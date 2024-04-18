Fahroni

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) has seen shares come to live as the company has embarked on an active M&A strategy, adding to the organic growth ambitions of the company.

This creates strong growth, and while leverage and valuation are in check, there are some question marks as well, making me interested in the business, but not yet willing to commit here.

A Rental Play

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is a rental equipment company which serves customers across some 30 states. The company rents out equipment like aerial work platforms, material handling, earth moving and related and other equipment to its customers.

Some 70% of revenues are generated from customers outside the residential market (more or less broad-based across the economy), with the remainder of clients found in industrial, residential, oil & gas, and other sectors.

The company has long generated sales of around a billion a year from performing these (rental) services, as recently revenues have ticked up towards $1.5 billion, aided by pricing and inflationary pressures, but moreover expansion of the business. This is reflected in the balance sheet, which doubled to $2.8 billion over the past decade (at least in terms of original equipment cost).

The business has been listed since the year 2006, when shares debuted at $18 per share, and following some ups and downs, shares have more than tripled since that point in time.

A Base Case

In February of this year, H&E posted its 2023 results, a year in which total revenues were up 18% to $1.47 billion. Some 80% of sales were generated from equipment rental, complemented by asset sales as well as the revenues generated from parts and services. This percentage has creeped up with the passage of time, as the company in the past relied more on equipment sales within its business model.

Typically, these are very lucrative services, with the company posting operating profits of $277 million, for operating margins near 19% of sales. After interest expenses and taxes, net earnings of $169 million worked down to earnings equal to $4.66 per share, based on a share count of 36 million shares.

On a total asset base of $2.6 billion, of which the vast majority are rental assets (with an original equipment cost of $2.8 billion), the company operated with a $1.43 billion net debt load. Given a $673 million EBITDA number, a low 2 times leverage ratio is quite modest for an equipment rental company.

Despite the growth in the numbers and modest leverage, not all was great, as the average time utilization rate of 68.4% (in the fourth quarter) was down 360 basis points from the year before (amidst tough comparables). This clearly had an impact on the fourth quarter results, in which revenue growth rates of 9% came in at half the pace of the growth reported for the year, as pricing power came down as well.

Given the earnings power, a current levels of $60 per share translate into a relatively modest valuation at about 13 times earnings. Shares are within the highs around $66 per share seen earlier this month, as shares have seen quite some volatility in the past.

With 36 million shares trading at $60, the company commands a $2.16 billion equity valuation, and a $3.6 billion enterprise valuation. This values the business at about 2.5 times sales, just over 5 times EBITDA, and at a mere 13 times earnings multiple.

On A Dealmaking Spree

Ahead of the release of the annual results, the company announced a bolt-on deal for Giffin Equipment in November of last year, with 3 California-based branches adding equipment with an original equipment cost of $13 million, as an indication that this was truly a bolt-on deal.

In December, H&E announced the acquisition of Precision Rentals, an Arizona-based rental business with original equipment costs of $70 million, this being a somewhat larger deal with a pro forma contribution of 2-3% to the overall business.

In April of this year, the company announced its next bolt-on deal, with the purchase of Lewistown Rental, adding an original equipment cost of $28 million to the business. The pro forma impact of these three deals adds about $110 million in original equipment costs, or 4% of the overall business. Following these deals, the company operates 145 locations across 30 states.

These investments are substantial, being achieved on an organic and inorganic basis. Of course, these tuck-in deals add to the business, but organic investments have been higher as well. For 2023, the company invested $737 million into its own fleet, far outpacing the depreciation expenses of $382 million, resulting in a huge cash outflow, which exceeded the actual profits for the year.

Final Remarks

The truth is that shares of H&E seems to trade at non-demanding valuations, as the golden standard in this industry is United Rentals (URI). Contrary to a modest market valuation of H&E, United Rental is valued at $44 billion, or about $55 billion if we factor in net debt.

Contrary to H&E, which trades around 2.5 times revenues, United Rentals trades around 4 times annual sales of $14 billion. With revenues being 10 times as large as H&E, the company benefits from scale and diversification, posting operating margins in the high-twenties, some ten points ahead of H&E.

The reality is that H&E trades at a lower multiple and rightfully so, as the company trades at a similar earnings multiple as Untied Rental, which benefits from higher margins and thereby commands a higher sales multiple. While the company looks to grow the business as well, these scale advantages come slow, as the company is hurt a bit by softening trends.

That said, the equipment has been fully renewed, after its fleet which has grown nearly 60% over the past three years, with an average fleet age of 40 months being meaningfully younger than industry standards. With more growth seen in 2024 and the massive capital investment spree coming down, cash flow conversion will likely improve, as the benefit for rental companies is that they are anti-cyclical from a cash flow perspective.

Amidst all this, I am performing a balancing act. Shares have done quite alright, driven by organic growth and bolt-on dealmaking, making me more upbeat from an operational point of view than I have been for a while, yet I am mindful that some good news has been priced in already as well.

Given all this, I am cautious to chase the shares here. I'm awaiting more clues about bolt-on M&A and recent results before considering this consolidation play.