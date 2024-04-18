Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EEM ETF: Best To Wait On The Sidelines For Now

Summary

  • EEM has only delivered single-digit returns over the past year, underperforming global stocks, and we don't believe this trend will shift any time soon.
  • Conditions for dollar appreciation look rather strong.
  • EEM is not very cost-efficient relative to its peers.
  • EEM's top geographic region-China is suffering from weak domestic conditions, and the trade angle too could be disrupted as relations with its notable partner-the EU aren't on a great footing.
  • The weekly charts suggest that it may not be a great time to pursue EEM.

Global Series: China

doortje69

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), is a $17bn sized, two-decade-old product that focuses on over 1200 emerging market stocks from 24 different countries. Over the past year, EEM hasn’t really made a great deal of progress, eking out marginal

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.47K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

