Bet_Noire

Even when investments are going in the direction that we want them to, it's important to keep a close eye on operations to see if the picture has changed. Furthermore, if shares that we bought or are watching continue to appreciate, it's necessary to see at what point they no longer make sense to hold on to. You don't want to capture attractive upside in a short window of time, only to then hold on to the stock for an extended period of time and see your annualized return disappoint. In recent months, one company that I have been following that has performed quite well is The Monarch Cement Company (OTCPK:MCEM). For those not familiar with the business, it focuses on the production of Portland cement, cement that is used in the production of ready mixed concrete for the purpose of constructing or repairing highways, bridges, and even buildings.

With a market capitalization of $660.9 million as of this writing, it's far from the smallest business out there. But it's also not particularly large. Since I wrote a bullish article about the firm in the middle of December of last year, shares have generated an upside of 17.4%. That has comfortably outpaced the 9.7% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Given this return disparity, I figured it would be a wise idea to revisit my thesis in order to gauge whether or not now makes sense for a downgrade. But based on the numbers recently provided by management, and the overall health of the enterprise, I would say that further upside is warranted from here.

The picture keeps improving

When I last wrote about Monarch Cement, we had data covering through the third quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. That data now covers through the end of 2023. Because of this, a good place to start would probably be the final quarter of last year. Operationally speaking, it was a pretty solid quarter for the business. Revenue totaled $68.2 million. That's 7.9% above the $63.2 million generated during the final quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. This is not the only time in which revenue has increased as of late. 2023 in its entirety was a rather solid time for the company. Revenue of $262.8 million came in 13% higher than the $232.6 million generated in 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

According to management, revenue associated with the company's cement operations grew by $17 million, with $3.6 million of that increase driven by higher volumes sold. The more significant contributor was actually price increases that brought in an extra $13.4 million. The ready mixed concrete operations of the firm fared almost as well, with revenue growing $13.2 million. A 3.1% increase in cubic yards sold caused revenue to grow by about $2.4 million. However, just as was the case with the cement business, higher sales prices contributed the most upside, amounting to $9 million for this particular part of the firm.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With revenue rising, you can expect profits and cash flows to improve. Having said that, the improvement on the bottom line was even more impressive because of the higher prices. That caused margin expansion that resulted in net profits growing from $14.6 million in the final quarter of 2022 to $23.3 million in the final quarter of last year. Other profitability metrics also increased, though not by as much. Operating cash flow rose from $25.1 million to $28.9 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $15.1 million to $20.5 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company managed to expand from $22.3 million to $25.4 million. As you can see in the chart above, bottom-line results for 2023 relative to 2022 were also positive. From a cash flow perspective, 2023 was particularly robust.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we take the data provided by management, we are able to easily value the business. The end result can be seen in the chart above. As you can see, shares get significantly cheaper using the data from 2023. This is because of the profit and cash flow expansion that the enterprise enjoyed. The EV to EBITDA multiple is particularly appealing thanks to an absence of debt and surplus cash amounting to $57.3 million. This provides an extra degree of stability for the company and gives it fuel for further growth if management so desires. In addition to being cheap on an absolute basis, shares are also very attractive relative to similar enterprises. In the table below, I compared the company to five similar firms. I did this using all three valuation metrics. And what I found was that, in each case, Monarch Cement ended up being the cheapest of the group by a wide margin.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Monarch Cement Company 9.0 9.1 7.0 Summit Materials (SUM) 17.8 11.6 12.8 Eagle Materials (EXP) 18.6 16.6 12.4 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 38.1 23.2 18.9 Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) 32.0 24.4 18.6 James Hardie Industries (JHX) 32.4 18.7 18.1 Click to enlarge

I actually believe that a case could be made that shares are drastically undervalued at this point in time. Let's take a couple of examples. In the table below, I decided to look at two different scenarios for each valuation metric. The first would be what kind of upside shares would experience if they were to trade at the multiple of the cheapest of the five companies I compared it to. And the second would be what shares would experience in terms of upside if they were to trade at the average of what the same five companies are currently trading at. As an example, if the company were to match the lowest price to earnings multiple of the five firms, it would warrant upside of 97.8%. This grows to 208.7% if we use the average of these five competitors. Using the other valuation metrics, we are left with upside ranging between 27.5% and 120.4%. Even if we ignore what seems to be a very obvious outlier with the price to earnings approach, we are looking at double-digit to triple digit returns for shareholders.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There's also the fact that, in addition to having a robust balance sheet and a low trading multiple, the company is in an industry that is expected to continue growing this year. According to one source, for the US alone, cement demand is expected to grow by about 4.2% in 2024. And in each of the following three years, the increase should be in excess of 3% annually. Obviously, we could always see economic weakness. But for now, things are going well. Not everyone agrees. The Portland Cement Association did recently say that they expect a gradual weakening in the U.S. economy in the first half of this year. Due to a variety of factors, this is expected to counteract, to at least some extent, the $550 billion in infrastructure investments under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that the US government has implemented. But until we see evidence of this weakness actually occurring, I remain optimistic.

Takeaway

To be perfectly honest with you, I believe that my original 'buy' rating was probably a mistake. Given how cheap shares are and how well things are going, I would argue that an upgrade to a 'strong buy' rating would be appropriate at this point in time. It is true that industry experts are torn over the state of the cement industry in the US. But with how cheap the stock is, how robust its balance sheet appears, and its recent performance, not a lot has to go right in order to justify a material amount of upside.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.