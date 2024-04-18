Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) changed the narrative for itself and passive income investors last week when the real estate investment trust sold more than $1 billion worth of hospitals.

This news triggered a 19% price increase for Medical Properties Trust on Monday and caused the stock to close in on a key level that I will touch on in my technical analysis section in this article.

Furthermore, I think that Medical Properties Trust’s ability to sell hospitals is a very favorable development, as is the fact that the REIT is raising its liquidity target related to such asset sales.

With more than $2 billion in liquidity now anticipated to make it onto Medical Properties Trust’s balance sheet in 2024, I think that the risk/reward relationship has substantially improved.

My Rating History

Medical Properties Trust warned of a rental shortfall related to Steward Health Care System, a key operator, earlier this year, prompting a change in my stock classification to Hold, which I maintained after a review of the trust’s 4Q earnings.

With the trust now indicating that it can sell assets at attractive prices in order to tackle its debt, I think that Medical Properties Trust has considerable re-rating potential in 2024.

What Changed On Friday?

The major thing that changed on Friday was that the real estate investment trust disclosed a new sale of hospitals to the affiliate of an institutional investment manager. The news release read:

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has sold its interests in five Utah hospitals to a newly formed joint venture (the “Venture”) with an investment fund (the “Fund”) affiliated with a leading multi-strategy, multi-billion dollar institutional asset manager with a proven track record in real estate investments. MPT has retained an approximate 25% interest in the Venture and the Fund purchased an approximate 75% interest for $886 million, fully validating MPT’s underwritten lease base of approximately $1.2 billion.

The sale of Medical Properties Trust’s interest in five Utah hospitals obviously proves to the market that the trust can indeed sell hospitals at competitive prices in order to generate liquidity.

Including the latest asset sale, Medical Properties already achieved 80% of its $2 billion divestment target after only three-and-a-half months and management indicated that it would strive to exceed $2 billion in hospital divestments in 2024 (though it did not provide more concrete guidance in this regard).

According to Medical Properties Trust’s news release, management stands ready to apply the proceeds from the Utah hospital transaction to its debt obligations. I gave an overview of the trust’s cumulative debt in my last piece on Medical Properties Trust. In short, the trust owed (and still does) approximately $10.1 billion in debt. If management applied all transaction proceeds against its outstanding debt balance, the Utah hospital sale alone would lower the trust’s debt by 11% to $9.0 billion.

More asset sales seem to be in the works, which indicates passive income investors can anticipate further announcements in this regard down the road.

Debt Maturities (Medical Properties Trust)

A Major Key Level Is Now In Sight

Medical Properties Trust’s stock price skyrocketed after the trust’s announcement on Friday after the stock market was closed, which in turn caused MPW to close in on a major key level: the support level at $5 which was established at the start of the year before the Steward saga kicked into high gear. Medical Properties Trust’s stock price briefly surpassed the $5 price level on Monday but fell below it by the end of the day. The 200-day moving average line, which presently runs at $5.40 is also an important key level.

A break of the support price level could signify gathering strength for a broader breakout for Medical Properties Trust’s stock in 2024. The $5 support level as well as the $5.40 price level should therefore be closely watched.

Moving Averages (StockCharts.com)

Strong FFO-Based Pay-Out Ratio, The Road To $10

Medical Properties Trust covers its dividend with FFO, and the trust paid out only 42% of its FFO in the fourth quarter. In 2023, the total dividend pay-out ratio was 55% so even if the trust decides to shrink its portfolio even more, the dividend is covered enough to suggest that the $0.15 per share per quarter dividend can be sustained. I am reproducing my dividend pay-out/coverage table from my last piece on Medical Properties Trust for completion purposes.

Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

With management now being fully committed to selling more hospitals, the question is what Medical Properties Trust’s intrinsic value is. In my last piece, I used $1.44 per share in normalized FFO as a base assumption, which was equal to the trust’s 4Q-23 annualized normalized FFO.

Medical Properties Trust owned assets worth $18.3 billion as of December 31, 2023. A $2 billion divestment target implies about a 10% reduction in FFO, or a 4Q-23 run-rate level of $1.30 per share. This adjusted FFO level reflects, at a present price of $4.74, an FFO multiple of 3.6x.

Before concerns about Medical Properties Trust’s tenants escalated, which was the case in August 2023, the trust’s stock was selling at $10 per share. Based on my estimated FFO calculation for 2024, Medical Properties Trust would be valued at 7.7x FFO at a $10 price point, which would not be an exaggerated valuation for a trust that pays out less than half of its normalized FFO. If Medical Properties Trust divests more assets and, importantly, at good prices, I think that the trust has major re-rating potential in 2024.

Why Medical Properties Trust May Not Be Out Of The Woods Just Yet

Asset sales naturally imply lower FFO, which is something the market in general doesn’t like. Medical Properties Trust’s portfolio is poised to shrink in 2024, and even more so than originally anticipated, as the REIT affirmed that it is pushing for even more asset sales to surpass its original $2 billion asset divestment target.

This means that Medical Properties Trust is, at least this year, poised to report a shrinking real estate portfolio and lower FFO. This may put passive income investors off of investing into Medical Properties Trust, thereby possibly preventing a re-rating. Medical Properties Trust is only out of the woods if the trust succeeds in lowering its debt and repairing its balance sheet.

My Conclusion

Medical Properties Trust changed the narrative in quite significant ways last week: The REIT managed to pull off some major asset sales, which in turn will allow Medical Properties Trust to optimize its balance sheet (pay down debt) and safeguard the dividend.

Based on 4Q-23 FFO results, Medical Properties Trust paid out only 42% of its FFO, thereby leaving a substantial margin of safety for passive income investors.

With the trust’s portfolio repositioning gaining steam in 2024, I think that Medical Properties Trust has considerable re-rating potential and I would not be surprised to see a valuation recovery to my $10 intrinsic value estimate in 2024.