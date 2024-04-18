Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tower Semiconductor: Revenue Expected To Grow By 90% But Stay Prudent For Now

Summary

  • Tower Semiconductor is one of the ten largest pure-play foundries in the world by revenue.
  • Tower entered into two agreements to increase its production capacity, which could boost its revenue by around 90% in the next 2-3 years.
  • TSEM lacks a clear moat that may limit its ability to improve its margins.
  • While I wouldn't buy Tower now, there is a chance for a great opportunity and hence I will keep an eye on Tower.

Mohsen, is a Civil Engineer with PhD in GeoEnvironmental engineering. He became interested in investing after reading Warren Buffett's annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Inspired by Buffett's philosophy, Mohsen began studying the strategies of other prominent value investors such as Peter Lynch, Charlie Munger, Howard Marks, Joel Greenblatt, and David Einhorn. His investing focus shifted towards special situations and small-cap companies after being influenced by Joel Greenblatt's book, "You Can Be A Stock Market Genius". Mohsen is currently started his journey to obtain his CFA, aiming to further understand foundation of finance concepts. He is eager to engage with the investment community on SA and learn from experienced investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSEM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

