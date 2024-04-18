Intesa Sanpaolo tower in Turin, Italy. Oliver-P/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Intesa is well managed, but the ECB is on the brink of Pivot

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) is a well-managed Italian bank. In 2023, its management increased yearly net profit by 76% and earnings per share (EPS) by 80%. The bank also boasts a historically low amount of non-performing loans on its balance sheet. Thanks to its strong position in the Italian market, Intesa Sanpaolo has thrived in the recent high interest rate environment. Its "secret sauce" lies in earning a 4-5% risk-free return on customer deposits while passing minimal benefits back to the customers.

However, investing in Intesa Sanpaolo stock at this moment may mean buying at peak valuations. The ECB has recently signaled that they are likely to decrease interest rates at the next opportunity in June. Latest readings show that EU inflation is just above the 2% target, and countries such as Italy are already well below that target. Given the weak economic outlook in Europe, a return to low or near-zero interest rates seems likely in the short to mid term. This shift could undermine the "secret sauce" behind Intesa Sanpaolo's impressive returns in recent years.

There are additional macroeconomic challenges to consider. Intesa Sanpaolo operates primarily in the Italian market, with limited exposure elsewhere. Italy faces demographic and economic challenges, including an aging population and sluggish growth prospects. Moreover, the country is known for historically unstable government policies and regulations, particularly in the banking sector. These factors will be explored in more detail in the upcoming chapters.

Given the likely pivot by the European Central Bank and the high macroeconomic risks associated with Italy and Europe, Intesa Sanpaolo is unlikely to continue delivering superior results for its shareholders in the foreseeable future. I recommend holding this stock if it's already in your portfolio, primarily due to its attractive 9% dividend yield. However, it's best to avoid buying shares now, as the risks currently outweigh the potential rewards.

Understanding the big picture for Intesa Sanpaolo

The past four years are an exception, not the rule

Over a long time horizon, the performance of Intesa Sanpaolo has been less than thrilling. Since the great financial crisis, its stock price has oscillated between $8 and $22 on the OTC markets. On the Milan Stock Exchange, the stock is still trading well below the €4.5 - €5.5 range it reached in 2007 and 2008. Even when accounting for somewhat juicy (but historically inconsistent) dividends, the stock has just been able to keep up with inflation.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock performance since 2010 (Seeking Alpha)

However, in the past four years, Intesa Sanpaolo has performed more than decently. The bank has significantly increased its dividend, with a whopping 80% rise from 2022 to 2023. At current prices, the stock offers a dividend yield of roughly 9%. The bank has recorded the highest net income in its history and the largest overall capital distribution, including both buybacks and dividends.

Net Income history for Intesa Sanpaolo (2023 Shareholders' presentation)

Financial results at a glance, 2023 (2023 Shareholders' presentation)

The problem for any investor thinking about entering Intesa Sanpaolo today, is exactly the fact it performed well in the past years. The management has already issued more conservative forward-looking guidance. Specifically, Intesa is targeting a 2025 Net Income of 6.7 billion euros, compared to the 7.7 billion euros it achieved in 2023.

I have no reason to believe management projections not to be achievable, but I think the risks far outstrip the potential rewards at this point in time. That’s especially true considering the likely ECB pivot, the political risk of a market like Italy and the fact that this is a bank, operating in the highly regulated financial sector in Europe.

The bank's success is largely due to the unique characteristics of the Italian market.

Intesa Sanpaolo is not exclusively active in Italy. However, according to its 2023 shareholder report, only 12.3% of its operating profit is attributable to “international subsidiary banks”. A whopping 47.3% of operating profit is attributable to its “Banca dei Territori”, which is described as a division that “oversees the traditional lending and deposit collecting activities in Italy and the related financial services”.

To grasp why Intesa Sanpaolo has performed so well in Italy, it's crucial to understand the Italian retail banking market, which has two distinctive features.

First, it is known for having some of the highest fund fees and expenses globally. A 2022 study by Morningstar found that Italy, along with Taiwan, is the worst country in the world for expenses and fees in funds and other financial products sold to retail investors. This study includes both funds sold by Italian and non-Italian financial institutions in Italy.

Another 2022 study from Italian newspaper, “Il Sole 24 Ore”, shows the staggering difference between Italian and non-Italian financial institutions. On average, the yearly expense ratios of funds issued by Italian institutions average around 6%, with Intesa Sanpaolo at an average of 5.16% charged to retail investors in funds they issue. For reference, the average for Blackrock is 3.05%. These figures include actively managed funds.

