Fab 9 Q4/FY2023 60% 75% 40% 40% 70% 70% Q3/FY2023 55% 75% 40% 60% 60% 65% Q1/FY2021 70% 80% 75% 70% 90% 70% Click to enlarge

Utilization rates of Tower's fabs (Author's Compilation)

These levels suggest that the 85% utilization rate in the financial model is neither something they currently have nor sustainable. It is something Tower may be able to reach only during an upcycle.

Although it was not mentioned, Tower probably achieved very high utilization rates in 2022 during the peak of the recent upcycle, resulting in all-time high revenue. Chances are, those high rates are the one's management is using in the financial model. On average, I believe the sustainable production capacity an investor can rely on for the long term is something around 70%, and that is the basis I will use for my assessments.

2) Revenue

As shown in the figure below, Tower's revenue is notably influenced by the economic cycle. Over the last two earnings calls, management consistently highlighted their anticipation of a market recovery in 2024. For instance, during the most recent earnings call, Russell Ellwanger, Tower's CEO, mentioned:

As we transition into 2024, there are clearer indicators of market recovery. We are realizing renewed demand across several of our key market segments.

Tower revenue, gross profit, and operating income from 2011-2023 (Prepared by the author using data from Wisesheets)

Last 3 years Last 5 years Last 10 years Revenue CAGR 4.0% 1.8% 10.9% Click to enlarge

Historical Revenue CAGR (Author's Calculation)

Although the expected recovery has yet to manifest in the financial results, I think the historical growth rate of 2 to 4% over the last 3-5 years can be expected to continue in the coming years, given the overall growth in demand and potential price increases. Applying a median growth rate of 3% to the reported revenue in 2023 ($1.4 billion) and 2022 (1.7 billion), revenue from the existing capacity (current 6 fabs) can be expected to be around $1.6 to $1.8 billion in three years.

For the additional capacity in ST and Intel fabs, while details of the agreements were not disclosed due to confidentiality, as mentioned, the planned capacity for the Intel fab is 600,000 photo layers per month. Assuming the capacity of the ST fab is proportional to Tower's investment in equipping it ($500 million) compared to the Intel fab ($300 million), the expected additional capacity for the ST fab is around 1,000,000 photo layers per month. That means these 2 fabs could provide additional capacity to process 1.6 million layers per month or 19.2 million layers per annum once fully equipped. Therefore, at 70% utilization rate, the ST, and Intel fabs could provide an additional capacity of 13.4 million layers per year.

While management does not provide revenue per wafer, they mentioned the number of layers sold in the 2021 earnings calls. Dividing the total layers by the revenue of that quarter will give the average price per layer. However, this is only a rough estimate and does not account for differences in the price of different layers in various sizes and applications. Nevertheless, the average price for all layers sold by Tower in 2021 was $47 per layer. Considering the increase in prices and higher prices for 300mm wafers in general, I think assuming a price range of $55 to $60 per layer for the additional capacity from the ST and Intel fabs is reasonable. Hence, these two fabs could generate around $700 to $800 million when fully equipped.

No. of 150mm layers sold No. of 200mm layers sold No. of 300mm layers sold Total layers sold Total Revenue Average price per layer Q1/FY2021 411,000 5,772,000 1,375,000 7.5 M $347.2 M $46 Q2/FY2021 451,000 5,921,000 1,404,000 7.8 M $362.1 M $46.6 Q3/FY2021 455,000 6,197,000 1,539,000 8.2 M $386.7 M $47.2 Click to enlarge

Average Price per Wafer (Author's Compilation and Calculation)

Based on what I mentioned for the current and new capacities, I expect revenue of around $2.3 to $2.6 billion by 2026-2027. Therefore, the targeted value in the financial model is slightly higher than the upper range of my estimation, and it seems optimistic and likely unsustainable for the long-term given the current situation of the company.

3) Margins

For the gross margin, the financial model indicates 27.8%. However, Tower's average gross margin over the past 3 (post-COVID), 5, and 10 years stands at 24.8%, 22.3%, and 21.3%, respectively. The targeted 27.8% is similar to the all-time maximum level they achieved in 2022 (see figure below). While reaching this level again is not impossible, it is more likely that they will get a lower margin. This is simply because Tower will need to allocate a portion of its revenues generated in ST and Intel fabs to STMicroelectronics and Intel. Hence, I think the generated revenue in those fabs will have lower margins compared to the six existing facilities.

For the operating margin, the targeted 21% is notably higher than the averages achieved in previous years and seems quite aggressive. As shown in the figure below, Tower's maximum operating margin, reached in 2022, was 18.6%, with averages of 14.6% over the past 3 years, 11.6% over the past 5 years, and 9.6% over the past 10 years.

Tower margins (Prepared by the author using the data from Wisesheets)

Looking at the historical margins, one could argue that overall, there has been an improvement in their margins compared to previous years, probably due to process optimization and a richer product mix. Therefore, it is likely that they will be able to meet the targets outlined in their financial model in the forthcoming years. Additionally, they are currently in the initial stages of leveraging their new capacity, which should lead to further margin enhancements once full utilization is achieved. As Tower's CEO put it in the latest earnings calls:

Wisely partnering with ST and hence leveraging the ST build out we reduced the impact on margins of a new manufacturing activity, but as is in any new capacity ramp from scratch, there is an initial headwind on margins. This should be fully absorbed and become accretive margins within the first half of 2025 the planned completion of the present phase capacity to ramp in the Agrate facility.

