In an age of higher for longer, where cash flow is king and uncertainty remains elevated, quality matters more and more. So too does international diversification given stretched overvaluations in US markets. That's why the iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is worth looking at for those seeking exposure to international equities, filtered through a quality lens.

IQLT started operations on January 13, 2015, and since then, it has been tracking the performance of the MSCI World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality Index. The fund aims to measure the performance of international developed large- and mid-capitalization stocks which quantitatively exhibit relatively higher quality characteristics. The quality score is composed of three fundamental variables: return on equity, earnings variability, and debt-to-equity.

This ETF is a product of iShares, an industry leader in the ETF universe, known for its extensive range of ETF offerings. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.30%.

Inside the ETF: Top Holdings

IQLT currently holds 294 stocks. The fund's top positions include ASML Holding NV (6.16%), Novo Nordisk Class B (3.93%), LVMH (3.11%), Nestle SA (2.87%), and Roche Holding Par AG (1.82%). These stocks are from diverse sectors such as information technology, healthcare, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary.

ASML Holding NV has the largest allocation, with everything else under 4%. This is a Dutch company specializing in the manufacture of photolithography systems primarily for the semiconductor industry. Novo Nordisk Class B is a global healthcare company with a focus on diabetes care. Nestlé SA is a multinational packaged food company. Roche Holding Par AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company that operates worldwide under two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.

While the top holdings present a substantial weight in the portfolio, their impact is moderated by the fund's diversification across a large number of holdings.

Sector Breakdown and Weightings

The fund's sector allocation is well-diversified. The heaviest sector in the portfolio is Financials, accounting for about 20.16% of the portfolio. This is followed by Industrials (16.39%), Consumer Discretionary (11.21%), Health Care (11.38%), and Information Technology (10.57%). Note that Financials may still be questionable in terms of having heavy exposure, given ongoing economic concerns and monetary policy shifts in developed European markets.

When we look at country allocation, the UK is the largest at 13.91%, followed by Switzerland and Japan. Good mix country-wise here.

Peer Comparison: How Does IQLT Stack Up Against Similar ETFs?

When compared to similar ETFs that don't have a quality filter like the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), we see that IQLT has overall outperformed, through it's gone sideways in relative terms since 2020. I prefer the quality tilt here, and think IQLT resumes its relative strength in the years ahead as a result.

The Pros and Cons of Investing in IQLT

Investing in IQLT offers several advantages. First, the fund provides exposure to international equities, which can help diversify a portfolio. Secondly, IQLT's focus on quality stocks could potentially lead to better risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

However, there are also risks associated with investing in IQLT. The fund invests in international equities, which can be affected by factors such as fluctuations in currency exchange rates, changes in international economic conditions, and geopolitical risks.

Conclusion: Is IQLT a Good Investment?

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF is a good fund for those seeking exposure to international developed equities with a tilt towards quality. The fund's strategy, performance, and diversification make it an attractive option for investors. I think the case for international investing makes sense here, if anything just to balance out against the US markets, which have been the only place to be for several years. The quality focus matters a lot because credit strain is still likely to take hold as central banks continue to grapple with inflation and tightening monetary conditions. And with this being so diversified, at least you have in a single fund broad geographic and balanced exposure.