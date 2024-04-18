Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GLO: Much Improved Vs. A Year Ago, But Some Concerns Persist

Power Hedge
Summary

  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund offers a high level of income with a distribution yield of 11.63%, higher than its peers.
  • The fund has underperformed the S&P 500 and MSCI World Index over the past year but has a total return of 14.33% since the last article was published.
  • GLO has a diverse portfolio, but its high expenses and leverage have hindered its performance relative to its peers.
  • Clough Global Opportunities is improved compared to a year ago, with much lower leverage. However, it may still have some interest rate risk.
  • The fund is currently trading at an incredibly large discount on NAV, but it has failed to cover its distribution for two straight years.
glass globe and money

PonyWang

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) is a closed-end fund that investors can purchase in order to achieve a high level of income without the need to sacrifice the upside potential possessed by common equities. The fund certainly

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