Fees and Expenses Scorecard by Country (Morningstar)

Avg. Expense Ratio by Institution, 2022 (Il Sole 24 Ore)

The second peculiarity of the Italian market concerns the financial literacy of its population. A 2023 OECD/INFE financial literacy survey revealed that Italy has the lowest financial literacy score among all EU countries included in the study. Only Cambodia and Yemen scored lower. The OECD average is nearly 20% higher than Italy's score, highlighting a significant gap in financial knowledge.

What this translates to is that most Italians tend to save almost exclusively in cash. They are highly skeptical and fearful of investing in the stock market, and typically, their only significant investment is buying a first home. As of 2021, Italian held 2,000 Billion Euros in cash in bank accounts. To clarify, this is cash held in bank accounts that yield nothing. It is not cash in high yield accounts, sovereign bonds or other liquid, short term financial products. For reference, 2,000 Billion Euros is roughly 0.9% of the US GDP, or almost two thirds of Italy’s public debt.

This context explains what is the “secret sauce” behind Intesa Sanpaolo’s performance in the last 5 years. The bank operates in Italy in a de facto bank retail duopoly with its peer UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCPK:UNCRY). The two banks generate 16 Billion of the 21 Billion Euros in Net Income generated by the whole financial industry in Italy.

Neither bank offers any sort of high yield savings account to retail customers. Intesa has capitalized on the unique Italian market by retaining the risk-free ECB interest rates of 4-4.75% earned on the 748 Billion euros of direct deposits it manages, without sharing any of these returns with its customers.

Additionally, the other 722 billion euros that Intesa oversees, which the bank categorizes as “assets under administration” or “assets under management,” are subjected to the high average expense ratio of 5.16% that the bank imposes through its own investment funds.

This picture is well reflected in the results: out of the 25.1 Billion Euros in revenue for the bank in 2023, 58% came from Net interest income and 34% came from Net fees and commissions.

In management’s own words from Intesa's 2023 Shareholders' presentation: “[The] growth in Net Interest income [...] [happened] thanks to the commercial component [and] €1.3 trillion in Customer financial assets, ready to leverage on our leadership in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory…”

Intesa's Net Income, 2023 (2023 Shareholders' presentation)

In my view, this peculiar situation is bound to radically change, mostly because of the ECB being on the brink of a pivot. In a low-to-zero interest rate environment, the bank will not be able to keep pocketing a risk-free return on its customers’ deposit.

Further issues arise from the political risk historically tied to the Italian market, and the non shareholder-friendly governance of financial institutions in the country. I will go into detail on these elements in the next paragraphs.

A bleak macro environment ahead

The ECB is about to cut rates, and lower rates for longer are likely

The main risk with entering Intesa Sanpaolo at this point in time lies with the ECB pivoting to a low-interest rate environment. Historically, the ECB tends to follow the FED’s policies. However, this time might be different. Inflation in the Eurozone stands at an average of 2.4% as of March 2024. Inflation in Italy is already well below the 2% target, while Germany and France are experiencing 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively. The only large economy in the eurozone with inflation significantly above target is Spain, with 3.2% annual inflation rate.

Because of where inflation stands, and because the economy of the Eurozone has cooled down significantly, I believe it is very likely that the ECB will be the first to pivot. The ECB has already signaled they expect a first interest rate cut to take place in June. The Swiss National Bank has already pivoted.

Looking beyond June of this year, I believe the return of an environment of low - to - zero interest rates in the Eurozone is very likely. In the last 5-10 years, Europe has lagged the US in terms of economic growth. The two economic areas are much more different than what they were 20 years ago. I think the ECB will be able to bring interest rates down to at least 2% in the next 12 months. From there, if Europe continues to experience limited growth, the ECB might even go beyond and get closer to the Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) policy it maintained for most of the past 15 years.

What this means for Intesa Sanpaolo is that the good times are most likely over. It does not matter if the company is well managed (it is). The bank will simply not be able to pocket a 4-5% risk-free interest on its client’s deposits for much longer. As I already mentioned, management is accounting for this in their 2025-2026 guidance.

The Italian market might not stay as profitable forever, regardless of interest rates

The Italian retail banking market is unique because banks have traditionally not passed on interest rate gains to their customers. However, this practice could change as new competitors recognize opportunities within the Italian banking landscape.

In fact, this shift is already underway. Since 2020, several banks have entered the Italian market and begun offering high-yield savings accounts. As an example, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) launched a new high-yield savings account in 2022 and was able to collect more than 1.3 Billion Euros in deposits in the first two months. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) are other non-Italian banks that have started operating in Italy in the last 10 years. A variety of neo-banks have also started offering high-yield savings accounts in Italy since the ECB started raising rates in 2021.

