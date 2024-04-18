doortje69

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), is a $17bn sized, two-decade-old product that focuses on over 1200 emerging market stocks from 24 different countries. Over the past year, EEM hasn’t really made a great deal of progress, eking out marginal gains of less than 3%; conversely, global stocks have generated healthy returns of over 16% during the same time period.

YCharts

Looking ahead, it helps that this weakness has resulted in the relative valuation differentials hitting more appealing levels (EEM is now priced at 12.75x P/E, a 39% discount to the corresponding multiple of the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF) but we still don’t feel sufficiently convinced that the narrative here will change for the better. Nonetheless, here are a few reasons why we are not too enthusiastic about EEM’s prospects.

The Dollar’s Ongoing Strength Could Cap Upside

The US Dollar has turned out to be increasingly resilient in FY24, appreciating by mid-single-digits on a YTD basis. Rate cut expectations keep getting pushed back, and latest readings from the US retail sales and inflation reports suggest that the economy continues to thrive quite comfortably under the high rate regime

The Kobeissi Letter

In recent months CPI has witnessed a 0.4% m-o-m gain on average, and if this trend persists, you may well be looking at almost 5% YoY inflation by Q4. This is a long way from the 2% target that the Fed hopes to achieve. All in all, relative to the 150bps worth of cuts that were priced in by the future markets at the start of the year for FY24, we’re now likely looking at no cuts or just 50bps of cuts this year. All in all, this is likely to fuel the appetite of dollar bulls, who have already shown a statement of intent of late; as things stand, net bets on the dollar in the futures market is at its highest point in 19 months.

On the Dollar Index charts, note that we’ve recently seen the Golden Cross pattern, with the 50DMA recently crossing over the 200DMA, which should embolden the bulls even further.

Investing

With benchmark rates in the US at a rather high threshold, particularly against the corresponding rates of quite a few EM Asian nations such as China, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, etc. one is bound to see a lot capital outflows away from these markets. For context, close to two-thirds of EEM consists of stocks based in EM Asia.

YCharts

All in all, do also consider that the traditional inverse correlation relationship between EEM and the USD has worsened a lot more in recent weeks to nearly -0.9x. It has typically averaged only around half that figure, over the last decade.

Not Cost Competitive For Long-term Investors

If you’re someone who's looking to make short-term trading bets on emerging markets, then EEM may not be such a bad option as its daily dollar volumes trounce even the largest EM focused ETF- IEMG by 2.2x. However, what’s very off-putting is its rather high expense ratio which is likely to put off a lot of long-term investors. To gain access to EEM’s holdings, investors need to shed out an expense ratio of 0.7%, which easily makes this one of the priciest diversified EM ETFs around. In contrast, IEMG offers the same average spread % as EEM of 0.02%, but yet can be availed at a significantly lower expense ratio of just 0.09%.

Dominant Geographic Exposure Is Not Ideal At This Juncture

As noted earlier, EEM is heavily exposed to EM Asia, and looking at growth prospects from an 18-month time frame, it does not look like things are going to get substantially better from here. In fact, the pace of growth is only likely to weaken, at least as per the IMF’s latest global economic outlook report, which was published just yesterday.

IMF Economic Outlook- April 2024

Whilst the globe is likely to see stable real GDP growth of 3.2% for 3 years on a trot (through FY25), EM Asia will see its GDP growth rate come off by 40bps this year, followed by another 30bps the following year. Within EM Asia, China is likely to be a key drag (Chinese holdings are EEM’s top holdings jointly accounting for over a fourth of the total portfolio, with the pace of its GDP growth expected to come off by 60bps this year, followed by 50bps the following year, resulting in an underwhelming growth rate of just 4.1%. Around a decade back, this was an economy that was consistently churning out real GDP growth of 7% on average.

Reuters

Now, this is an economy in the throes of sustained deflationary pressures, with no signs of this turning any time soon. The People’s Bank of China has been doing its best to spur demand conditions, but the situation with big-ticket goods such as autos remains abysmal (even though discounts have been ramped up). There is a school of thought that the situation could be ameliorated by ample fiscal stimulus, but investors would do well not to expect the moon as federal debt in China, as a function of a GDP has already been creeping up at an alarming rate in recent periods, and is now at 80% plus levels.

IMF Economic Outlook- April 2024

An adverse domestic landscape puts a lot of pressure on the export side of the Chinese economy to pick up the baton, but growing trade war tensions, particularly with key partner- the EU could potentially cause a lot of hiccups on this front.

Closing Thoughts- Unappealing Charting Dynamics

The image below captures EEM’s price imprints over the past 3 years, and we can see that from April 2021 to October 2022, it went through a steep downtrend; after that, we haven’t quite seen anything close to a V-shaped recovery, or even a breakout from the trading range it has formed since October 2022. Taking a bird's-eye view, it appears that EEM is forming something akin to a bearish pennant pattern.

Investing

Now even if you want to dismiss the pennant pattern and think it could break out from this sideways range at some stage, current price levels are not where you want to be entering. Rather you want to be looking at levels near the downward sloping support or the sub $38 levels. At current levels, we find it difficult to be too enthused by the risk-reward on offer.