While I am not saying that reaching the financial model targets is impossible, I prefer not to base my decisions on those targets until seeing enough evidence in the financial results. As mentioned, Tower focuses on manufacturing more mature nodes, which is highly competitive. As shown in the figure below, Tower allocates a lower percentage of its revenue to R&D expenditure and has notably lower margins compared to leading-edge foundries like TSM.

Putting TSM aside, which clearly has a unique position and competitive advantage over other foundries in the world, Tower consistently spends a lower percentage of its revenue on R&D compared to other foundries like GlobalFoundries (GFS), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), and the Chinese foundry, SMIC (see figure below). There are currently no signs of changing this trend, suggesting that Tower will likely continue to target a highly competitive market, which, I believe, is extremely threatened by Chinese foundries.

To better understand the importance of the semiconductor sector for China and the substantial government investments in this area, I refer readers to "Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology" by Chris Miller. This is also reflected in the significantly higher R&D/Revenue for SMIC compared to the other aforementioned foundries. To compete with Tower, Chinese foundries already have the technology and equipment, which, I believe, will stop Tower from further improving its margins.

Comparison of gross margin and R&D expenditure between TSEM, TSM, GFS, UMC, SMIC (Prepared by the author using data from Wisesheets)

Overall, I think the sustainable level that can be expected for Tower is around 25% for gross margin and 14 to 15% for operating margin. Applying these rates to the estimated revenue, I expect a gross profit of around $575-$650 million and an operating profit of around $330-$380 million after the utilization of the new capacity.

Valuation

Tower's valuation multiples from 2015 to 2023 are shown in the table below (data sourced from Wisesheets). Over the past nine years, the average EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and EV/EBIT ratios were 1.8, 6.1, and 15.9, respectively. With the current EV of around $2.5 billion, the corresponding EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and EV/EBIT are 1.8, 5.4, and 12.4, respectively. Hence, the current EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT ratios are slightly below historical averages, based on the financial results in 2023. Overall, I think Tower's current valuation is relatively fair and can be used to estimate the expected EV in 2026-2027, after full utilization of the additional capacities.

Using the expected revenue of $2.3 billion and operating income of $330 million, the expected EV at the current multiples is around $4.1 billion. Using the upper end of the estimations, the expected EV would be around $4.7 billion.

Tower has approximately $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $200 million in debt on its balance sheet. The company is expected to spend $100 to $150 million in capex per quarter in 2024 and 2025 to maintain its current position and fully equip ST and Intel fabs to utilize the planned capacity. Consequently, Tower will likely spend most of its cash flow on capex, leaving similar or lower cash on its balance sheet in 2026-2027. Assuming they spend $200 million of their cash over the next 2-3 years, the expected market cap would be around $4.9 to $5.5 billion. Considering the 110.8 million number of shares outstanding, the expected share price would be around $44 to $50. Given the current price at around $32, this translates to a compounded annual growth rate of 11 to 16% over 3 years.

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 EV/Revenue 1.66 2.38 2.55 1.93 1.72 0.85 2.24 1.30 1.18 EV/EBITDA 5.14 6.82 8.70 7.34 7.04 3.03 7.26 4.98 4.26 EV/EBIT 11.74 12.80 23.10 26.90 24.46 7.14 14.14 9.25 13.80 Click to enlarge

Valuation Multiples for Tower (Author's Calculation)

Risks

In my opinion, the most significant risk for Tower's business is the lack of a clear moat that would constrain its pricing power and margin improvements. It is likely that more competitors, especially from China, targeting their market shares. Additionally, while Tower's management expects a market recovery in 2024, it may take longer than expected, preventing Tower from utilizing most of its available capacity.

Next is the geopolitical risk arising from the current conflict in the Middle East. Tower has two fabs in Israel, with Fab 1 covering only 5% of their current capacity. Given that their fabs are located in Migdal HaEmek, north of Israel and far from the current conflict, I don't yet see this risk as significant. However, this may change in the future, disrupting their business in Israel. That is especially important for Fab 2, a 200mm fab, which operated at 75% of its capacity in the last two quarters.

Conclusion

Tower Semiconductor is expected to increase its revenue and potentially experience a rise in its share price over the next 2-3 years. However, considering its current fair valuation and the projected growth in its operating profit, I don't see Tower as an extraordinary opportunity. The estimated 11 to 16% growth in the share price over the next 3 years does not provide enough margin of safety to excite me about this thesis. Nonetheless, I will continue to look out Tower and reevaluate my assumptions in the upcoming quarters as more information becomes available. Specifically, I will keep an eye on utilization rates and changes in Tower's margins as the utilization of the new capacity ramps up.

Overall, I believe this thesis has a long time to play out, and although I wouldn't buy Tower now, there is a chance for a great opportunity in the future, especially if Tower's share price were to decrease due to factors unrelated to its business.