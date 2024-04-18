RobsonPL

As experts in EU banks, we have always held Crédit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) in high regard. Following our last update, Crédit Agricole reached our stock price of €13.1 per share. Two years ago, the company released an 'Ambitions 2025' plan; however, we believe Crédit Agricole estimated a prudent growth rate hypothesis and a conservative cost of risk, 3m EURIBOR +1.25% and 40 bases, respectively. For this reason, we were humbly above the company's future estimates and confirmed our overweight rating status.

Credit Agricole Mare Ev. Lab Rating Status

Following a total return of >60% (including the dividend payment), and before moving forward with the company's analysis, it is essential to report two high-level considerations:

Year-to-date, the STOXX Banks Europe Index has shown impressive resilience, rallying 12.1% (26.8% on an annual basis), outpacing the broader STOXX Europe 600 Index, which records a performance of 4.11% (6.72% on an annual basis). This overperformance is a result of better-than-expected quarterly earnings and constructive momentum on net interest income trends from European banks. The EU banks' valuation starting point was extremely cheap, with a P/E lower than 5x compared to the EU P/E market at 13x. Looking at the bank valuation, the average P/E is at 7x, and there is still a 45% discount. This valuation gap might continue to close vs. the STOXX Europe 600 market (and provide a much better stock price evolution on Crédit Agricole);

Looking ahead, despite lower rates, we expect earnings resilience in the coming quarters. The capital market reopening, a greater focus on net interest income resilience, higher fees, and a slower normalization of the cost of risk are all elements that will be reflected in the banking RoTE (return on tangible equity). We believe we should pay more attention to the bank's balance sheets rather than the evolution of interest rates.

Why are we still positive?

The French bank has a diversified business mix compared to the average European bank. In detail, looking at the company's turnover, only 35% is related to baking net interest income. Therefore, even if we apply lower interest rates in the upcoming quarter, we believe Crédit Agricole's earnings are more protected. Looking at the consensus estimates, we see better-than-projected figures compared to Crédit Agricole's estimates. The company left unchanged its 2025 ambitions plan. In numbers, the company estimated €6 billion net income (vs. consensus at €6.3 billion), a RoTE at 12% (vs. consensus at 12.1%), and a remuneration policy at 50% cash payout (vs. consensus of 55%). Higher Wall Street targets provide a positive uplift on Crédit Agricole stock price. In 2023, the company reached a cost/income ratio of 55.4%, against a <58% target. That said, the French bank emphasizes higher costs in 2024 and beyond. Here at the Lab, we increased the company's expense ratio by 3%. Therefore, in our numbers, we assume higher costs from acquisition consolidation (such as FCA bank, RBC Securities, and Degroof). Compared to Wall Street, we believe the company's Italian division will continue to contribute to the net interest income positively. There is an assumption of a peaked rate in 2023; however, the company will now benefit from all the fixed rates achieved over the past two years. We also suggest to our new readers to check our previous publication on the company's Italian Optionality parts 1 and 2. Crédit Agricole CET 1 ratio has been another debate in the past two years. Looking at the 2023 fiscal year results, admittedly, the company reached a CET 1 ratio of 11.7%. This is well below the EU banking average of 13.6%. That said, the company was active on the M&A front (Fig 1), and we should also recall that the company has a vital insurance business (which negatively affected the regulatory requirements). In our analysis, the company will remain above its 11% CET 1 capital guidance in the next three years, and we also believe there will not be a trade-off with the Crédit Agricole's remuneration policy. In detail, aside from a €1.05 DPS in 2024 (Fig 2), we project a DPS of €1.09 and €1.15 in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Crédit Agricole M&A

Fig 1

Crédit Agricole DPS evolution

Fig 2

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Compared to our previous estimates, we decided to leave our 2021-25 CAGR set at 3.5% unchanged. In our last estimates, we were capping a cost/income ratio at 58% (aligned with the company's target). This was transformed into a net income profit growth of 3% over the same time horizon. We projected a clean net income of €5.5/€5.7 billion in 2024 and 2025. Considering the company's revenue momentum, good cost control, and solid asset quality (40 basis points on the cost of risk), we now arrive at a net income of €5.7/€6 billion in 2024 and 2025. Therefore, we increase our 2025 EPS to €1.98. The company trades at a 6.2x P/E and 0.7x P/TBV vs. an average of EU peers at 7x P/E and 0.8x P/TBV. Considering a lower CET 1 ratio, a lower business risk profile, and applying the peers' average valuation, we increase our target price to €14 per share, maintaining a buy rating.

Risks

Downside risks to our target price include 1) regulatory changes and their potential impact on earnings (banking extra profit tax is a clear example) and 2) a prolonged & negative interest rate environment. This happened in Continental Europe from 2008 to 2022. 73% of Crédit Agricole's revenue line is generated by net interest income, which is a link to rates. 3) Higher integration costs from bolt-on acquisitions (Fig 1), 4) wage inflation & cost pressure, 5) and dilutive (or forced) M&A.

Conclusion

Crédit Agricole's higher capital-light model should support earnings reliability and more robust capital generation. This leaves room for higher remuneration and bolt-on M&A. Wall Street estimates have materially adjusted upward in the past five months. The company trades at an attractive 6.2x P/E with a dividend yield of 7.7%. Compared to our previous estimates, we also increased our dividend projection with a positive progression. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.