Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The AI Hype Cycle

Apr. 18, 2024 3:40 AM ETWTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, IGPT, IT, NVDA, MSFT, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, META, AMD, DELL, TSLA, AI, PLTR, PATH, IBM1 Comment
Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
612 Followers

Summary

  • We have been following AI at Manning & Napier for decades, and despite the recent buzz, AI is not a new concept.
  • Years of experience lead us to believe that we still have a way to go before we reach that final state.
  • If AI is one large cycle, then the generative AI exuberance we are currently witnessing is a ‘mini hype cycle’ on a zoomed-out, upward-sloping trend.

robot hand selecting an image with the message NFT NON FUNGIBLE TOKEN - 3d illustration

http://www.fotogestoeber.de/iStock via Getty Images

We have been following Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Manning & Napier for decades, and despite the recent buzz, AI is not a new concept.

Scientist Alan Turing wrote the first AI manifesto, "Intelligent Machinery" in 1948. Eight years later, Dartmouth

This article was written by

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
612 Followers
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
AIQ--
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
UBOT--
Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News