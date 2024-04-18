FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For April

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in Consumer Discretionary. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) and Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for retailing in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in retail companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a subsector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Auto + Components -10.59 -25.26 0.0609 1.0510 0.0358 11.02 20.06 0.0601 1.4126 0.0387 18.37 22.42 -4.65% 1.40% Durables + Apparel 18.14 16.19 0.0550 0.6446 0.0554 25.10 45.13 0.0533 0.7148 0.0344 18.84 45.53 -5.28% 25.11% Retailing -18.44 9.80 0.0495 0.5327 0.0300 32.14 34.91 0.0488 0.8131 0.0386 26.23 35.97 -4.25% 16.05% Services 25.01 100.00 0.0406 0.3785 0.0287 44.72 43.22 0.0305 0.3933 0.0197 14.55 35.75 -1.10% 4.44% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The quality score has improved in the durables and apparel subsector.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.

Momentum in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

According to my monthly S&P 500 dashboard, the consumer discretionary sector is overvalued by about 9% based on 11-year averages. Nevertheless, the durables/apparel and consumer services subsectors are respectively undervalued by 18% and 25% relative to their historical baseline. Additionally, consumer services have an excellent quality score. The retailing subsector has the lowest value score, and auto and components have the lowest quality score.

FDIS fast facts

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) has been tracking the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index since 10/21/2013. It has a total expense ratio of 0.08%, similar to XLY (0.09%).

The next table lists the top 10 holdings with some fundamental ratios. They represent 56% of asset value, and the top name Amazon weighs 23%.

Ticker Name Weight % EPS growth % TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield % AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 23.02 1162.74 63.44 43.91 0 TSLA Tesla, Inc. 9.21 18.64 36.51 58.47 0 HD The Home Depot, Inc. 7.07 -9.49 22.17 21.84 2.69 MCD McDonald's Corp. 3.78 38.61 22.95 21.40 2.52 LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. 2.77 31.64 17.34 18.76 1.93 BKNG Booking Holdings, Inc. 2.45 51.51 29.39 19.83 1.01 TJX The TJX Cos., Inc. 2.15 29.89 24.17 22.85 1.61 NKE NIKE, Inc. 2.13 -1.93 27.47 25.29 1.58 SBUX Starbucks Corp. 1.93 29.77 22.84 21.17 2.67 CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. 1.48 38.29 66.36 54.80 0 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

FDIS has outperformed XLY by about 28% in total return since inception. The difference in annualized return is less than 1%. The risk measured in maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly return ("volatility" in the next table) is similar for both funds.

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility FDIS 239.07% 12.37% -39.16% 0.64 20.37% XLY 210.57% 11.43% -39.67% 0.61 19.66% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, FDIS is a good fund with a cheap management fee for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in consumer cyclicals. It holds 285 stocks including large, mid- and small caps, whereas XLY has only 54 holdings in larger companies. FDIS has marginally outperformed XLY since 2013. These two funds are equivalents for long-term investors. However, liquidity makes XLY more appropriate for tactical allocation and trading. Investors who are concerned by the weight of Amazon may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a retail company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0495 (or price/earnings below 20.20) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent a few weeks ago, based on data available at this time.

CRI Carter's, Inc. SIG Signet Jewelers Ltd. VSCO Victoria's Secret & Co. CAL Caleres, Inc. CNK Cinemark Holdings, Inc. MGM MGM Resorts International BLMN Bloomin' Brands, Inc. PLAY Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. SBH Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.