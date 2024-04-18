Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pre-FOMC: A Different Type Of Taper

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.37K Followers

Summary

  • Although no rate cuts yet, the Federal Reserve is considering reducing the pace of quantitative tightening (QT).
  • The Fed’s ultimate goal is to have only Treasuries on its balance sheet.
  • The reduction in the Fed’s securities holdings through QT has resulted in a decrease of more than $1.5 trillion, from a peak of $8.5 trillion in May 2022 to $6.97 trillion as of the writing of this document.

The gold text fomc or Federal Open Market Committee for business concept 3d rendering

niphon

By Kevin Flanagan

Following last week's "hotter" than expected CPI release, the sole focus for the money and bond markets was to, yet again, dial back their Fed rate cut expectations. However, there is another aspect of Fed policy decision-making that has been flying under the

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.37K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News