This all represents significant competition for Intesa Sanpaolo. As consumers get more educated about personal finance, they will inevitably prefer more efficient products for their investments. This does not only concern their customer’s deposits, but also their actively managed funds, averaging an expense ratio of 5.14% which is not competitive on a global scale.

I see this as a slow process, especially considering most of private wealth in Italy is in the hands of older demographics. Nevertheless, this is a long-term headwind for Intesa Sanpaolo and a direct threat to its ‘secret sauce’.

Italy is not the best place to run a shareholder-oriented business

Investors that are enticed by the current 9% dividend yield of Intesa Sanpaolo should be careful. Dividends are not as important to a company’s governance in Italy as they are in the USA, in my opinion. That’s especially true for a financial institution, and historically true for Intesa Sanpaolo.

Intesa Sanpaolo dividend history (Author's elaboration of publicly available data)

Looking at the dividend history of Intesa Sanpaolo, the bank has a spotty record of paying a dividend. Since 2009, the bank’s dividend has been raised or cut at will, depending on the yearly performance of the company. I believe the bank’s management will do what it has done in the past and cut both shareholders’ buybacks and dividends, should there be a need to do so.

This dynamic is not unique to Intesa, or to the banking sector. Eni S.p.A. (E), Italy’s prominent energy company, has an equally spotty and inconsistent dividend history.

Furthermore, there are political considerations tied to Italy worth mentioning. I believe Italy’s governments cannot be trusted to build and foster an environment where large, shareholder-oriented business can thrive.

Back in July 2023, the Italian government proposed a tax on “extra profits” of banks that would have impacted Intesa Sanpaolo directly. The stock lost 7% in the days after the announcement. That proposal was eventually watered down and banks found ways to avoid it.

However, this remains a recent and tangible example of some of the risks involved within operating mainly in Italy. It is worth remembering that Italy currently ranks at the 58th place in the world for “ease of doing business” as per the World Bank Data, one position behind Kenya.

Risks to my thesis

The main risk of my thesis is that I may be wrong about where interest rates are heading. The ECB might choose to maintain its current rates, delay any shifts, or avoid pivoting altogether. Over the medium to long term, it's also possible that the ECB might not return to ZIRP.

While Europe's economy is currently stagnant, inflation, particularly from supply side pressures like rising oil prices, could remain persistent. Inflation might even come back to being significantly above the ECB’s 2% target.

If that were to happen, and interest rates were to remain around current levels for the foreseeable future, Intesa Sanpaolo could keep over performing and deliver great value to its shareholders, both via buybacks and dividends.

Another risk to consider is the possibility that Intesa Sanpaolo might accelerate its geographical diversification and find another lucrative opportunities outside Italy. The bank is already active in Latin America and Eastern Europe and is increasingly focusing on international wealth management. Although these markets and sectors are quite different from its Italian retail operations, there's a chance that the bank's management could successfully expand into these areas and drive growth. This diversification could alter the risk profile and potential returns for shareholders.

Conclusion

Back in 2020, investing in Intesa Sanpaolo was a tough sell. The stock had been underperforming since 2008, its dividend history was inconsistent, and its heavy reliance on the Italian market was seen as a disadvantage. However, investors who recognized the unique dynamics of the Italian retail banking market and took a chance on Intesa Sanpaolo have enjoyed alpha returns to date.

Today, entering Intesa Sanpaolo offers a completely different risk profile. The bank has demonstrated its ability to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by operating in a high-interest rate environment in Italy. However, the financial landscape is poised for change, with a return to low-interest rates appearing increasingly likely.

I believe the market is currently factoring in Intesa Sanpaolo's management forecasts, which anticipate a gradual return to a lower interest rate environment. The best-case scenario for Intesa right now is that this projection holds true, allowing the bank to continue providing value to its shareholders through buybacks and dividends. If this scenario unfolds, the stock price is expected to stabilize at current levels, while investors benefit from a substantial 9% dividend yield in the meantime.

However, with the Eurozone having almost defeated inflation and the economy in Europe lagging the US, I think the risks far outweigh the rewards. First of all, I believe a return to sustained low interest rates in Europe is likely. Furthermore, I think the market underestimates the political risk tied to the Italian market.

My recommendation is for anyone having Intesa Sanpaolo in their portfolio to HOLD. The current dividend yield (9%) is very good, and it is the fundamental reason why I am not recommending a sell.

Any investor who has no exposure to Intesa Sanpaolo should avoid this stock, as entering it now would be equivalent to buying at its peak valuation for the foreseeable future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.